Roots Reports Increased Sales, Expansion in Gross Margin and Increased Profitability with Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Successful execution of strategy fuels 630 basis point increase in DTC gross margin versus pre-COVID third quarter 2019

Earnings per share of $0.25, equal to the third quarter 2020 and up from $0.05 per share in third Quarter 2019

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Roots ("Roots," "Roots Canada" or the "Company") (TSX: ROOT), a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, today announced its financial results for its third quarter ended October 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021"). All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Certain metrics, including those expressed on an adjusted basis, are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics". The Company has presented certain metrics in this press release as compared to its results during the third quarter ended November 2, 2019 ("Q3 2019") and to its third quarter ended October 31, 2020 ("Q3 2020").

Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial and Business Highlights

Total sales of $76.3 million, up 4.6% from $72.9 million in Q3 2020, which included double-digit growth during non-promotional periods in the Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") segment. This comes despite a significant reduction in promotional days, and inventory delays resulting in supply chain disruptions.

Drove substantial expansion in DTC gross margin despite the negative impact of increased supply chain costs. DTC gross margin was 65.2%, up 140 basis points ("bps") and 630 bps as compared Q3 2020 and Q3 2019, respectively.

Reduced promotional days to four in Q3 2021, as compared to 49 in Q3 2020 and 81 in Q3 2019.

Amplified the brand with exciting new collaborations, including Révolutionnaire by Roots and the launch of a custom award jacket designed by Japanese artist Mr. for the Weeknd, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his "Thursday" album.

Increased Adjusted EBITDA to $19.2 million in Q3 2021 as compared to $19.0 million in Q3 2020 and $10.6 million in Q3 2019, despite a decline in temporary rent abatements and government subsidies. Excluding these temporary benefits, Adjusted EBITDA was $16.1 million in Q3 2021, compared to $11.7 million in Q3 2020 and $10.6 million in Q3 2019.

Strengthened the balance sheet through seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year debt reduction.

Extended our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment through the following:

"We are pleased to report higher gross margin and adjusted EBITDA compared to our fiscal 2019 and 2020 third quarters. These results reflect the successful execution of our strategy to date with consumers embracing our brand and product offering during the quarter," said Meghan Roach, President and Chief Executive Officer, Roots. "Our concerted efforts over the last seven quarters to reduce discounts resulted in promotional days declining from 81 in Q3 2019 and 49 in Q3 2020 to four in Q3 2021. Combined with our elevated assortments and brand-building marketing, these actions significantly improved our key selling metrics, and we saw double-digit growth in DTC sales during non-promotional periods. We were also pleased to achieve these results in light of the industry-wide supply chain disruptions, which limited our ability to showcase new products and to merchandise our full offerings online and in-store."

"We believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on the fourth quarter holiday season and pleased with the performance of our new products." continued Ms. Roach. "We are prepared to meet consumer demand with compelling gifts and healthy inventory levels in-store and online."

Summary of Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Sales

Total Q3 2021 sales were $76.3 million, up 4.6% from total sales of $72.9 million in Q3 2020. DTC sales (corporate retail store and eCommerce sales) were $63.4 million in Q3 2021, in line with Q3 2020. The DTC segment experienced strong traffic growth in the corporate retail stores, despite the Company's continued focus on promotional discipline, which reduced the number of promotional days in Q3 2021 to four, compared to 49 in Q3 2020. eCommerce sales continued to demonstrate growth over pre-pandemic levels even as the increase to in-store activity resulted in moderated demand online. Inventory delays partially dampened the growth in the DTC segment due to supply chain challenges.

Roots Q3 2021 Partners and Other sales (wholesale Roots-branded products, royalties on partner retail sales, licensing to select manufacturing partners and the sale of certain custom products) were $12.9 million, up 34.1% from $9.6 million in Q3 2020. The year-over-year increase reflects strength in the Company's Asia business due to higher volumes, modifications to the financial terms of the agreement with the Company's international operating partner, and strong growth in the royalty revenue earned from the Company's third-party licensees, partially offset by the impact of unfavorable foreign exchange.

Gross Profit

Q3 2021 total gross profit was $46.4 million compared to $43.6 million in Q3 2020 and $47.4 million in Q3 2019. The increase in gross profit was driven by DTC gross margin expansion and an increase in sales within our Partners and Other Segment. Q3 2021 DTC gross margin was 65.2%, up from 63.8% in Q3 2020 and 58.9% in Q3 2019. This increase in gross margin primarily reflects the benefits of the Company's continued promotional discipline through a reduction in depth and breadth of promotions in its DTC segment, as well as the positive impact of foreign exchange. These factors were partially offset by higher freight costs associated with supply chain challenges which reduced DTC gross margin by 160 bps, as compared to Q3 2020. DTC gross profit also includes the benefit of $0.5 million of government subsidies in both Q3 2021 and Q3 2020.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses ("SG&A")

Q3 2021 SG&A was $29.4 million, up from $26.6 million in Q3 2020. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in temporary occupancy-related abatements, where $1.8 million was recorded in Q3 2021 as compared to $4.1 million in Q3 2020, and a decrease in government subsidies year-over-year with the Company benefitting from $0.7 million in Q3 2021, compared to $2.7 million in Q3 2020. Excluding these one-time impacts, SG&A expenses declined by $1.5 million due to operating efficiencies in the DTC segment.

