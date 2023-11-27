Roosevelt Row project to bring apartments, restaurant in 'Manzana' development

A midcentury modern-inspired apartment complex planned near Roosevelt Row aims to capitalize on "an opportunity to create a world-class destination for architects" in Phoenix.

Intersection Development, a Phoenix-based company with several downtown plans in the works, expects to break ground on Manzana, a 68-unit structure with ground-floor restaurants and bars, in the first quarter of 2025.

The building is planned for a parking lot facing 1st Avenue, just south of Roosevelt Street. Intersection Development's office is in the adjacent hardware store building, which also houses the arts organization Xico and Barcoa Agaveria.

The Manzana building was designed by Lev Libeskind, head of the Libeskind Studio Design and son of renowned architect Daniel Libeskind.

"It is a deceptively simple building," Libeskind said. "It takes a step from the expectations that people have of architecture. We said, 'Let's do a grid, but there is kind of an illusion built into the façade.'"

The design incorporates diagonal lines into an otherwise straight grid, giving the building a feeling of movement and creating interesting shadow patterns, Libeskind said.

Libeskind said the materials used in the Manzana building will match nearby architecture, like the brick used at the hardware store.

The ground floor of the development will be a restaurant or bar, said Zac Cohen, a partner at Intersection Development. Above that will be parking, and the first level of apartments will be "art-inspired" units, each designed to pay homage to a different artist. The upper four floors of apartments will be standard units.

"Manzana" means "apple" in Spanish, which Cohen said evokes a nurturing feel.

On top of the garage on the third story of the building, there will be an amenity deck with a pool and lawn on one side of the structure and balconies for some of the units on the other.

Libeskind and Cohen said they want to create an architecturally interesting building that the community can interact with, even if they don't live there.

"There is a problem when you can't recognize your own house in your neighborhood because it's so anonymous," Libeskind said.

Cohen said that Phoenix has a chance to embrace unique architecture and become a place where highly regarded architects can showcase their work.

"It is so vitally important that Phoenix doesn't miss this opportunity by building so many cookie-cutter buildings that are indistinguishable from the one next door," Cohen said.

Libeskind and Intersection Development are also behind the Rainbow Road development planned on Roosevelt Street. The Mario Kart-inspired building is expected to break ground in January.

