Roof Installation, Repair & Maintenance Available At Charleston Roofing Company

Mighty Dog Roofing of Charleston, SC would like to reach out to local residents who may be in search of a reliable roofing contractor. The company provides all kinds of roofing services from installation to maintenance and repair to roof replacement and more. They have been in the business for over 20 years, providing home and business owners across the country with high quality roofing services. Their trusted, certified experts can handle all kinds of projects, no matter how big or small.



“When it comes to your home’s exterior, we deliver top-of-the-line services, complemented by the neighborly customer care our customers have come to love,” the company says. “Our team of skilled experts will conduct a free, detailed inspection of your home, treating it as our own. Whether your home needs a simple repair or a full roof replacement, expect to receive the transparent guidance you deserve. Whatever the case, our team will work to meet your safety and budget needs. We take pride in operating with quality material and hiring skilled roofers, and we provide our customers with a high-quality experience at every stage. See for yourself; our reviews say it all. Schedule your free home inspection today!”



Commercial roofing is one of the more delicate areas in the roofing industry, due to how important it is for businesses to maintain a certain image. It is just as important for a business to have the very best that the roofing industry can offer as it is for homeowners to have a roof over their heads that is guaranteed to last many years. Mighty Dog Roofing of Charleston offers a full range of commercial roofing services, including inspections, repairs, replacements, new construction and roofing maintenance for retail spaces and other commercial customers. With a team of highly qualified craftsmen, the company takes on all kinds of commercial roofing projects, and customers can expect only the best no matter how complicated their project may be.



Mighty Dog Roofing is an important part of the local community, and they pride themselves on their time-tested commercial roofing service to businesses of all types. They are able and willing to work with all kinds of materials, from shingles to metal, and they offer 24/7 emergency services in case their customers need help in the middle of the night or on a weekend (where it would otherwise be very difficult to get a contractor to come out). Their craftsmanship warranty, combined with their manufacturer’s warranty, gives customers the peace of mind they need to be sure that they are getting the very best roofing services possible. The warranty also comes with the Mighty Watchdog Maintenance Annual Checkup, which guarantees a healthy roof for years to come.



A number of customers have left excellent reviews of the company online. Jan O. says about their experience with Mighty Dog Roofing, “We had our roof replaced this week by Mighty Dog Roofing, and we are very pleased. We have never ‘endured’ a roof replacement before, and we were not looking forward to the experience, especially since we have three dogs who were going to be very stressed. But from start to finish, all went well. The staff who provided the estimate and inspected the roof were friendly and professional. And the installers were polite and friendly and extremely capable. Our two-story house has several very steep peaks, so this was a challenging job for them, but their work was excellent. They showed up on time, finished the job in a timely fashion and were very conscientious about cleaning up the mess. They even installed gutter guards for us! We highly recommend this company.”



Michael B. also says, “My wife and I had a leak from our recessed light in our living room. Mighty Dog put a cricket on the roof due to a previous sales reps recommendation. That didn't work, and the leak continued to occur. Jon, Chris and the office manager did a great job in correcting the issue. They made sure the issue was taken care of.”



For more information on the Charleston roofing company, customers are encouraged to visit their website. The team can also be reached by phone or email.

https://youtu.be/gDT34Kf9y0E

For more information about Mighty Dog Roofing of Charleston, contact the company here:



Mighty Dog Roofing of Charleston

Dallas Shults

843-438-6760

dshults@mightydogroofing.com

4900 O'Hear Avenue Suite 100, Charleston, SC 29405

