Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies, Inc.
·1 min read
Roper Technologies, Inc.
Roper Technologies, Inc.

SARASOTA, Fla., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.6825 per share payable on April 21, 2023 to stockholders of record on April 6, 2023.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
941-556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com