Adjusted EBITDA, Net Income (Loss) & Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes the impact of IFRS 16 – Leases ("IFRS 16") and includes rent expense) was $19.2 million for Q3 2021, up slightly from $19.0 million in Q3 2020 and increased $8.6 million from $10.6 million in Q3 2019, as a result of the above factors. Excluding temporary rent abatements and government subsidies, Adjusted EBITDA would have been $16.1 million in Q3 2021, compared to $11.7 million in Q3 2020 and $10.6 million in Q3 2019.

Q3 2021 net income was $10.8 million, or $0.25 per share, compared to net income of $10.3 million, or $0.25 per share, in Q3 2020 and $2.0 million, or $0.05 per share in Q3 2019.

Adjusted Net Income (which excludes the impact of IFRS 16 and includes rent expense) for Q3 2021 was $11.7 million, or $0.28 per share, an improvement from $11.2 million, or $0.27 per share, in Q3 2020 and $4.1 million or $0.10 per share in Q3 2019.

COVID-19 Business Update

During Q3 2021, the Company reopened its last remaining corporate retail store that was temporarily closed as a result of government mandated COVID-19 restrictions and all of its other corporate retail stores remained open for the entire quarter, consistent with Q3 2020. Conversely, during Q3 2021, several of the Company's stores operated by its international operating partner experienced temporary store closures and/or restrictions and reduced operating hours. By the end of Q3 2021, the Company's international operating partner had reopened all stores in the previously impacted regions.

As a result of global challenges related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the retail industry is facing industry-wide supply chain disruptions. To best mitigate the impact on its business, such as extended lead times and product shortages, the Company is managing its inventory and promotions, leveraging its pack-and-hold inventory, and using air freight for key seasonal programs resulting in higher freight costs.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

In a separate press release issued today, the Company announced its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid for its Common Shares through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange (or other alternative Canadian trading systems) to repurchase for cancellation up to 2,172,928 of its Common Shares, representing approximately 10.0% of the Company's "public float", during the 12-month period commencing December 16, 2021 and ending December 15, 2022.

About Roots

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products designed for life's everyday adventures, including women's and men's apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. We operate more than 100 retail stores across Canada, two in the United States, and ship to more than 60 countries worldwide via roots.com, our eCommerce platform. We also have more than 100 partner-operated stores and sell our products through leading third-party retail sites in Asia. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as "Roots" and "Roots Canada".

Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics

Roots has historically reported Comparable Sales Growth (Decline) as an additional metric to demonstrate the performance of its DTC business. Commencing in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company's DTC segment was significantly impacted by COVID-19. As a result of the negative impacts COVID-19 has had on the apparel retail operating environment, including periods of store closures, phased re-openings and retail store operating limitations, the Company does not believe that Comparable Sales Growth (Decline) is a representative metric of performance in affected periods. Management will continue to monitor and evaluate the effects of COVID-19 and will resume the evaluation of Comparable Sales Growth (Decline) when year-over-year results are no longer significantly impacted by COVID-19.

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures including certain metrics specific to the industry in which we operate. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures are not intended to represent, and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS as measures of operating performance or operating cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. In addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, we use non-IFRS measures including Adjusted DTC Gross Profit, Adjusted DTC Gross Margin, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Share. We believe these non-IFRS measures and industry metrics provide useful information to both management and investors in measuring our financial performance and condition and highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our MD&A for Q3 2019, Q3 2020 and Q3 2021 under "Cautionary Note Regarding Non-IFRS Measures and Industry Metrics", which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.roots.com. Such reconciliations can also be found in this press release below, under the heading "Selected Consolidated Financial Information – Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss)".

