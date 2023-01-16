Aéroports de Paris SA - December 2022 and 2022 Full Year traffic figures

Aéroports de Paris

December 2022 and 2022 Full Year traffic figures

In 2022, Groupe ADP welcomed 280.4 million passengers1 throughout its airports' network,

of which 86.7 million passengers at Paris Aéroport, a recovery compared to 2019 that is in line with forecasts, respectively at 80.9% for the group and 80.2% for Paris Aéroport.

The traffic recovery has been particularly strong in the second half of 2022, standing, for the group, at 87.5% of 2019 traffic, and, for Paris Aéroport at 88.4% of 2019, after a first half at respectively 73.3%2 and 71.6% of 2019 traffic.

In December 2022, Parisian airports recorded the highest recovery rate of the year with traffic at Paris-Charles de Gaulle standing at 88.0% of December 2019 and traffic at Paris-Orly standing at 108.0% of December 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2021.

December 2022 traffic: Group traffic: up +36.1%, at 24.4 million passengers, standing at 93.2% of 2019 traffic; Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +45.2%, at 7.6 million passengers, recording the highest recovery rate at 93.7% of 2019 traffic;

Full year 2022 traffic: Group traffic: up +72.6%, at 280.4 million of passengers, standing at 80.9% of 2019 traffic,

in line with forecasts (recovery rate expected between 77% and 83%); Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +106.7%, at 86.7 million passengers, standing at 80.2% of 2019 traffic, a level fully in line with forecasts (recovery rate expected between 78% and 82%), Paris-Charles de Gaulle traffic: at 57.5 million passengers, 75.5% of 2019 traffic; Paris-Orly traffic: at 29.2 million passengers, 91.6% of 2019 traffic.



GROUP TRAFFIC

PASSENGERS



December 2022 Full Year 2022 Passengers Change 22/21 Recovery

vs. 2019 Passengers Change 22/21 Recovery

vs. 2019 Paris-CDG 5,088,117 +45.8% 88.0% 57,474,033 +119.4% 75.5% Paris-Orly 2,500,891 +44.0% 108.0% 29,187,269 +85.6% 91.6% Paris Aéroport 7,589,008 +45.2% 93.7% 86,661,302 +106.7% 80.2% TAV Airports 4,712,679 +36.1% 97.2% 78,457,645 +46.7% 82.2% GMR Airports 9,470,476 +30.9% 91.9% 87,357,442 +68.5% 81.2% Other Airports3 2,647,744 +30.9% 90.1% 27,923,681 +83.7% 78.9% GROUPE ADP 24,419,907 +36.1% 93.2% 280,400,070 +72.6% 80.9%

PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC

IMPORTANT NOTE: The table below, presenting a geographical breakdown of traffic at Paris Aéroport has changed in its format of segmentation to be aligned with the different categories applicable to airport charges (within this release as well as in the historical date used for variation and recovery calculations hereafter). Thus, it now presents an additional level of detail with a decomposition of the "Europe" breakdown into three categories: "Schengen Space" traffic, "UE excluding Schengen & United Kingdom" traffic, "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", of which data were previously included in the "International" category is now presented separately. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.

December 2022 Full Year 2022 Share of traffic Change 22/21 Recovery

vs. 2019 Share of traffic Change 22/21 Recovery

vs. 2019 Mainland France 13.5% +10.8% 82.5% 14.4% +46.5% 77.2% French Overseas Territories 6.0% +10.1% 103.5% 5.4% +54.8% 98.5% Schengen Space 33.1% +38.5% 98.6% 36.7% +113.2% 86.6% UE ex. Schengen & United-Kingdom 6.1% +127.2% 84.7% 6.1% +233.3% 76.9% Other Europe 2.1% +6.8% 65.9% 2.3% +51.3% 55.4% Europe 41.2% +44.6% 94.0% 45.1% +119.2% 82.8% Africa 14.3% +89.8% 112.6% 12.7% +96.2% 90.8% North America 11.3% +51.1% 101.3% 11.2% +201.0% 82.7% Latin American 3.3% +38.3% 86.3% 3.0% +151.5% 76.7% Middle East 6.1% +54.8% 103.3% 5.4% +137.8% 83.6% Asia-Pacific 4.4% +204.5% 60.6% 2.7% +249.6% 33.8% Other International 39.3% +72.9% 96.5% 35.0% +142.6% 76.3% PARIS AEROPORT 100.0% +45.2% 93.7% 100.0% +106.7% 80.2%





December 2022 Change 22/21 Change 22/19 Full Year 2022 Change 22/21 Change 22/19 Connecting rate 21.4% -0.7 pt -2.8 pts 20.6% -1.4 pt -2.2 pts Seat load factor 83.1% 12.6 pts -1.7 pt 81.9% 12.3 pts -4.5 pts

