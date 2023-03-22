U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,936.97
    -65.90 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,030.11
    -530.49 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,669.96
    -190.15 (-1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.36
    -50.38 (-2.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.01
    -0.89 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.60
    +20.00 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    +0.0090 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2267
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4150
    -1.0450 (-0.79%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,261.41
    -805.83 (-2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.68
    -22.27 (-3.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,466.61
    +520.94 (+1.93%)
     

Roomvu passes 110,000 Real Estate agents while Partnering with LA Based Realtor Association

PR Newswire
·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Since its inception in 2020 roomvu video content platform has acquired over 110,000 real estate professionals. Funded by a Former Top Producer realtor in Vancouver, Canada, the platform initially served as a niche market insights video solution for Real Estate Agents. But throughout the past 3 years, the content has expanded to images and stories as well ads. The platfrom now also has over 3000 Mortgage Brokers and Loan Officers using the product. The Web-based solution also now provides Social Media Management, Digital ads, and Email marketing to distribute the content it creates.

Total Registered Agents on roomvu.com (CNW Group/Roomvu.com)
Total Registered Agents on roomvu.com (CNW Group/Roomvu.com)

Roomvu is proud to announce its partnership with the Southland Regional Association of REALTORS®, Inc. (SRAR). SRAR is a leading Real Estate organization representing over 12,000 real estate professionals in Southern California. The partnership allows roomvu's content to be integrated within SRAR's state-of-the-art internal systems, allowing agents to Single Sign On and also manage their social media through the platform. Roomvu will also provide interactive market insight videos based on SRAR's data for all agents.

Here are what most agents face when trying to market their business on social media:

  1. Agents are not consistently posting on social media.

  2. Agents run out of local content to post, which leads back to problem #1.

This leads to agents doing little to nothing at all (even if the brokerage creates content for them)

roomvu's technology allows for a consistent flow of Hyper-Local Content Across Multiple Channels. The platform creates Hyperlocal videos, customized to each agent and automatically posts it on every agent's social media Inc: Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok! The partnership allows for all agents within SRAR to get 1 free social media post per week on Facebook, Twitter, or Linkedin, as well as access to exclusive discounts to upgrade courtesy of SRAR.

"The world of digital and social marketing is ever evolving. roomvu has always tried to stay ahead of the trends on Digital Media Marketing for Real Estate, and this addition is the next step in that direction that broadens our marketing focus beyond agents," says Sam Mehrbod, Founder and CEO of roomvu. "We know that agents and brokerages already have millions of things to do on their plate. So we do what we do best, Creating Powerful Content. This is our largest partnership todate, empowering more agents, to start posting on social media , start a conversation with their audience, and bring them more visibility"

"SRAR is constantly looking for ways to offer our members the newest technology and resources to help them succeed." Says Rich Pisani, 2023 President of SRAR. "We are excited to add a best-in-class social media provider that is also part of NAR's REACH Canada class of 2022."

About roomvu

Roomvu.com is the pioneer in Video Marketing for Real Estate Agents & Mortgage Brokers, Backed by the USA's National Association of Realtors. Roomvu generates Localized & Relevant Content for over 110,000 agents across and USA & Canada. It produces hyper-local content to automate Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, CRM and Digital Ads for real estate professionals.

About Southland Regional Association of REALTORS:

The Southland Regional Association of REALTORS is the "voice for real estate" in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys. Their mission is to support members in serving their community with the highest standards of ethics and professionalism, and to champion real property rights and pathways to homeownership for all.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roomvu-passes-110-000-real-estate-agents-while-partnering-with-la-based-realtor-association-301779263.html

SOURCE Roomvu.com

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Extra Space Storage Weighs Offer for Rival Life Storage

    (Bloomberg) -- Extra Space Storage Inc. is weighing making an offer for Life Storage Inc., the real estate company that rejected a takeover proposal from Public Storage earlier this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by F

  • US semiconductor firm Marvell lays off entire China research and development team in latest round of job cuts amid industry slowdown

    US semiconductor company Marvell Technology is laying off its entire research and development team in mainland China, about five months after the firm initiated job cuts to scale down its operations in the world's largest chip market. Santa Clara, California-based Marvell said it is eliminating about 320 jobs, or 4 per cent of its global workforce, in response to what the company described as an industry slowdown, according to a statement from the firm on Wednesday. "We are streamlining our orga

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Coinbase Gets SEC Notice Signaling Intent to Sue Over Crypto Offerings

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. said it received a notice from the SEC formally declaring the securities regulator’s plans to bring an enforcement action against the largest US crypto exchange, the latest development in a long-running dispute between the watchdog and the digital-asset company. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapte

  • SEC Plans Lawsuit Against Coinbase, According to Exchange

    The regulator believes the largest U.S. crypto exchange violated investor-protection laws in several aspects of its business, including its staking and wallet service.

