Roofing Shingles from PABCO Roofing Products Designed for Varied Climates of Western U.S.

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proving not all roofing requirements are the same, PABCO® Roofing manufactures a broad line of asphalt shingles to meet the unique needs of homeowners throughout the Western U.S. From the ultra-wet Pacific Northwest, to the arid climates of West Texas, PABCO Roofing Products deliver high-quality shingles that provide the protection and performance homes in distinct regions require.

Patented Cascade Signature Cut asphalt shingles are the only diamond-shaped roofing product on the market, with a classic style perfect for historic home roof-renovation projects.

PABCO Roofing meets all Underwriter's Laboratory (UL) roofing-industry standards. The company tests raw materials as they arrive at its Tacoma, Wash. plant and samples random shingles as they are manufactured. PABCO Roofing's on-site lab also conducts unique tests to ensure its asphalt shingles exceed industry standards by adhering to a strict quality regimen for water resistance, color consistency, and other key performance and aesthetic factors.

"Along with serving as an essential protective layer, the roof covering is also one of the most visible aspects of your home," said Gerry Kilian, Director, Sales and Marketing, PABCO Roofing Products. "These two very different but very important factors impact every decision we make in the design and manufacturing processes at PABCO Roofing. For example, we manufacture high-quality shingles at three distinct price point to give customers great options at any budget, and we also ensure our shingles cover a full square so contractors can accurately estimate their shingle requirements for any job."

PABCO Roofing's warranty policy leads the industry at 15 years non-prorated, which is 50% longer than standard industry policies. The company's warranty is also transferable, providing ongoing protection to homeowners purchasing a house with a PABCO roof that's less than 15 years old.

Unique PABCO Roofing technologies and designs include:

Premier® Solar Reflective Shingles

To reduce the environmental heating of interior spaces through absorption of solar radiation, PABCO Roofing offers a line of Premier solar reflective shingles that reflect a portion of solar energy back into the atmosphere. The company's cool-roofing granules are specially formulated to be up to four times more reflective than comparable standard granules. With 11 options, all compliant with California's Energy Code Title 24, Premier shingles can reduce energy consumption in both new and existing homes and buildings.

Algae Defender®

For homeowners in wet climates, PABCO Roofing Products manufactures shingles with the Algae Defender option, which protects the roof from algae and prevents development of unsightly black streaks. With an industry-leading 20-year limited lifetime warranty, Algae Defender technology uses a precise, even distribution of copper granules on each shingle, designed to mitigate moss and lichen growth in addition to algae.

Cascade™ Signature Cut Shingles

Available throughout the U.S., patented Cascade asphalt shingles are the only diamond-shaped roofing product on the market, available in four classic colors – Antique Black, Cambrian Slate, Oakwood, and Pewter Gray. The unique look of Cascade shingles is popular for historic home roof renovation projects, honoring the classic style of heritage structures.

Paramount® Signature Cut Shingles

A beautiful combination of style and best-in-class performance, Paramount premium shingles feature an open-tooth design that visually stands out on any home. Available in six attractive colors, the Paramount line meets the UL790 Class A fire resistance standard, and includes a limited lifetime warranty.

About PABCO Roofing Products

Since 1984, PABCO Roofing Products has been creating best-in-class roofing materials for its customers. The company stands apart by offering its clients a full range of premium products with the personalized service of a trusted local business. PABCO Roofing Products is a family-focused company that truly values its relationships and delivers a quality product and exceptional service each and every time. PABCO Roofing Products is a division of PABCO Building Products which services the building industry in the western United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.pabcoroofing.com, Facebook, Houzz, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube.

