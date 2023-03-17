Root, Inc. to Participate in the Jefferies Insurtech Conference

Root, Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced that Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat moderated by Yaron Kinar at the Jefferies Insurtech Conference on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 12:50 p.m. ET.



The fireside chat will be available live on the Jefferies website , and a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time after the presentation concludes.

About Root, Inc.

Root, Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience.

