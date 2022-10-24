U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,787.20
    +34.45 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,458.88
    +376.32 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,891.02
    +31.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.71
    -0.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.61
    -0.44 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.90
    -2.40 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9876
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.9000
    +1.2700 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,290.68
    -168.83 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.96
    -1.39 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

Roostify's "Innovator of the Year Award" Awarded to TD Bank

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roostify awarded its first-ever annual "Innovator of the Year Award" to the Consumer Direct Lending team at TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®. Jon Giles, Head of Consumer Direct Lending at TD Bank, accepted the award on behalf of the team at the 2022 Digital Mortgage Conference in Las Vegas. The award embodied the team's transformational developments in TD's lending structure, powered by Roostify's proprietary lending platform. Roostify CEO Rajesh Bhat shared his rationale for choosing TD for the first-of-its-kind accolade.

Roostify Logo (PRNewsfoto/Roostify)
Roostify Logo (PRNewsfoto/Roostify)

Roostify awarded its first-ever annual "Innovator of the Year Award" to the Consumer Direct Lending team at TD Bank.

"We felt as though the achievements of Jon and his team warranted true recognition. Their vision to combine mortgage lending and home equity under one roof was simultaneously revolutionary and pragmatic—none of us were surprised when we saw the success this produced."

Major banks typically separate mortgage lending operations from home equity, despite the significant overlap between the two divisions. The efforts of TD's Consumer Direct Lending team to unite them ultimately provided both the bank and its customers with a more streamlined, unified experience. Chris Boyle, President of Home Lending at Roostify, highlighted the logic behind the transition.

"So often, borrowers with a mortgage are looking for home equity options. And just as often, homeowners are interested in using home equity as a down payment for a second home. TD's decision to combine the two provided a substantial boost in numbers for both mortgage and home equity, while also increasing customer retention."

The streamlined structure of Roostify's platform enabled TD to combine mortgage lending and home equity without revamping or reconfiguring its backend legacy systems. Rather, Roostify executed the transformation using modular, configurable plugins that allowed the process to happen with little backend work, from a technical standpoint. The change was predominantly visionary and operational for TD. Upon receiving the award, Jon reflected on his team's achievement.

"TD Bank has always prioritized the needs of its customers above all else, so it made perfect sense to everyone on the team to revamp our home lending model with Roostify's innovative, intuitive platform," said Jon. "There were several partnerships across the bank that we leveraged to complete the work, but we took a One TD approach to the transformation, as we do with all our projects, and we couldn't be happier with the results – a significantly improved customer and colleague experience and a more streamlined, effective business model."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roostifys-innovator-of-the-year-award-awarded-to-td-bank-301657548.html

SOURCE Roostify

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying

    These passive income-generating stocks offer yields ranging from 11.3% to 18.6% right now, and billionaire money managers keep buying them hand over fist.

  • 10 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will look at the 10 most undervalued value stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Value Stocks To Buy Now. 2022 has been an unfavorable year for stocks so far due to rampant inflation and high interest […]

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.

  • IRS increases 401(k) limits — investors can save a lot more money in 2023

    Workers age 50 and over will benefit in particular from the new 401(k) contribution limits for 2023.

  • IBM (NYSE:IBM): A Cash Generating Machine Showing Tentative Signs of Growth

    Investors have been waiting for 10 years for IBM’s turnaround strategy to show up as actual revenue growth. During that decade, annual revenue dwindled from $100 billion to $54 billion in 2020. It’s understandable that investors have become skeptical of a few good quarters of improving growth. Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that trailing 12-month revenue has now increased for four consecutive quarters.

  • Why Shopify Stock Got Clobbered Early Monday

    KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target on Shopify from $50 to $45 while simultaneously maintaining his overweight (buy) rating on the stock, according to The Fly. The analyst has been reading the digital tea leaves and studying various proxies for Shopify's gross merchandise volume (GMV) and gross payment volume (GPV) -- the most widely followed measures of the company's success. While Shopify's growth is certainly worth watching, it's best if we wait to hear the actual number from the company rather than relying on estimates.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights J&J, Roche, Eli Lilly and AbbVie

    J&J, Roche, Eli Lilly and AbbVie are part of The Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Dividend Is Being Reduced To $0.90

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to $0.90 on the 7th of...

  • Can Energy Transfer LP (ET) Climb 27% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 27.4% in Energy Transfer LP (ET). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

  • Forget Timing the Market Bottom, These 3 Tech Stocks Are a Fantastic Deal

    The bear market has been brutal this year even as businesses have continued to report higher revenue and earnings. Many investors specifically are looking for this Fed pivot as a sign of a market bottom, holding off on making stock purchases until that happens. If this is the case for you, three Fool.com contributors think The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) are fantastic deals right now.

  • Tech giants set to report earnings this week: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Meta.

  • 11 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022

    In this article, we discuss 11 best low risk stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Low Risk Stocks To Buy In 2022. Amid the volatile market environment, investors are scurrying to pull out their investments and sit on cash stockpiles, or at […]

  • ‘From Bambi to Godzilla.’ Strategist David Rosenberg skewers the Federal Reserve as he sees a 30% hit to home prices and the S&P 500 returning to an early 2020 low

    But don't despair. 'Permabear' Rosenberg sees a new bull market for stocks, bonds and other risk assets in 2024 when, he says, he becomes a 'permabull.'

  • Microsoft Earnings Preview: When Long-Term Investors Ought to Buy

    When Microsoft reports its quarterly results on Tuesday after the close, it will be the largest company to report earnings so far this quarter. The software giant dominates on multiple levels of enterprise and consumer spending. It generates better operating margins than all of FAANG, is forecast to generate double-digit earnings and revenue growth for the next several years, and the stock price has now suffered its largest decline since the Great Recession.

  • Is Verizon Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

    Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) stock pays an excellent dividend yield that is attractive for investors looking to generate passive income. I evaluate Verizon's latest quarterly results in this video and determine whether Verizon is a dividend stock worth buying right now.

  • Is It a Bad Time to Invest in China Tech Giants?

    Today's video focuses on China technology stocks like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), and Tencent (OTC: TCEHY) and what investors can learn from the recent news affecting Chinese stocks. Is it a bad move to invest in international companies? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Better Buy: Verizon or AT&T?

    In this video, I will compare AT&T (NYSE: T) to Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) and see which one you should invest in. Both companies pay an over 7% dividend yield, which is very attractive, especially during a bear market.

  • Alibaba Stock Slammed On China Political News, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba stock has been hit hard by selling in recent months amid increased tension between the U.S. and China.