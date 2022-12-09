Aéroports de Paris SA - Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out on 6 December 2022
9 December 2022
Aéroports de Paris SA
Disclosure of transactions in own shares carried out on 6 December 2022 (excluding transactions within the liquidity contract)
Pursuant to regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("MAR") and the authorization granted by the General Meeting of 17 May 2022, Aéroports de Paris declares below the transactions in its own shares carried out, excluding transactions within the liquidity contract, on December 6, 2022.
Date
Transaction
Number of shares
Weighted price
Gross total amount
Market
06/12/2022
Achat
296,882
€133.00
€39,485,306.00
XOFF
Total
296,882
€133.00
€39,485,306.00
Issuer: ADP
LEI: 969500PJMBSFHYC37989
ISIN: FR0010340141
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartiment A – SRD
The description of the share buyback program is available on the website of the company (https://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information).
