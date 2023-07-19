Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) shareholders have endured a 44% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) share price has gained some 154% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. In fact, the price has declined 44% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that Root didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Root's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 18%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 44% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 16% in the last year, Root shareholders might be miffed that they lost 44%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 154%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Root (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

