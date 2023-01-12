U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

Roots Deploys NewStore Omnichannel Platform Online and Across More than 100 Retail Stores in North America

·3 min read

The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand selected NewStore as part of a larger effort to digitally transform its omnichannel operations

BOSTON and TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore, a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced Roots (TSX: ROOT) has launched the NewStore Omnichannel Platform across its digital properties and network of more than 100 retail stores throughout Canada and the U.S. The premium outdoor-lifestyle brand is now using the NewStore order management and store fulfillment solutions to reduce shipping times, improve inventory accuracy, and maximize inventory sell-through across the enterprise.

(PRNewsfoto/NewStore, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/NewStore, Inc.)

Roots launched NewStore's Omnichannel Platform across its digital properties and network of more than 100 retail stores

The NewStore order management and store fulfillment solutions use proprietary routing logic to allocate order requests across Roots' brick-and-mortar locations and distribution centers according to the brand's desired prioritization criteria. This allows Roots to improve customer service levels and manage shipping costs by directing orders to the appropriate store or distribution center. NewStore is also supporting omnichannel capabilities like buy online return in-store (BORIS), further improving the customer experience while driving foot traffic.

"We chose NewStore because it is a global omnichannel solution that we can extend over time," said Sonya Thomas, VP of eCommerce and Customer Experience, Roots.

"NewStore is an impressive, modern, API-first omnichannel solution. We found their technology easy to implement and it yielded immediate results," added Ron Ijack, VP, Information Strategy & Systems, Roots. "NewStore easily connects to the various Salesforce systems and MuleSoft/Azure middleware that we use, which fulfills an important requirement for our partner to work with our existing tech stack."

"As an iconic Canadian brand, Roots is held to a higher standard by its fiercely loyal customers. With NewStore, Roots' store associates now have the tools they need to create amazing shopping experiences anytime, anywhere," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "They are one of the many great Canadian brands leading the way for omnichannel retailers everywhere, and their decision to partner with NewStore is a reflection of the activity we are continuing to see in that market."

To learn more about the NewStore Omnichannel Platform, and to request a demo, visit: https://www.newstore.com/

About Roots
Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. We operate more than 100 retail stores across Canada, two in the United States and ship globally worldwide via roots.com, our eCommerce platform. We also have more than 100 partner-operated stores and sell our products through leading third-party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

About NewStore
NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built for speed and flexibility, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available — now supercharged with Tap to Pay on iPhone. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roots-deploys-newstore-omnichannel-platform-online-and-across-more-than-100-retail-stores-in-north-america-301718896.html

SOURCE NewStore, Inc.

