Roofing Market In North America to grow by USD 4.28 Bn, High Demand For Bitumen Coating to Boost the Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Roofing Market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 4.28 bn during 2021-2026 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. As per Technavio, the increasing demand for residential and commercial construction owing to rapid urbanization will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2026. Read Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Roofing Market in North America

Roofing Market In North America: Regional Analysis

The US will account for 61% of market growth. The market in this region will expand more slowly than the markets in Canada and Mexico. Over the course of the forecast period, the expansion of the building and construction sector and the expansion of infrastructure will support the growth of the roofing market in North America and the US.

Roofing Market In North America: Segmentation Analysis

By Geography

By Application

The roofing market share growth in North America by the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The roofing market in North America is anticipated to grow significantly due to strengthening consumer finances, lower interest rates, and decreasing unemployment, which will help reduce the stock of excess housing and support the construction of new houses and consequently of new roofs across North America. Population growth and urbanization will also support gains in the residential roofing segment. The population boom and the falling interest rates have propelled growth in the housing market in various countries. Buy Sample Report.

Market Drivers

The rising demand for bitumen coating is one of the main drivers fueling growth in the North American roofing market. Asphalt commonly referred to as bitumen, is frequently utilized in waterproofing systems in both residential and commercial structures. By decreasing the temperatures when applied to the roof, bitumen coatings lessen the carbon footprint of buildings.

Due to their many benefits and resilience to extreme weather, these coatings are widely employed in modern structures, low-slope roofs, ceilings, walls, roof gardens, and eco-roofing. Bitumen is the perfect substance for waterproofing because of its great mechanical qualities. Additionally, it keeps these qualities for a long time and makes a big difference in a building's lifespan.

Vendor Landscape

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc.

Carlisle Companies Inc.

CertainTeed

Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC

GAF Materials LLC

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Seaman Corp.

Sika AG

The IKO Group of Companies

Roofing Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.28 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 61% Key consumer countries Afghanistan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., CertainTeed, Firestone Fibers and Textiles Company LLC, GAF Materials LLC, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Seaman Corp., Sika AG, and The IKO Group of Companies Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

