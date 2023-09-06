Make room Wawa. Dash In plans adjacent Newark store replacing nuisance motel at I-95 exit

A rising convenience store chain could be taking on Wawa with a new location along Route 896 near the I-95 interchange in Newark, according to a plan filed last month.

The plan calls for demolishing the Rodeway Inn on the southbound side of Route 896 (South College Avenue) and building a Dash In convenience store with gas pumps and a car wash. It would be the latest of several new or remodeled Dash In stores in Delaware seeking to boost the brand's reputation from a run-of-the-mill gas station store to an elevated experience with made-to-order food.

The Rodeway Inn property is adjacent to two future Wawas and in direct proximity with several other gas stations. Dash In will need Newark City Council's OK to rezone the property and multiple other approvals.

The Rodeway Inn on Route 896 in Newark. A Dash In, gas station and car wash have been proposed in place of the motel.

What is Dash In?

Dash In is an arm of The Wills Group, a family-owned company formed in 1926 as a collection of gas stations. The first Dash In-branded store opened in 1981 in Laurel, Maryland. It served fried chicken and potato wedges.

In the following years, Dash In stores took on several different concepts. At one point, the stores served food from fast food companies such as Taco Bell, Subway and Dunkin' Donuts. After abandoning that concept years ago, The Wills Group is trying to carve out a lane for Dash In as its own consistent brand.

In recent years through remodels and new store openings, Dash In stores have taken on a modern, brown brick look as they've started to offer their own fast food menu. It includes all-day breakfast using fresh-cracked eggs, salads, burger and chicken sandwich sliders, flatbreads and the stackadilla, a multi-layered quesadilla. Dash In also offers "bean-to-cup" coffee and smoothies.

Dash In at Paper Mill and Possum Park roads in Milford Crossroads. It's one of several Dash In stores to replace Shell convenience stores at Shell stations in recent years.

CONVENIENCE STORES: Sheetz is knocking on Delaware's door. Elkton, Maryland, store opens soon

Don Longo, editorial director emeritus of Convenience Store News, described Dash In as a "progressive food-service oriented convenience store chain," but said they aren't "as advanced" as companies like Wawa. Dash In won the publication's foodservice innovator to watch award in 2018.

Story continues

Many of the stores are attached to Shell- or Exxon-branded gas stations — Wills operates SMO Motor Fuels, a petroleum distribution company, and is one of the largest independent Shell Oil marketers in the U.S.

The company also runs more than 40 car washes, including many Splash In ECO Car Wash-branded stations connected to Dash In stores and Shell stations. Last year, Wills purchased the Blue Hen Car Wash businesses on Naamans Road in Brandywine Hundred and Kirkwood Highway in Ogletown.

There are more than 55 Dash In locations in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, including nine in the First State.

All but one has undergone a significant renovation in the last six years. The company last year opened remodeled Dash In stores and Splash In car washes at a Shell station on Papermill Road in Milford Crossroads and on Centre Road in Greenville.

Dash In stores are under construction on Route 40 across from the Wilmington Airport near New Castle and at Middletown Warwick Road and Doc Levinson Drive in Middletown as part of a new shopping area with Sprouts Farmers Market and Target.

The Rodeway Inn on Route 896 in Newark. A Dash In, gas station and car wash have been proposed in place of the motel.

The proposed site

Dash In would replace the Rodeway Inn and vacant restaurant at the end of the southbound side of South College Avenue. The motel, built in the 1960s, has a reputation of ill repute.

After registering more than 900 calls for police services between 2013 and 2017, the Delaware Department of Justice declared the motel a criminal nuisance property. The designation prompted a court-ordered plan to reduce criminal activity. Police made arrests for prostitution, drug sales and sexual assaults.

About two decades earlier, two young adults — Amy Grossberg, a University of Delaware freshman, and Brian Peterson — discarded their baby in the trash minutes after he was born at the motel, then called the Comfort Inn.

The closed restaurant at the Rodeway Inn on Route 896 in Newark. A Dash In has been proposed in place of the Rodeway Inn.

The new plan calls for all of the buildings on the property to be demolished and the construction of a 4,800-square-foot convenience store, 16 gas pumps and a car wash. It fills in the picture of a freshly-developed South College Avenue to support the University of Delaware's growing Science Technology and Advanced Research Campus at the former Chrysler plant and travelers from I-95 (improvements to the I-95 interchange are currently under construction).

A Wilmington-based hospitality company called SSN Hotels received approval last year to build a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in place of the Red Roof Inn and Suites across from the Rodeway Inn. Wawa has plans to build a store and gas station in front of the hotel, replacing the closed Friendly's.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: 2 new Wawas planned in Newark, including a drive-thru store, revamping I-95 interchange

Wawa also plans to build its first drive-thru only store in Delaware to replace the closed Boston Market on the west side of Route 896 at Welsh Tract Road. At 1,800 square feet, the proposed standalone drive-thru would be about a third of the size of its full-size counterpart across the street.

The new projects follow the openings of a Candlewood Suites and Jersey Mike's at Route 896 and Welsh Tract Road in 2017. Earlier this year, Newark City Council passed a law to loosen restrictions on the construction of gas stations, no longer barring them from opening within 300 feet of each other.

There are currently three gas stations on the southbound side of Route 896 south of Chestnut Hill Road and one gas station on the northbound side. Companies typically view opposite sides of heavily-driven roads as separate markets.

If approved, the Dash In and Wawa projects would add a gas station to each side of Route 896.

Like knowing what stores, restaurants and developments are coming and going in Delaware? Join our Facebook group What's Going There in Delaware and subscribe for free to our What's Going There in Delaware newsletter.

Contact Brandon Holveck at bholveck@delawareonline.com. Follow him on Twitter @holveck_brandon.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dash In plans Newark location near Wawa and I-95 interchange