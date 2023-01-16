U.S. markets closed

Aéroports de Paris SA - December 2022 and 2022 Full Year traffic figures

Aéroports de Paris
·9 min read
Aéroports de Paris
Aéroports de Paris

PRESS RELEASE

January 2023, 16th

Aéroports de Paris SA

December 2022 and 2022 Full Year traffic figures

In 2022, Groupe ADP welcomed 280.4 million passengers1 throughout its airports' network,
of which 86.7 million passengers at Paris Aéroport, a recovery compared to 2019 that is in line with forecasts, respectively at 80.9% for the group and 80.2% for Paris Aéroport.

The traffic recovery has been particularly strong in the second half of 2022, standing, for the group, at 87.5% of 2019 traffic, and, for Paris Aéroport at 88.4% of 2019, after a first half at respectively 73.3%2 and 71.6% of 2019 traffic.

In December 2022, Parisian airports recorded the highest recovery rate of the year with traffic at Paris-Charles de Gaulle standing at 88.0% of December 2019 and traffic at Paris-Orly standing at 108.0% of December 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2021.

  • December 2022 traffic:

    • Group traffic: up +36.1%, at 24.4 million passengers, standing at 93.2% of 2019 traffic;

    • Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +45.2%, at 7.6 million passengers, recording the highest recovery rate at 93.7% of 2019 traffic;

  • Full year 2022 traffic:

    • Group traffic: up +72.6%, at 280.4 million of passengers, standing at 80.9% of 2019 traffic,
      in line with forecasts (recovery rate expected between 77% and 83%);

    • Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +106.7%, at 86.7 million passengers, standing at 80.2% of 2019 traffic, a level fully in line with forecasts (recovery rate expected between 78% and 82%),

      • Paris-Charles de Gaulle traffic: at 57.5 million passengers, 75.5% of 2019 traffic;

      • Paris-Orly traffic: at 29.2 million passengers, 91.6% of 2019 traffic.

GROUP TRAFFIC

PASSENGERS

December 2022

Full Year 2022

Passengers

Change 22/21

Recovery
vs. 2019

Passengers

Change 22/21

Recovery
vs. 2019

Paris-CDG

5,088,117

+45.8%

88.0%

57,474,033

+119.4%

75.5%

Paris-Orly

2,500,891

+44.0%

108.0%

29,187,269

+85.6%

91.6%

Paris Aéroport

7,589,008

+45.2%

93.7%

86,661,302

+106.7%

80.2%

TAV Airports

4,712,679

+36.1%

97.2%

78,457,645

+46.7%

82.2%

GMR Airports

9,470,476

+30.9%

91.9%

87,357,442

+68.5%

81.2%

Other Airports3

2,647,744

+30.9%

90.1%

27,923,681

+83.7%

78.9%

GROUPE ADP

24,419,907

+36.1%

93.2%

280,400,070

+72.6%

80.9%

PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC

IMPORTANT NOTE: The table below, presenting a geographical breakdown of traffic at Paris Aéroport has changed in its format of segmentation to be aligned with the different categories applicable to airport charges (within this release as well as in the historical date used for variation and recovery calculations hereafter). Thus, it now presents an additional level of detail with a decomposition of the "Europe" breakdown into three categories: "Schengen Space" traffic, "UE excluding Schengen & United Kingdom" traffic, "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", of which data were previously included in the "International" category is now presented separately. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.

 

December 2022

Full Year 2022

 

Share of traffic

Change 22/21

Recovery
vs. 2019

Share of traffic

Change 22/21

Recovery
vs. 2019

Mainland France

13.5%

+10.8%

82.5%

14.4%

+46.5%

77.2%

French Overseas Territories

6.0%

+10.1%

103.5%

5.4%

+54.8%

98.5%

Schengen Space

33.1%

+38.5%

98.6%

36.7%

+113.2%

86.6%

UE ex. Schengen & United-Kingdom

6.1%

+127.2%

84.7%

6.1%

+233.3%

76.9%

Other Europe

2.1%

+6.8%

65.9%

2.3%

+51.3%

55.4%

Europe

41.2%

+44.6%

94.0%

45.1%

+119.2%

82.8%

Africa

14.3%

+89.8%

112.6%

12.7%

+96.2%

90.8%

North America

11.3%

+51.1%

101.3%

11.2%

+201.0%

82.7%

Latin American

3.3%

+38.3%

86.3%

3.0%

+151.5%

76.7%

Middle East

6.1%

+54.8%

103.3%

5.4%

+137.8%

83.6%

Asia-Pacific

4.4%

+204.5%

60.6%

2.7%

+249.6%

33.8%

Other International

39.3%

+72.9%

96.5%

35.0%

+142.6%

76.3%

PARIS AEROPORT

100.0%

+45.2%

93.7%

100.0%

+106.7%

80.2%


 

