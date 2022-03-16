U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

Aéroports de Paris SA - February 2022 traffic figures

Aéroports de Paris
·9 min read
In this article:
  • ADP
A&#xe9;roports de Paris
Aéroports de Paris

PRESS RELEASE
March 16th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA
February 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +6.6 million passengers in February 2022 compared to February 2021, with 14.7 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 62.5% of the February 2019 group traffic1.

In February 2022, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic increased by +3.3 million passengers compared to February 2021, with 4.5 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 62.3% of the February 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In February 2022, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 2.9 million passengers (+2.1 million passengers2), at 57.8% of the February 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 1.6 million passengers (+1.1 million passengers2), at 72.9% of the February 2019 traffic.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open and handle the entirety of passenger traffic. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open expect for boarding gates B at Orly 1.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah, in Saudi Arabia, is closed. All other platforms are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply, especially to international flights.

In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, air traffic to and from these countries is heavily impacted. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%3 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%3 of TAV Airports' international traffic. The group continues to monitor the situation and, at this stage, does not anticipate that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its traffic hypotheses.

In Paris Aéroport and in February 20222:

  • International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2021 +1.3 million passengers2, at 59.2% of the February 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: North America +307,081 passengers2, at 59.4 % of the February 2019, the Middle East + 221,815 passengers2, at 65.7% of the February 2019 traffic, Latin America +156,833 passengers2, at 71.0% of the February 2019 traffic, Africa +382,456 passengers2, at 67.8% of the February 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific +48,887 passengers2, at 15.3% of the February 2019 traffic ;

  • European traffic (excluding France) was up +1.6 million passengers2, at 63.0% of the February 2019 traffic;

  • Traffic within mainland France was up +404,669 passengers2, at 69.3% of the February 2019 traffic.

  • Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up +198,183 passengers2, at 82.9% of the February 2019 traffic.

  • The number of connecting passengers stood at 514,610, up by +325,284 passengers2, at 57.6 % of the February 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 21.9% down by -8.9 points2.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic1 is up by +64.6% compared to 2021, at 28.1 million passengers, standing at 57.3% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019, while traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +5.3 million passengers, at 8.6 million passengers, at 57.1% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP4, is up by +1.4 million passengers in February 20222, at 3.1 million passengers, standing at 68.0% of the February 2019 traffic. It is up by +85.8% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.8 million passengers in February 20222, at 1.5 million passengers, standing at 65.5% of the February 2019 traffic. It is up by 1.8 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by +0.2 million passengers in February 20222, at 0.4 million passengers, standing at 62.8% of the February 2019 traffic. It is up by +0.5 million passengers since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20205, was up by +0.8 million passengers in February 20222, at 5.1 million passengers, standing at 63.1% of the February 2019 traffic. It is up by +8.1% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021.

Passengers

Feb. 2022

Change 22/21
(in passengers)

Jan. - Feb. 2022

% change 2022/2021

Last 12 months

% change 2022/2021

Paris-CDG

2,933,538

+2,134,638

5,657,052

+183.4%

29,857,407

+118.5%

Paris-Orly

1,612,362

+1,148,660

2,932,901

+118.4%

17,314,546

+128.4%

Total Paris Aéroport

4,545,900

+3,283,298

8,589,953

+157.2%

47,171,953

+122.1%

Santiago de Chile

1,516,421

+803,502

3,168,507

+123.4%

11,762,999

+130.7%

Amman

372,880

+233,825

768,777

+164.6%

5,037,567

+369.6%

New Delhi

3,788,552

+569,441

6,825,164

+8.5%

37,676,367

+66.0%

Hyderabad

1,138,683

+53,172

2,168,737

-2.7%

11,928,462

+49.2%

Cebu

196,803

+138,378

352,597

+180.8%

1,543,983

+89.1%

Total GMR Airports

5,124,038

+760,991

9,346,498

+8.1%

51,148,812

+62.3%

Antalya

598,394

+304,784

1,260,731

+114.8%

22,680,942

+166.5%

Almaty

435,130

+62,029

746,601

-1.2%

6,090,013

+78.7%

Ankara

575,691

+229,597

1,168,651

+77.8%

7,537,656

+95.6%

Izmir

532,878

+174,744

1,090,741

+61.2%

8,083,813

+81.3%

Bodrum

71,037

+22,047

139,818

+52.7%

2,983,494

+112.2%

Gazipaşa Alanya

28,836

+11,061

55,903

+55.9%

640,431

+159.5%

Medina

385,526

+295,443

661,250

+199.7%

2,198,555

+132.1%

Tunisia

36,327

+32,347

68,206

+207.4%

570,296

+125.6%

Georgia

177,563

+151,957

367,106

+770.0%

2,516,256

+934.4%

North Macedonia

93,022

+46,719

215,227

+106.8%

1,502,509

+180.2%

Zagreb(6)

