Roof Pro Local Expands to Offer Roof Repair and Replacement Services for All Oklahoma and Canadian Counties

Roof Pro Local
·4 min read

Edmond, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roof Pro Local, a provider of commercial and residential roofing services to the Oklahoma City Metropolitan Area, is pleased to announce that they have recently expanded their truck service fleet to be able to serve all of Oklahoma and Canadian counties. Unprecedented growth and demand is the primary reason for their expansion. They want to point out that they have more than 20 years combined experience in the Oklahoma City Metro area and they don’t just have fully insured and skilled roofing crews but also staff who have expertise in working with insurance providers and they have established a method to help clients save up to 40 percent on their premium.

Based on the understanding that each residential or commercial roofing project is unique, they have developed a tier system, which is a system that has been customized in order to address the customer’s specific concerns and requirements by working with various product manufacturers to ensure that the roofing project is done correctly. They only provide professional and fully insured roofing technicians to do the job.

Roof Pro Local Oklahoma
Roof Pro Local Oklahoma

With the prevalence of heavy winds, thunderstorms, hail storms, and tornadoes in Oklahoma, there is a high risk of damage to roofs and buildings. The damage that the weather can cause on the roof has to be repaired promptly to prevent the leaks and other damages from worsening and developing into a more serious problem.

Roof Pro Local offers three kinds of packages that are suitable for roofing issues, ranging from the most difficult roofing installations to the simplest of roof repairs. These are the RPL Premium Roof System, RPL Preferred Roof System, and RPL Economy Roof System.

For all packages, a professional project manager will be assigned for the whole job and the shingles are all installed based on the maximum specifications from the manufacturer for the highest wind warranty available. The kind of shingles to be installed will vary depending on the package, ranging from Class 4 impact-resistant shingles from the manufacturer preferred by the customer to Class 3 impact-resistant shingles from the manufacturer selected by the customer and economic shingles in the color chosen by the customer.

For the RPL Premium Roof System, a 10-year workmanship warranty and a five-year deductible warranty are provided. For the RPL Preferred Roof System, a five-year workmanship warranty and five-year deductible warranty are offered. And for the RPL Economy Roof System, a five-year workmanship warranty is applied. For all packages, an ice barrier will be installed on the eaves and rakes, in the valleys, and around all protrusions from roof. The ventilation will also be inspected and additional ventilation provided if needed, based on the manufacturer’s specifications.

Roof Pro Local also offers roofing services for insurance agents and real estate agents. The company’s team members have more than 10 years of experience in working with insurance firms in providing the needs of their clients when it comes to roof replacements or repairs. Insurance agents can have one of the company’s qualified inspectors check on the extent of the damage before their customer files a claim. This is important because the damages can’t exceed the deductible and in many instances, a zero-pay claim may be reflect poorly on the insured party and may even result into a policy cancellation in extreme situations.

Meanwhile, for real estate agents, Roof Pro Local offers a “no haggle roof repair” pricing for minor roof repairs needed for houses that they are selling. Minor roof damages usually go unnoticed for many years until the house is sold and the damage is detected during a home inspection.

All customers of insurance agents and real estate agents automatically qualify as a Roof Pro Local Preferred Customer, which means that they get several benefits when their home needs a full roof replacement.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7glk_RM1C0

Roof Pro Local began as a non-traditional roofing company and is currently expanding to service all Oklahoma and Canadian Counties, helping homeowners not only in dealing with their roofing problems but also with the complex issues concerning insurance claims. More information can be obtained about the services offered by checking out the Roof Pro Local website, or contacting them on the phone or through email. They are open from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about Roof Pro Local, contact the company here:

Roof Pro Local
Darren
(405) 886-7663
roofprolocalar@gmail.com

CONTACT: Darren