MAIN AIRPORTS – PASSENGERS TRAFFIC

PASSENGERS



December 2022 Full Year 2022 Passengers Change 22/21 Recovery

vs. 2019 Passengers Change 22/21 Recovery

vs. 2019 Paris-CDG 5,088,117 +45.8% 88.0% 57,474,033 +119.4% 75.5% Paris-Orly 2,500,891 +44.0% 108.0% 29,187,269 +85.6% 91.6% Total Paris Aéroport 7,589,008 +45.2% 93.7% 86,661,302 +106.7% 80.2% Antalya 951,581 +40.2% 108.6% 31,210,119 41.8% 87.5% Almaty 696,913 +22.1% 128.5% 7,230,156 +18.5% 112.6% Ankara 762,837 +19.3% 78.0% 8,644,967 +23.0% 62.9% Izmir 651,172 +6.7% 76.7% 9,837,110 +30.0% 79.6% Bodrum 83,850 +10.8% 102.2% 3,904,083 +34.2% 90.0% Gazipaşa 34,288 +1.3% 114.2% 705,440 +21.5% 65.0% Medina 743,482 +165.5% 98.5% 6,340,684 +260.7% 75.6% Tunisia 65,666 +57.1% 109.0% 1,476,131 +181.6% 48.5% Georgia 294,083 +36.2% 118.8% 3,612,927 +64.9% 83.8% North Macedonia 181,071 +34.0% 92.0% 2,371,423 +70.4% 88.6% Zagreb 247,736 +38.0% 107.2% 3,124,605 +122.5% 90.9% Total TAV Airports 4,712,679 +36.1% 97.2% 78,457,645 +46.7% 82.2% New Delhi 6,150,559 +22.7% 97.5% 59,490,074 +60.2% 86.9% Hyderabad 1,911,831 +20.3% 92.9% 19,042,499 +58.8% 85.6% Cebu 757,960 +234.4% 64.4% 5,533,315 +320.2% 43.7% Medan 650,126 +59.1% 85.8% 3,291,554 +134.7% 78.7% Total GMR Airports 9,470,476 +30.9% 91.9% 87,357,442 +68.5% 81.2% Santiago de Chile 1,845,030 +23.3% 87.0% 18,744,155 +87.2% 76.1% Amman 660,274 +40.5% 100.1% 7,837,501 +71.9% 87.8% Other airports4 142,440 +151.1% 89.3% 1,342,025 +114.1% 72.5% GROUPE ADP 24,419,907 +36.1% 93.2% 280,400,070 +72.6% 80.9%

MAIN AIRPORTS – AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS

AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS



December 2022 Full Year 2022 Movements Change 22/21 Recovery

vs. 2019 Movements Change 22/21 Recovery

vs. 2019 Paris-CDG 34,657 +18.7% 90.3% 402,849 +61.1% 80.9% Paris-Orly 16,476 +27.0% 103.8% 195,791 +65.1% 89.7% Total Paris Aéroport 51,133 +21.3% 94.3% 598,640 +62.4% 83.5% Antalya 6,752 +25.9% 114.0% 187,032 +48.2% 94.8% Almaty 6,285 +20.1% 117.6% 64,933 +14.2% 100.7% Ankara 5,221 +6.5% 80.5% 60,302 +8.9% 66.9% Izmir 4,253 +7.8% 77.7% 62,369 +21.2% 81.4% Bodrum 616 +4.1% 114.5% 25,352 +25.6% 92.2% Gazipaşa 279 +4.9% 108.1% 5,062 +6.7% 71.0% Medina 4,706 +85.3% 93.4% 46,823 +136.3% 77.3% Tunisia 502 +19.2% 99.0% 10,773 +123.7% 56.8% Georgia 2,848 +15.4% 112.3% 35,184 +31.2% 83.5% North Macedonia 1,481 +13.1% 93.4% 19,448 +29.8% 89.2% Zagreb 3,381 +5.1% 100.9% 42,310 +42.9% 93.9% Total TAV Airports 36,324 +20.1% 98.1% 559,588 +36.2% 85.9% New Delhi 36,907 +6.0% 93.2% 392,945 +35.8% 89.0% Hyderabad 13,296 +10.1% 78.4% 145,368 +32.0% 79.2% Cebu 7,214 +235.8% 74.8% 52,305 +267.0% 49.5% Medan 5,439 +38.5% 93.0% 27,797 +87.2% 82.7% Total GMR Airports 62,856 +18.7% 87.2% 618,415 +44.3% 80.9% Santiago de Chile 11,867 +21.1% 86.9% 123,642 +59.0% 78.6% Amman 5,664 +13.9% 92.5% 68,325 +46.6% 85.7% Other airports5 1,821 +114.7% 80.7% 18,041 +53.0% 71.7% GROUPE ADP 169,665 +23.8% 94.5% 1,986,651 +49.5% 84.1%

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupe-adp.com

1 Group traffic includes airports operated by Groupe ADP in full ownership (including partial ownership) or under concession, receiving regular commercial passenger traffic, excluding airports under management contract. Historical data for the 2019-2022 period is available on the company's website.

2 Excluding traffic from the Hajj Terminal in Jeddah, under management contract.

3 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Conakry, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

4 Airports of Conakry, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

5 Airports of Conakry, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

