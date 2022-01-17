Aéroports de Paris SA - December 2021 traffic figures

PRESS RELEASE

January 17th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

2021 traffic marked by a gradual recovery in line with the group's assumptions

2021 Full-year traffic

Groupe ADP total traffic1 was up by +37.2% in 2021 (+43.4 million passengers compared to 2020), with 160.0 million passengers welcomed in the entire network of operated airports, standing at 45.6% of the 2019 group traffic1.

At Paris Aéroport alone, traffic was up by +26.8% in 2021 (+8.9 million passengers compared to 2020), with 41.9 million passengers welcomed, standing at 38.8% of the 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. Over the year, traffic in Paris-Charles de Gaulle was up by +17.7% in 2021, with 26.2 million passengers welcomed, standing at 34.4% of the 2019 traffic and traffic in Paris-Orly was up by +45.6% in 2021, with 15.7 million passengers welcomed, standing at 49.4% of the 2019 traffic.

At Paris Aéroport, over 2021:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas territories) was up by +18.5% compared to 2020, at 34.9% of the 2019 traffic, due to the growth on the following destinations: North America (+37.1%), Africa (+35.6%), Middle-East (+20.9%), Latin America (+3.7%) and despite the decrease in traffic with Asia-Pacific (-51.8%);

European traffic (excluding France), was up by +35.2% compared to 2020, at 37.8% of the 2019 traffic;

Mainland France traffic (excluding French Overseas territories), was up by +26.6% compared to 2020, at 52.7% of the 2019 traffic;

Traffic with the French Overseas territories (included in international traffic) was up by +16.3% compared to 2020, at 63.6% of the 2019 traffic;

The number of connecting passengers was up by +21.2%. The connecting rate stood at 22.0%, down by -1.1 point compared to 2020.





Traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP2, was up by +76.8% in 2021, with 52.0 million passengers welcomed, standing at 55.4% of the 2019 traffic. TAV Airports traffic includes since May 1st, 2021 the traffic of Almaty airport, following the signing of an agreement related to the acquisition of its management company3.

Traffic at Santiago de Chile airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +17.4% in 2021, with 10.0 million passengers welcomed, standing at 40.7% of the 2019 traffic.

Traffic at Amman airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +122.3% in 2021, with 4.6 million passengers welcomed, standing at 51.1% of the 2019 traffic.

Traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20204, was up by +23.7% in 2021, with 50.4 million passengers welcomed, standing at 48.8% of the 2019 traffic.

December 2021 traffic

In December 2021, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +9.2 million passengers5, with 17.7 million passengers welcomed in the entire network of operated airports, standing at 66.9% of the December 2019 group traffic.

In December 2021, at Paris Aéroports alone, traffic is up by +3.3 million passengers5, with 5.2 million passengers welcomed, standing at 64.5% of the December 2019 Paris Aéroports traffic. In December 2021, traffic at Paris-Charles de Gaulle was up by +2.4 million passengers5, at 3.5 million passengers, standing at 60.3% of the December 2019 traffic and traffic at Paris-Orly was up by +0.9 million passengers5, at 1.7 million passengers, standing at 75.0% of the December 2019 traffic.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2D, 2E, 2F, and 2C since December 14th, 2021, are currently open to handle the entirety of passenger traffic. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open expect for boarding gates B at Orly 1. Internationally, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia is closed. Almaty airport has been closed between January 5th, and January 13th, 2022. All other airports are open to commercial flights, although restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights.

Traffic at TAV Airports was up by +2.0 million passengers5 in December 2021, at 3.5 million passengers, standing at 71.3% of the December 2019 traffic.

Traffic at Santiago de Chile airport was up by +0.8 million passengers5 in December 2021, at 1.5 million passengers, standing at 70.6% of the December 2019 traffic.

Traffic at Amman airport was up by +0.3 million passengers5 in December 2021, at 0.5 million passengers, standing at 71.2% of the December 2019 traffic.

Traffic at GMR Airports was up by +2.7 million passengers5 in December 2021, at 6.8 million passengers, standing at 71.5% of the December 2019 traffic.



