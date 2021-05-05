U.S. markets closed

Root, Inc. Announces 2021 First Quarter Results

ROOT, INC.
·1 min read
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the parent company of Root Insurance Company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Root’s first quarter financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the shareholder letter posted to the company’s investor relations website at ir.joinroot.com.

Root will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss the results tomorrow, Thursday, May 6, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and to provide an update on company operations. To listen to the live audio webcast, please visit the News & Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com. A replay will be available on the same website following the call.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date:

May 6, 2021

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET

Dial-in:

(833) 665-0682 (U.S. and Canada)

(929) 517-0176 (International)

Conference ID:

1085723

Webcast:

https://ir.joinroot.com/news-events/events

About Root, Inc.
Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model based upon fairness and a modern customer experience. Root’s mobile-first customer experience is designed to make insurance simple.

Contacts

Media:
Tom Kuhn
Director of Communications
press@joinroot.com

Investor Relations:
Joe Laroche
Director of Investor Relations
ir@joinroot.com