December 2022

Change 22/21

Change 22/19

Full Year 2022

Change 22/21

Change 22/19

Connecting rate

21.4%

-0.7 pt

-2.8 pts

20.6%

-1.4 pt

-2.2 pts

Seat load factor

83.1%

12.6 pts

-1.7 pt

81.9%

12.3 pts

-4.5 pts

MAIN AIRPORTSPASSENGERS TRAFFIC

PASSENGERS

December 2022

Full Year 2022

Passengers

Change 22/21

Recovery
vs. 2019

Passengers

Change 22/21

Recovery
vs. 2019

Paris-CDG

5,088,117

+45.8%

88.0%

57,474,033

+119.4%

75.5%

Paris-Orly

2,500,891

+44.0%

108.0%

29,187,269

+85.6%

91.6%

Total Paris Aéroport

7,589,008

+45.2%

93.7%

86,661,302

+106.7%

80.2%

Antalya

951,581

+40.2%

108.6%

31,210,119

41.8%

87.5%

Almaty

696,913

+22.1%

128.5%

7,230,156

+18.5%

112.6%

Ankara

762,837

+19.3%

78.0%

8,644,967

+23.0%

62.9%

Izmir

651,172

+6.7%

76.7%

9,837,110

+30.0%

79.6%

Bodrum

83,850

+10.8%

102.2%

3,904,083

+34.2%

90.0%

Gazipaşa

34,288

+1.3%

114.2%

705,440

+21.5%

65.0%

Medina

743,482

+165.5%

98.5%

6,340,684

+260.7%

75.6%

Tunisia

65,666

+57.1%

109.0%

1,476,131

+181.6%

48.5%

Georgia

294,083

+36.2%

118.8%

3,612,927

+64.9%

83.8%

North Macedonia

181,071

+34.0%

92.0%

2,371,423

+70.4%

88.6%

Zagreb

247,736

+38.0%

107.2%

3,124,605

+122.5%

90.9%

Total TAV Airports

4,712,679

+36.1%

97.2%

78,457,645

+46.7%

82.2%

New Delhi

6,150,559

+22.7%

97.5%

59,490,074

+60.2%

86.9%

Hyderabad

1,911,831

+20.3%

92.9%

19,042,499

+58.8%

85.6%

Cebu

757,960

+234.4%

64.4%

5,533,315

+320.2%

43.7%

Medan

650,126

+59.1%

85.8%

3,291,554

+134.7%

78.7%

Total GMR Airports

9,470,476

+30.9%

91.9%

87,357,442

+68.5%

81.2%

Santiago de Chile

1,845,030

+23.3%

87.0%

18,744,155

+87.2%

76.1%

Amman

660,274

+40.5%

100.1%

7,837,501

+71.9%

87.8%

Other airports4

142,440

+151.1%

89.3%

1,342,025

+114.1%

72.5%

GROUPE ADP

24,419,907

+36.1%

93.2%

280,400,070

+72.6%

80.9%

MAIN AIRPORTSAIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS

AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS

December 2022

Full Year 2022

Movements

Change 22/21

Recovery
vs. 2019

Movements

Change 22/21

Recovery
vs. 2019

Paris-CDG

34,657

+18.7%

90.3%

402,849

+61.1%

80.9%

Paris-Orly

16,476

+27.0%

103.8%

195,791

+65.1%

89.7%

Total Paris Aéroport

51,133

+21.3%

94.3%

598,640

+62.4%

83.5%

Antalya

6,752

+25.9%

114.0%

187,032

+48.2%

94.8%

Almaty

6,285

+20.1%

117.6%

64,933

+14.2%

100.7%

Ankara

5,221

+6.5%

80.5%

60,302

+8.9%

66.9%

Izmir

4,253

+7.8%

77.7%

62,369

+21.2%

81.4%

Bodrum

616

+4.1%

114.5%

25,352

+25.6%

92.2%

Gazipaşa

279

+4.9%

108.1%

5,062

+6.7%

71.0%

Medina

4,706

+85.3%

93.4%

46,823

+136.3%

77.3%

Tunisia

502

+19.2%

99.0%

10,773

+123.7%

56.8%

Georgia

2,848

+15.4%

112.3%

35,184

+31.2%

83.5%

North Macedonia

1,481

+13.1%

93.4%

19,448

+29.8%

89.2%

Zagreb

3,381

+5.1%

100.9%

42,310

+42.9%

93.9%

Total TAV Airports

36,324

+20.1%

98.1%

559,588

+36.2%

85.9%

New Delhi

36,907

+6.0%

93.2%

392,945

+35.8%

89.0%

Hyderabad

13,296

+10.1%

78.4%

145,368

+32.0%

79.2%

Cebu

7,214

+235.8%

74.8%

52,305

+267.0%

49.5%

Medan

5,439

+38.5%

93.0%

27,797

+87.2%

82.7%

Total GMR Airports

62,856

+18.7%

87.2%

618,415

+44.3%

80.9%

Santiago de Chile

11,867

+21.1%

86.9%

123,642

+59.0%

78.6%

Amman

5,664

+13.9%

92.5%

68,325

+46.6%

85.7%

Other airports5

1,821

+114.7%

80.7%

18,041

+53.0%

71.7%

GROUPE ADP

169,665

+23.8%

94.5%

1,986,651

+49.5%

84.1%

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupe-adp.com

1 Group traffic includes airports operated by Groupe ADP in full ownership (including partial ownership) or under concession, receiving regular commercial passenger traffic, excluding airports under management contract. Historical data for the 2019-2022 period is available on the company's website.
2 Excluding traffic from the Hajj Terminal in Jeddah, under management contract.
3 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Conakry, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.
4 Airports of Conakry, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.
5 Airports of Conakry, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