Passengers 2021 Change 21/20

(in %) Dec. 2021 Change Dec. 21/20

(in passengers) Paris-CDG 26,196,575 +17.7% 3,489,011 +2,352,436 Paris-Orly 15,724,580 +45.6% 1,736,716 +901,970 Total Paris Aéroport 41,921,155 +26.8% 5,225,727 +3,254,406 Santiago de Chile 10,012,918 +17.4% 1,496,598 +793,799 Amman 4,559,336 +122.3% 469,954 +334,931 New Delhi 37,139,957 +30.3% 5,011,282 +2,104,346 Hyderabad 11,989,339 +25.7% 1,589,260 +479,643 Cebu 1,316,939 -52.0% 226,677 +164,943 Total GMR Airports 50,446,235 +23.7% 6,827,219 +2,748,932 Antalya 22,007,108 +126.6% 678,955 +417,693 Ankara 7,026,175 +36.1% 639,651 +342,170 Almaty 6,099,212 +68.6% 566,520 +207,097 Izmir 7,669,552 +40.3% 610,058 +313,976 Bodrum 2,935,236 +98.3% 75,704 +40,356 Gazipaşa Alanya 620,387 +129.0% 33,854 +16,817 Medina 1,757,979 -21.8% 280,044 +176,176 Tunisia 524,276 +56.4% 41,812 +23,300 Georgia 2,191,346 +242.1% 215,893 +197,297 North Macedonia 1,391,378 +77.7% 135,115 +85,225 Zagreb(6) 1,404,478 +51.9% 179,582 +138,084 Total TAV Airports(7) 51,955,520 +76.8% 3,457,188 +1,958,191





Aircraft Movements 2021 Change 21/20

(in %) Dec. 2021 Change Dec. 21/20

(in movements) Paris-CDG 250,111 +17.8% 29,192 +16,034 Paris-Orly 118,557 +42.8% 12,969 +6,750 Total Paris Aéroport 368,668 +24.8% 42,161 +22,784 Santiago de Chile 77,761 +24.1% 9,803 +3,870 Amman 46,603 +92.4% 4,973 +2,985 New Delhi 289,259 +32.7% 34,819 +11,171 Hyderabad 110,116 +18.8% 12,076 +1,760 Cebu 14,252 -46.3% 2,152 +1,238 Total GMR Airports 413,627 +22.7% 49,047 +14,169 Antalya 130,084 +118.8% 5,361 +3,106 Ankara 55,418 +39.3% 4,901 +2,190 Almaty 56,840 +31.7% 5,191 +1,272 Izmir 51,798 +30.0% 3,944 +1,517 Bodrum 20,356 +95.5% 592 +287 Gazipaşa Alanya 4,784 +112.9% 266 +100 Medina 19,813 +7.4% 2,539 +1,296 Tunisia 4,815 +38.9% 421 +196 Georgia 26,820 +122.4% 2,468 +1,682 North Macedonia 14,988 +66.0% 1,309 +650 Zagreb(1) 29,605 +37.6% 3,218 +1,826 Total TAV Airports(7) 399,390 +62.9% 30,210 +14,122





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Change 21/20

(in %) Share in

total traffic Change Dec. 21/20

(in %) Share in

total traffic France +26.6% 20.4% +483,957 17.7% Europe +35.2% 42.6% +1,622,305 41.4% Other International

of which +18.5% 37.1% +1,148,144 40.9% Africa +35.6% 13.4% +205,107 10.9% North America +37.1% 7.7% +450,372 10.8% Latin America +3.7% 2.4% +112,102 3.4% Middle-East +20.9% 4.7% +181,756 5.7% Asia-Pacific -51.8% 1.6% +68,519 2.1% French Overseas Territories +16.3% 7.2% +130,288 8.0% Total Paris Aéroport +26.8% 100.0% +3,254,406 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) 2021 Change 21/20 Dec. 2021 Change Dec. 21/20 Connecting Passengers(1) 4,578,829 +21.2% 586,397 +353,754 Connecting rate 22.0% - 1.1pt 22.1% +0.5pt Seat load factor 69.7% +0.4pt 70.6% +6.9pts

(1) Departing passengers