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and is made as of the date of this press release. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors. Information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate is forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

See "Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's current Annual Information Form for a discussion of the uncertainties, risks and assumptions associated with these statements. Readers are urged to consider the uncertainties, risks and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. We have no intention and undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

In thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts, unless otherwise noted

Unaudited

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position









October 30, January 30,

2021 2021









Assets

















Current assets:







Cash $ 6,815 $ 9,166 Accounts receivable

9,985

7,165 Inventories

65,950

42,401 Prepaid expenses

3,129

3,137 Total current assets

85,879

61,869









Non-current assets:







Loan receivable

608

608 Lease receivable

932

1,187 Fixed assets

44,291

47,981 Right-of-use assets

69,433

79,995 Intangible assets

189,055

190,777 Goodwill

7,906

7,906 Total non-current assets

312,225

328,454 Total assets $ 398,104 $ 390,323









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 29,734 $ 25,850 Deferred revenue

4,914

5,759 Income taxes payable

4,942

5,955 Current portion of lease liabilities

21,922

22,197 Current portion of long-term debt

4,984

4,984 Derivative obligations

184

418 Total current liabilities

66,680

65,163









Non-current liabilities:







Deferred tax liabilities

17,191

15,891 Long-term portion of lease liabilities

68,155

78,989 Long-term debt

76,401

66,100 Total non-current liabilities

161,747

160,980 Total liabilities

228,427

226,143









Shareholders' equity:







Share capital

197,598

197,333 Contributed surplus

4,085

3,682 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(135)

(227) Retained earnings (deficit)

(31,871)

(36,608) Total shareholders' equity

169,677

164,180









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 398,104 $ 390,323

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Net Income (loss)

For the 13 and 39 week periods ended October 30, 2021, October 31, 2020, and November 2, 2019



October 30,

2021 (13 weeks) October 31,

2020 (13 weeks) November 2,

2019 (13 weeks) October 30,

2021 (39 weeks) October 31,

2020 (39 weeks) November 2,

2019 (39 weeks) Sales $ 76,291 $ 72,946 $ 86,377 $ 152,540 $ 141,109 $ 202,412 Cost of goods sold 29,870 29,384 38,998 62,035 60,224 95,513 Gross profit 46,421 43,562 47,379 90,505 80,885 106,899 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,436 26,607 40,697 77,162 75,798 118,863 Gain from deconsolidation of RTS USA Corp. – – – – 4,774 – Income (loss) before interest expense and

income taxes expense (recovery) 16,985 16,955 6,682 13,343 9,861 (11,964) Interest expense 2,250 2,783 4,159 6,787 9,320 11,605 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,735 14,172 2,523 6,556 541 (23,569) Income taxes expense (recovery) 3,969 3,831 554 1,904 (195) (6,117) Net Income (loss) $ 10,766 $ 10,341 $ 1,969 $ 4,652 $ 736 $ (17,452) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ (0.41) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.25 $ 0.24 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.02 $ (0.41)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the 13 and 39 week periods ended October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020













October 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 October 30, 2021 October 31, 2020

(13 weeks) (13 weeks) (39 weeks) (39 weeks)

















Net income $ 10,766 $ 10,341 $ 4,652 $ 736

















Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes:















Items that may be subsequently















reclassified to profit or loss:

































Effective portion of changes in fair

value of cash flow hedges

(77)

(374)

(489)

860

















Cost of hedging excluded from

cash flow hedges

8

2

3

(27)

















Tax impact of cash flow hedges

19

99

129

(222)

















Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(50)

(273)

(357)

611

















Total comprehensive income $ 10,716 $ 10,068 $ 4,295 $ 1,347

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the 39 week periods ended October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020































Accumulated













Retained other





Share Contributed earnings comprehensive

October 30, 2021 (39 weeks) capital surplus (deficit) income (loss) Total





















Balance, January 30, 2021 $ 197,333 $ 3,682 $ (36,608) $ (227) $ 164,180





















Adjustment on amendment of IFRS 16

–

–

85

–

85 Balance, January 31, 2021

197,333

3,682

(36,523)

(227)

164,265





















Net income

–

–

4,652

–

4,652





















Net loss from change in fair



















value of cash flow hedges,



















net of income taxes

–

–

–

(357)

(357)





















Transfer of realized gain on cash

flow hedges to inventories, net

of income taxes

–

–

–

449

449





















Share-based compensation

–

633

–

–

633





















Issuance of Shares

265

(230)

–

–

35





















Balance, October 30, 2021 $ 197,598 $ 4,085 $ (31,871) $ (135) $ 169,677

























































Accumulated













Retained other





Share Contributed earnings comprehensive



October 31, 2020 (39 weeks) capital surplus (deficit) income (loss) Total





















Balance, February 1, 2020 $ 196,903 $ 3,407 $ (49,688) $ (116) $ 150,506





















Net income

–

–

736

–

736





















Net gain from change in fair



















value of cash flow hedges,



















net of income taxes

–

–

–

611

611





















Transfer of realized gain on cash

flow hedges to inventories, net

of income taxes

–

–

–

(463)

(463)





















Share-based compensation

–

529

–

–

529





















Issuance of Shares

430

(430)

–

–

–





















Balance, October 31, 2020 $ 197,333 $ 3,506 $ (48,952) $ 32 $ 151,919

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the 39 week periods ended October 30, 2021 and October 31, 2020









