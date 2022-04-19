Aéroports de Paris

FINANCIAL RELEASE

19 April 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

Filing of the 2021 Universal Registration Document





The 2021 Aéroports de Paris Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 19 April 2022.

The document may be viewed and downloaded from the Group website (http://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information, French text) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English-language version will be available shortly.

The following documents are especially included in the 2021 Universal Registration Document:

the 2021 financial report;

the corporate governance report;

the description of the share buyback program;

the statutory auditors' reports and the information regarding the auditors' fees.

Investor Relations: +33 1 48 62 43 23 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

Attachment



