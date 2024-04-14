Advertisement
What a roommate can save you in Austin

Julianna Russ
·2 min read

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Housing costs can take up most of anyone’s budget, but sharing the expenses with a roommate could help save money.

Will rents drop in 2024?

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, said it evaluated median apartment rents in nine of Texas’ largest cities and ranked the cities by the difference between the cost of renting a one-bedroom apartment alone or splitting the cost of a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate.

Here’s how much you can save in these five Texas cities:

Austin

In Texas, the most drastic savings – $550 per month – is in Austin. Rather than pay the median $1,530 for a one-bedroom apartment, renters can split a $1,960 two-bedroom apartment with a roommate.

Fort Worth

Rent for a one-bedroom averages $1,250 here. For a two-bedroom, it’s $1,520 per month. With current prices, a roommate can save an individual $490 per month.

Plano

A person opting for a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate can save $470 per month in Plano, by splitting a $2,020 monthly cost instead of paying $1,480 on their own.

Irving

In Irving, having a roommate can save you $455 per month. This is with a one-bedroom apartment costing a median of $1,290 and a two-bedroom costing $1,670.

Houston

A roommate can save you an average of $450 per month with Houston’s current prices. A one-bedroom currently goes for $1,210, while two-bedrooms are at $1,520.

You need to earn at least $100K to afford a typical home in these states: analysis

Check out the other four Texas cities SmartAsset examined:

Dallas

  • 1-bedroom rent – $1,360

  • 2-bedroom rent – $1,950

  • Savings splitting a 2-bedroom with a roommate – $385

San Antonio

  • 1-bedroom rent – $1,060

  • 2-bedroom rent – $1,350

  • Savings splitting a 2-bedroom with a roommate – $385

Arlington

  • 1-bedroom rent – $1,110

  • 2-bedroom rent – $1,480

  • Savings splitting a 2-bedroom with a roommate – $370

El Paso

  • 1-bedroom rent – $900

  • 2-bedroom rent – $1,120

  • Savings splitting a 2-bedroom with a roommate – $340

