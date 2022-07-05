Root Adds Tech and E-Commerce Experience to Board with Appointment of Atida CEO

ROOT, INC.

The insurtech announces the addition of Julie Szudarek to its board of directors to bolster market expansion and business operations

Julie Szudarek, CEO of Atida, has been announced to Root's board.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, announced today the appointment of Julie Szudarek, CEO of Atida, to Root’s board of directors, effective July 1.

Szudarek joins Root’s board with more than 25 years of experience driving ecommerce and technology-enabled businesses to reach their full market potential. Before joining Atida, Szudarek held senior leadership roles at Groupon. In her most recent role, she ran Groupon’s international division, a $1.5B revenue business responsible for sustained growth across 12 countries. She led a team of 1500+ across sales, operations, logistics, and administration.

Prior to Groupon, Szudarek led strategy, analytics, and revenue management at Orbitz (acquired by Expedia). Earlier in her career, she worked in management consulting at Accenture (formerly Andersen Consulting), helping Fortune 100 companies use technology to strengthen their business operations.

“Julie’s expertise in helping big tech companies expand their market reach and strengthen core operations will be pivotal in Root’s success as we continue to make breakthroughs in the tech space,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Alex Timm.

Currently, Szudarek is CEO of Atida, one of the largest online pharmacies in Europe, operating in Germany, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain.

“I am thrilled to join the Root board,” Szudarek said. “It’s refreshing to see a company disrupting an industry that is ripe for change. I love the transparency and equality that Root is bringing to its customers.”

Szudarek holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a B.S in Finance from Indiana University. She lives in London with her husband and three children.



Szudarek will serve on Root’s Audit, Risk, and Finance Committee.

About Root Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

Root is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with renters insurance available in Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, and Utah, and auto insurance currently available to drivers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. auto insurance is underwritten by Root Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