October 30, 2021 October 31, 2020

(39 weeks) (39 weeks)









Cash generated from (used in):

















Operating activities:







Net income $ 4,652 $ 736 Items not involving cash:







Depreciation and amortization

22,603

24,664 Share-based compensation expense

633

529 Gain from deconsolidation of RTS USA Corp.

–

(4,774) Unrealized gain on de-designated forward contracts

–

(8) Gain on lease modification

(347)

(309) Interest expense

6,787

9,320 Income taxes expense (recovery)

1,904

(195) Rent concessions

(2,470)

(3,112) Settlement of de-designated forward contracts

(109 –

Interest paid

(2,208)

(3,537) Payment of interest on lease liabilities

(4,108)

(5,258) Taxes refunded (paid)

(1,683)

3,769 Change in non-cash operating working capital:







Accounts receivable

(2,820)

(161) Inventories

(23,549)

(24,652) Prepaid expenses

8

2,865 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

3,884

18,406 Deferred revenue

(845)

(1,199)



2,332

17,084









Financing activities:







Issuance of long-term debt

14,500

16,000 Long-term debt financing costs

(931)

(148) Repayment of long-term debt

(3,738)

(3,737) Payment of principal on lease liabilities, net of tenant allowance

(11,308)

(8,162) Proceeds from issuance of Shares

35

–



(1,442)

3,953









Investing activities:







Additions to fixed assets

(3,241)

(2,926) Deconsolidation of RTS USA Corp.

–

(541)



(3,241)

(3,467)









Increase (decrease) in cash

(2,351)

17,570









Cash and bank indebtedness, beginning of period

9,166

(6,277)









Cash and bank indebtedness, end of period $ 6,815 $ 11,293

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

For the 13 and 39 week periods ended October 30, 2021, October 31, 2020, and November 2, 2019



Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

YTD 2019 Net income (loss) 10,766

10,341

1,969

4,652

736

(17,452) Add the impact of:





















Interest expense 2,250

2,783

4,159

6,787

9,320

11,605 Income taxes expense (recovery) 3,969

3,831

554

1,904

(195)

(6,117) Depreciation and amortization 7,446

7,906

10,330

22,603

24,664

29,100 EBITDA 24,431

24,861

17,012

35,946

34,525

17,136 Adjust for the impact of:





















COGS: DC Relocation Project –

–

321

–

45

543 COGS: P&O Duty Reimbursement –

–

175

–

–

175 SG&A: Rent expense excluded from net income as a result of IFRS 16 (5,780)

(6,160)

(7,930)

(17,736)

(19,748)

(21,906) SG&A: Gain from the deconsolidation of RTS USA Corp –

–

–

–

(4,774)

– SG&A: Chapter 7 filing costs –

26

–

–

1,240

– SG&A: Purchase accounting adjustments 26

42

286

66

127

524 SG&A: Stock option expense 265

198

(468)

633

529

527 SG&A: DC Relocation Project –

–

341

–

–

1,648 SG&A: Changes in key personnel 56

46

651

237

712

1,174 SG&A: Other non-recurring items 160

–

176

372

1

194 Adjusted EBITDA 19,158

19,013

10,564

19,518

12,657

15

















































Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

YTD 2021

YTD 2020

YTD 2019 Net income (loss) 10,766

10,341

1,969

4,652

736

(17,452)























Reverse the impact of IFRS 16:





















Rent expense excluded from net income (5,780)

(6,160)

(7,930)

(17,736)

(19,748)

(21,906) Depreciation on ROU assets 4,604

4,869

6,306

13,855

15,427

18,477 Interest on lease liabilities 1,314

1,515

2,312

4,108

5,258

6,787 Deferred tax impact (36)

(61)

(183)

(60)

(230)

(895) Total IFRS 16 impacts reversed 102

163

505

167

707

2,463 Add the impact of:





















COGS: DC Relocation Project –

–

321

–

45

543 COGS: P&O Duty Reimbursement –

–

175

–

–

175 SG&A: Gain from the deconsolidation of RTS USA Corp –

–

–

–

(4,774)

– SG&A: Chapter 7 filing costs –

26

–

–

1,240

– SG&A: Purchase accounting adjustments 26

42

286

66

127

524 SG&A: Stock option expense 265

198

(468)

633

529

527 SG&A: DC Relocation Project –

–

343

–

–

1,646 SG&A: Changes in key personnel 56

46

651

237

712

1,174 SG&A: Other non-recurring items 160

–

176

372

1

198 SG&A: Amortization of intangible assets acquired by Searchlight 575

577

949

1,722

1,727

2,847 Total adjustments 1,082

889

2,433

3,030

(393)

7,634 Tax effect of adjustments (216)

(184)

(773)

(634)

(811)

(1,894) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 11,734

11,209

4,134

7,215

239

(9,249)

