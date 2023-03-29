Roots Announces Details of its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results Conference Call

Company to issue its Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter results press release on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET with a conference call to follow at 8:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), the premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, today announced that the Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Ms. Meghan Roach, President & Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leon Wu, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call.

Roots Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Roots Corporation)

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call Details

DATE: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 TIME: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time DIAL-IN NUMBER: To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3KRbofE to receive an instant automated call back.

416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392

Conference ID: 94361858



WEBCAST: Available on the Events and Presentations section of the Company's investor website at http://investors.roots.com or by following the link here

The webcast will be available for one-year. TAPED REPLAY: 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541

Reservation code: 361858#

Archived until: April 12, 2023 at midnight

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a global lifestyle brand. Starting from a small cabin in northern Canada, Roots has become a global brand with over 100 corporate retail stores in Canada, two stores in the United States, and an eCommerce platform, www.roots.com. We have more than 100 partner-operated stores in Asia, and we also operate a dedicated Roots-branded storefront on Tmall.com in China. We design, market, and sell a broad selection of products in different departments, including women's men's, children's, and gender-free apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. Our products are built with uncompromising comfort, quality, and style that allows you to feel at home with nature. We offer products designed to meet life's everyday adventures and provide you with the versatility to live your life to the fullest. We also wholesale through business-to-business channels and license the brand to a select group of licensees selling products to major retailers. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

