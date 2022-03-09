Roofing Market to Advance at CAGR of 4.9% During 2021-2031; TMR Study

- Growing demand for roofing materials in residential, commercial, and non-commercial constructions propel revenue gains in roofing market; awareness of environment-friendly roofing materials to rise

- Strides in construction sector in developing regions to spur revenue growth; Asia Pacific to witness massive lucrative avenues; growing renovation projects in Europe and North America generating incremental opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing requirements of roofing materials in buildings has underpinned the rapid evolution of the roofing market. The commercialization of new materials has expanded the scope of protection from various atmospheric conditions is a key driver for revenue growth, note the TMR analysts in a study of the growth dynamics and promising investment avenues. The global valuation of the roofing market is projected to reach worth of US$ 322 Bn by 2031.

TMR_Logo

Rise in commercial construction especially in the developing regions of the world has spurred revenue prospects of the roofing market. Evolving technical and aesthetic considerations have driven advancements in various roofing materials such as in ceramic coated granules, bitumen, clay, sand, concrete, polycarbonate, and fiberglass.

Demand for environment-friendly roofing materials has opened up new avenue which players are expected to increasingly capitalize on in the near future, assert the analysts in the TMR study on the roofing market. A recovery in demand for residential construction in recent years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has been creating incremental avenues.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4234

Key Findings of Roofing Market Study

Rise in Use in Energy Conservation and Protection Applications Propelling Sales: Energy-efficient cool roofs are gaining popularity in commercial, residential, and other non-commercial applications. Of note, the use of environmental-friendly roofing materials has added a massive impetus to new avenues in the roofing market. A case in point is integration of photovoltaic solar panels into modern residential roofs. On the other hand, roofing materials have advanced to protect buildings from natural damage and offering long-term protection against leakage, observe the analysts in the TMR study.

Booming Construction Sector to Underpin Vast Lucrative Avenues During Forecast Period: Strides made in the construction sector are propelling revenue gains to companies in the roofing market. They have captured substantial revenues from the booming construction of commercial buildings in urban spaces in emerging economies around the world. Low-maintenance roofing products have opened new avenues, especially to meet the demand for roofing materials in renovation of commercial buildings and public infrastructure. Furthermore, governments have grown their initiatives for affordable residential buildings, which has boosted the sales of products in the roofing market.

Story continues

Get Covid 19 Analysis - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=4234

Roofing Market: Key Drivers

The rapid pace of urbanization, due to both cross-border migration and within states, is a key driver for building and construction industry. This, in turn, is spurring the growth of the roofing market.

Advancements in architecture materials have been crucial for construction of low-maintenance and aesthetic roofing for commercial buildings. The strides in industrialization in emerging economies is catalyzing the demand, assert the TMR study on the roofing market.

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4234

Roofing Market: Key Regional Growth Dynamic

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a leading share of the global roofing market during the forecast period of 2021 – 2031. Southeast Asia is expected to generate sizable revenues share to the Asia Pacific roofing market. Rise in sales of roofing materials for a booming construction and building sector is catalyzing revenue growth.

Europe and North America are expected to witness demand for roofing for renovation projects. Focus on energy conservation initiatives by building and construction sector in developed countries is extending the horizon for new revenue streams, find the authors of the study on the roofing market.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=4234

Roofing Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the roofing market are TAMKO Building Products Inc., Carlisle Companies, Owens Corning, IKO Industries Ltd., Johns Manville, Brass Monier Building Group Services S.A. Brass Monier Building Group Services S.A., GAF, Duro-Last Roofing Inc., and Duro-Last Roofing Inc.

Global Roofing Market: Segmentation

Roofing Market, by Product

Bituminous Roofing

Metal Roofing

Tile Roofing

Roofing Market, by Application

Residential

Commercial

Non-commercial

Roofing Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Resources Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials:

Flat Roofing Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flat-roofing-market.html

Granular Urea Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/granular-urea-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/roofing-market.htm

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roofing-market-to-advance-at-cagr-of-4-9-during-20212031-tmr-study-301498041.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research