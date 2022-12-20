Aéroports de Paris SA - EMTN Program

Aéroports de Paris

PRESS RELEASE

Tremblay-en-France, 19 December 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

Aéroports de Paris announces the implementation of its first Euro Medium Term Notes program (EMTN)

Aéroports de Paris announces the implementation of its first Euro Medium Term Notes program (EMTN). The Base Prospectus of the Programme received the visa n°22-492 of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) 16 décember 2022. The program provides a legal framework intended to govern in advance the bond financing transactions to be carried out by Aéroports de Paris.

Aéroports de Paris is currently noted A (negative perspective) by S&P Global Ratings.

The program's prospectus and the documents incorporated by references are available on the Groupe ADP's website (Finance - Groupe ADP (parisaeroport.fr) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ( www.amf-france.org ) .

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