148,830

+117,296

289,006

+315.3%

1,623,887

+167.5%

Total TAV Airports

3,083,234

+1,448,024

6,063,240

+85.8%

55,512,045

+129.5%


Aircraft Movements

Feb. 2022

Change 22/20
(in movements)

Jan. - Feb. 2022

% change 2022/2021

Last 12 months

% change 2022/2021

Paris-CDG

23,522

+11,811

48,362

+89.8%

272,992

+65.3%

Paris-Orly

11,740

+7,201

22,694

+99.5%

129,877

+107.8%

Total Paris Aéroport

35,262

+19,012

71,056

+92.8%

402,869

+77.0%

Santiago de Chile

10,521

+4,696

21,869

+82.5%

87,648

+96.7%

Amman

3,978

+2,087

8,608

+119.1%

51,282

+215.3%

New Delhi

24,798

+502

50,288

+2.0%

290,259

+53.0%

Hyderabad

8,654

-956

18,520

-9.3%

108,221

+33.2%

Cebu

1,815

+983

3,614

+106.9%

16,119

+64.9%

Total GMR Airports

35,267

+529

72,422

+1.4%

414,599

+47.7%

Antalya

4,278

+2,132

9,200

+104.4%

134,784

+159.8%

Almaty

3,752

+311

7,234

+0.8%

56,898

+39.4%

Ankara

4,289

+1,593

8,918

+67.9%

59,026

+85.6%

Izmir

3,367

+879

7,243

+49.0%

54,179

+61.1%

Bodrum

507

+132

1,042

+46.6%

20,687

+106.0%

Gazipaşa Alanya

212

+52

420

+26.5%

4,872

+133.2%

Medina

3,196

+2,074

5,855

+129.9%

23,121

+117.5%

Tunisia

365

+259

702

+120.1%

5,198

+79.7%

Georgia

1,930

+1,228

4,214

+229.7%

29,756

+242.0%

North Macedonia

826

+226

1,900

+45.7%

15,584

+109.9%

Zagreb(1)

2,637

+1,388

5,413

+104.1%

32,366

+79.5%

Total TAV Airports

25,359

+10,274

52,141

+68.2%

427,716

+100.6%

Geographic split
Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)

Feb. 2022
Change 22/21
(in passengers)

Share of total traffic

Jan. - Feb. 2022 change 22/21

Share of total traffic

France

+404,669

17.2%

+79.4%

17.4%

Europe

+1,563,374

42.5%

+291.9%

40.2%

Other International
Of which

+1,315,255

40.3%

+124.1%

42.3%

Africa

+382,456

13.1%

+83.0%

12.5%

North America

+307,081

8.0%

+349.0%

9.2%

Latin America

+156,833

4.5%

+204.7%

4.7%

Middle-East

+221,815

6.0%

+204.0%

5.7%

Asia-Pacific

+48,887

1.8%

+131.2%

2.0%

French Overseas Territories

+198,183

7.0%

+44.3%

8.3%

Total Paris Aéroport

+3,283,298

100.0%

+157.2%

100.0%


Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly)

Feb. 2022

Change
2022/2021

Jan. - Feb. 2022

% change 2022/2021

Connecting Passengers(1)

514,610

+171.8%

1,084,365

+126.4%

Connecting rate

21.9%

-8.9 pts

25.1%

-4.9 pts

Seat load factor

73.4%

+20.5 pts

68.5%

+9.3 pts

(1) Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), Mactan-Cebu International Airport and Almaty International Airport traffic as of January 1st, 2019. Following the non-renewal on December 31st, 2021, of the technical assistance contract (TSA) relating to Mauritius airport, group traffic no longer includes traffic of Mauritius airport.
2 Compared to February 2021.
3 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.

4 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).
5 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.
6 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

Attachment