  • Farmland Partners REIT Dips To New 52-Week Low

    Investors in the Farmland Properties Inc. (NYSE: FPI) real estate investment trust (REIT) must be disappointed to see it continuing downward last week. Similar to many office and retail REITs, the farm concept in the sector is finding more sellers than buyers as worries about the banking system continue to hit home. For a New York Stock Exchange-traded REIT, market capitalization of $531 million is relatively small, and Farmland Properties is having a good 12 months, with funds from operations (

  • Falling US gasoline stockpiles signal a repeat of last summer's high prices

    U.S. motorists face a repeat of last summer's high gasoline prices, analysts warned on Wednesday, with fuel stockpiles heading towards multi-year lows ahead of the peak summer driving season that begins in two months. Retail gasoline prices, now averaging $3.44 a gallon nationwide, hit a record $5.02 a gallon last June as crude oil prices jumped on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the waning of COVID-19 travel curbs unleashed pent up travel demand. Vehicle travel in the U.S. started the year 5.6% higher than last year, leading to a drop in gasoline stockpiles for five straight weeks.

  • Fox, Dominion lawyers spar over top executives' liability in defamation suit

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -Lawyers for Fox Corp and Dominion Voting Systems clashed in court on Wednesday over whether top Fox executives including Chairman Rupert Murdoch should be considered liable in the voting-technology company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit over 2020 U.S. election vote-rigging claims aired by Fox News. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis wrapped up a two-day hearing without ruling on requests by both sides that he decide elements of the case in their favor without moving to a full trial. Dominion accused Fox in its 2021 lawsuit of destroying its business by airing false claims that its machines were used to rig the 2020 U.S. presidential election against former President Donald Trump and in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

  • How Adobe’s CFO is avoiding mass layoffs: ‘We don’t want our employees worried about when the next shoe is going to drop’

    Dan Durn talks about Adobe's growth, preventing mass layoffs, and generative A.I.

  • For new HQ, Danaher spinoff chose Waltham over Denver, Chicago, Va.

    Emails obtained through a public records request show that the Boston area beat out at least three other regions for the company with expected revenue over $4 billion.

  • Chick-fil-A Follows Starbucks In Making a Huge Change You Will Hate

    While Chick-fil-A creates numerous political controversies, its customer base really loves its chicken. In the most recent version of the survey, for example, Chick-fil-A scored an 83, putting it well-above second-place finished Jimmy John's at 79. In a broad sense, on a local store-based level, Chick-fil-A has built its business around customer service.

  • Why Are Check-Cap Shares Plummeting Today?

    Following an internal assessment of the clinical data collected from calibration studies, Check-Cap Ltd (NASDAQ: CHEK) said the current efficacy results do not meet the goal to proceed to the powered portion of the U.S. pivotal study. The company initiated the first part of the pivotal U.S. study of C-Scan in May 2022, focusing on device calibration and enhancement of C-Scan algorithms among the average-risk U.S. population. Check-Cap said the calibration studies’ target is to optimize the C-Sca

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce?

    A divorce is an unfortunate time in anyone's life, as it signifies the end of a likely long-term relationship and marriage. However, it's important to understand the financial ramifications of a divorce as you're going through one. So if you're … Continue reading → The post Is My Spouse Entitled to My Pension in a Divorce? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Commuting is overrated, says the CEO of Allstate: ‘Nobody wants to drive to an office to do a Zoom call’

    "Flexibility really sells," says Allstate CEO Tom Wilson, who prioritizes treating employees like customers.

  • Departing Intel exec to focus on loosening Nvidia's grip on AI for movies, games

    (Reuters) -Raja Koduri, the chief architect at Intel Corp, is leaving to start a company that aims to loosen longtime rival Nvidia Corp's grip on the digital movie and video game markets. Koduri, whose departure was announced by Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger in a tweet on Tuesday, told Reuters his as-yet-unnamed company will aim to make a new wave of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools that work on chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, Apple Inc or even future chips based on open-source RISC-V technology.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC

    Tullow Oil, VAALCO Energy and EnQuest PLC are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Indeed to Lay Off 2,200 Employees, 15% of Workforce

    The job-search platform will reduce head counts on nearly every team. CEO Chris Hyams said he would be taking a 25% cut in his base pay.

  • Job search platform Indeed to cut 2,200 jobs

    Chief Executive Chris Hyams, who will take a 25% cut in base pay, said future job openings in general were at or below pre-pandemic levels and that the company was too large. Corporate America has been laying off staff at a pace not seen since the financial crisis over a decade ago, bracing for a an economic downturn triggered by aggressive rate hikes by central banks around the world. Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc have announced a second round of layoffs as they look to cut costs.