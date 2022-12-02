Aéroports de Paris SA - Information regarding the voting rights and shares as of 30 November 2022
2nd December 2022
Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 30 November 2022
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”
ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD
Date
Total number of shares
Total number of gross voting rights
Total number of net voting rights1
30/11/2022
98,960,602
167,819,651
167,815,701
1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights
