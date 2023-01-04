U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air increases its California reach with new location

·2 min read

The California-based HVAC company expands into Bay Area North with a new location in Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, has opened a new location in the metro San Francisco area, expanding its reach into the Bay Area.

Rooter Hero expands into Bay Area North with a new location in Rohnert Park that will serve both Sonoma and Marin counties.
Rooter Hero expands into Bay Area North with a new location in Rohnert Park that will serve both Sonoma and Marin counties.

"We are excited to bring the Rooter Hero brand into the Bay Area North region," said Rooter Hero co-founder and CEO John Akhoian. "This location will help us provide the residents in Sonoma and Marin counties with the top-level plumbing services Rooter Hero has become known for. We are grateful that our California family provides continued support so that we can continue to grow."

The new office is located at 5772 Commerce Blvd, Rohnert Park, CA 94928 and offers a wide range of plumbing services. General Manager Patrick Fee said the location will phase in HVAC services beginning sometime toward the end of 2023. Fee runs the Bay Area North location along with David Lyons, who serves as the office's local service manager.

"John Akhoian's leadership and innovation continues to make Rooter Hero one of the best home service companies in California," Fee said. "Without the support of the entire Rooter Hero leadership team, we wouldn't see the kinds of successes in expansion that we are experiencing. We are looking forward to building a relationship with the residents in the Bay Area North service area."

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has offered plumbing services to residents throughout California. By 2019, with the purchase of four locations in the Phoenix, Arizona, area and another location in San Jose, California, earlier this year, the company has branched out into the heating and air conditioning markets.

"With the success of our Phoenix and San Jose area locations, we're certain we'll be able to provide the plumbing and HVAC services the people in the north Bay Area need," Akohian said. "Patrick and David have demonstrated their abilities to deliver the dedication and service record needed for this location to achieve its goals. We will be cheering on their victories."

For more information about Rooter Here, please visit https://rooterhero.com/.

About Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air

Since 2011, Rooter Hero has been committed to providing the best in plumbing and drain services. With more than 90 years of plumbing experience, the Rooter Hero team prides themselves on creating a memorable experience for each customer.

The company provides solutions for both residential and commercial needs and offers 24/7 emergency service. Operating in service area locations throughout California and Arizona, Rooter Hero offers options such as HVAC service and installation in select areas. For more information, please visit https://rooterhero.com or call 844-219-2215.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
hripley@ripleypr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rooter-hero-plumbing--air-increases-its-california-reach-with-new-location-301711193.html

SOURCE Rooter Hero

