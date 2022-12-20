U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,820.75
    -24.75 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,818.00
    -155.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,100.25
    -93.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.00
    -9.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    -0.18 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.20
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    +0.18 (+0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -0.20 (-0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5530
    -4.3110 (-3.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,808.82
    +75.80 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.63
    +3.24 (+0.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Aéroports de Paris SA - EMTN Program

Aéroports de Paris
·2 min read
Aéroports de Paris
Aéroports de Paris

PRESS RELEASE
Tremblay-en-France, 19 December 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA
Aéroports de Paris announces the implementation of its first Euro Medium Term Notes program (EMTN)

Aéroports de Paris announces the implementation of its first Euro Medium Term Notes program (EMTN). The Base Prospectus of the Programme received the visa n°22-492 of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) 16 décember 2022. The program provides a legal framework intended to govern in advance the bond financing transactions to be carried out by Aéroports de Paris.

Aéroports de Paris is currently noted A (negative perspective) by S&P Global Ratings.

The program's prospectus and the documents incorporated by references are available on the Groupe ADP's website (Finance - Groupe ADP (parisaeroport.fr) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (www.amf-france.org).

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.                                                       

groupe-adp.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers, 12/19/2022

  • Royal Caribbean Makes Big Deal to Fix a Passenger Pain Point

    Royal Caribbean cruise line has borrowed an idea that has become very popular among major Las Vegas Strip resort/casino operators.

  • Watch these airlines in 2023, says Raymond James

    The airline industry enters 2023 amid ongoing concerns about the impact of fuel prices and hiring challenges in the industry.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Dozens injured by turbulence on Hawaiian Airlines flight

    STORY: The flight departed Phoenix and was nearing Honolulu on Sunday (December 18) when it was struck by severe turbulence, resulting in 11 serious injuries, local media reported.The airline said on Twitter some passengers were transported to local hospitals and said it was conducting a thorough inspection of the Airbus A330 aircraft before returning it to service.

  • 2 High-Quality Growth Stocks Down 40% and 47% to Buy Right Now

    If you're looking for bargains to buy today, consider these two top-quality growth stocks. The executive who helped build Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) into the entertainment titan it is today recently returned to his post as CEO. Iger oversaw Disney's acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm -- all of which have gone on to be profit powerhouses for the company.

  • Le Meridien opens second hotel in New York City on Fifth Ave.

    Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts is opening its second hotel in New York City on Fifth Avenue. The 21-story hotel is at 292 Fifth Ave., between West 30th and West 31st streets, and has 165 guest rooms, including six with walk-out terraces, and 17 apartment-style residences. Le Méridien owner Marriott International Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) said the hotel’s design, by Gene Kaufman Architect, takes cues from the Le Méridien brand’s mid-century modern design aesthetic.

  • Disney World Fans Will Love These New Additions

    Anyone planning a trip to Walt Disney World soon should take note of hat attractions will soon be opening and when, and which ones will be closing and when to make the most out of your trip to Walt Disney World this season. From when Disney first opened Magic Kingdom at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.in 1971 and until today, the company has been revamping, reimagining and retheming its properties. The constant remodeling and changes are all part of the grand magical plan by Walt Disney, as he knew that to stay relevant the parks would always need to be reinventing themselves to stay magical and new to new and returning guests.

  • Chinese Air Travel Surges After Easing of Covid Restrictions

    Chinese airlines are rapidly increasing their domestic flight schedules after Beijing’s relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions sparked a rise in demand for air travel, the potential start of what could be a tailwind for the global aviation industry. China had been set to overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest aviation market before Covid hit but the country has been among the slowest to recover from the pandemic-era collapse in air travel. Now, after widespread protests prompted Beijing to review its stringent zero-Covid protocols, Chinese airlines are putting on more flights and offering discounts and promotions to get travelers back in the skies.

  • ‘Radioactive resort’ — called Radium Hot Springs — lists in New Mexico. Take a look

    “The Springs became a sacred place, and no horseman was allowed to ride within a mile of the steaming waters,” an article said of the historic land.

  • After a TikToker realized she was the only passenger on her flight, the pilots invited her to sit in the cockpit

    Aurora Torres got a major surprise as the only passenger aboard her Widerøe airlines flight.

  • ‘I've visited 26 Caribbean islands – and this is one is the best’

    Everyone likes the sound of a holiday in the Caribbean, but with some 30 islands and territories to choose from it is hard to know where to put your toes into that delightfully warm sea.

  • If Your Flight Is Canceled, You Need to Know This DOT Rule

    In fact, thousands of complaints were filed with the Department of Transportation (DOT) during the busy summer travel season, with customers lamenting late cancellations of air flights, unexpected delays, and more. In particular, there's one DOT rule you absolutely must know if you face a flight cancellation. If you face a flight cancellation, you should be aware of the fact that the Department of Transportation requires your airline to offer a cash refund.

  • Peru government reopens rails to Machu Picchu amid state of emergency with American tourists stranded

    The Government of Peru reopened railways to allow some tourists stranded near Machu Picchu to get out of the area and to an aiport to fly out of the country.

  • Severe turbulence rocks Hawaii flight

    More than a dozen passengers were rushed to the hospital after their flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Honolulu, officials said. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis has more.

  • After deep dive, SA airport closing in on pre-pandemic passenger record

    Nearly 7.8 million passengers have passed through the terminals at San Antonio International Airport through the first nine months of 2022. San Antonio airport officials have expanded efforts to recruit carriers while pitching airlines already serving the market on the need for more flights and seats. In November, for example, as Spirit Airlines was preparing to launch new nonstop service from San Antonio to Las Vegas and Orlando, the company said it was expanding its commitment to the city, with plans to launch nonstop flights to Baltimore and Fort Lauderdale in March.

  • 113 million Americans expected to travel during Christmas holiday season

    Yahoo Finance columnist Kerry Hannon previews the upcoming holiday travel that Americans should prepare for.&nbsp;

  • Puerto Rico Short-Term Rental Growth Exacerbates Housing Crisis: Report

    A new study on the impact of short-term rentals in Puerto Rico, where the proliferation of Airbnb listings played an outsized role in its tourism recovery following Hurricane Maria, found that a 10 percent increase in short-term rental density in relation to the total number of housing units, led to a 7 percent increase in […]

  • How Much It Costs To Sail Aboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

    This fall, Royal Caribbean opened up bookings for its newest, super-sized cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas, which will set sail in January 2024. Wealthy Millennials Aren't Banking on Stocks: Here's...

  • Carnival Cruise Line Faces a Beverage Controversy

    Carnival Cruise Line sails mostly to warm-weather destinations, and during the holiday season those are the only choices. Carnival decorates its ships for Christmas (with a slight nod to Chanukah) but it's still warm, or borderline hot, out. The cruise line does try to make its ships feel festive.