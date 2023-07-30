Roof and sides collapse at Peoria church, requiring emergency demolition

A pile of bricks is all that's left of the United Fellowship Ministries at 231 S. Saratoga St. after the roof and walls of the old church collapsed Saturday, July 29, 2023 in South Peoria. A building inspector ordered an emergency demolition.

The Peoria Fire Department responded to a report of a roof collapse around 7:49 a.m. on July 29 at United Fellowship Ministries.

Crews found a "major collapse" of the sides and roof of the building, located at 231 S. Saratoga St. No victims were found when crews searched the area.

There were also downed power lines and the smell of natural gas at the scene, according to a press release from the fire department. Residents near the church were evacuated from the area if they were considered at risk.

A Peoria city building inspector "ordered an emergency demolition" after evaluating the building. The total damage is estimated to be more than $1.5 million.

The fire department was on site to help control dust from the demolition, and the Peoria Police Department helped keep drivers and bystanders from the area. Ameren crews also came to isolate the power and gas lines.

No injuries have been reported.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: United Fellowship Ministries building in Peoria collapses