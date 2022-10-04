U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,782.58
    +104.15 (+2.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,263.70
    +772.81 (+2.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,154.59
    +339.16 (+3.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,770.77
    +61.90 (+3.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.93
    +3.30 (+3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    +33.70 (+1.98%)
     

  • Silver

    21.22
    +0.63 (+3.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9985
    +0.0158 (+1.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    -0.0400 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1475
    +0.0155 (+1.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.2320
    -0.3880 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,022.55
    +636.14 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.03
    +9.60 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

Aéroports de Paris SA - Voting rights as of 30 September 2022

Aéroports de Paris
·1 min read
Aéroports de Paris
Aéroports de Paris

4 October 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 30 September 2022
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers

ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

Date

Total number of shares

Total number of gross voting rights

Total number of net voting rights1

30/09/2022

98,960,602

171,892,683

171,873,733

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch + 33 1 48 62 43 23 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Justine Leger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 7 64 67 08 81
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million.
Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupe-adp.co

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

    Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment.

  • Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock has given up several years of gains in just a few painful months this year. Shopify has been growing at a 53% compound annual growth rate since mid-2019, yet those massive gains are slowing. Management says this growth rate is far below its projections from early 2022, mainly because consumers have pivoted back toward normal spending patterns rather than continuing to favor e-commerce as they did during earlier phases of the pandemic.

  • Positive week for Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) institutional investors who lost 75% over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Senti Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNTI ), it is important to understand the...

  • Down 67%, Is Carnival Stock Finally a Buy?

    Starting in 2020, cruise ships were the site of massive COVID-19 outbreaks. With its cruise ships parked and annual revenue falling to as low as $1.9 billion in 2021 (from $20.8 billion in 2019), Carnival sold 19 ships, tapped debt markets, and turned to equity dilution to raise the capital it needed to survive the crisis.

  • Is Altria's 9% Monster Dividend Yield Safe?

    Altria's dividend yield may sound too good to be true, but investors should take a closer look at its financials and business.

  • 6 reasons to be super bullish on Amazon stock: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a Jefferies analyst’s valuation on Amazon shares as well as his own take on why the stock may be oversold.

  • Carnival Stock: Next Stop, $6?

    One analyst set a price target for the leading cruise line operator that it hasn't hit since 1992.

  • Rivian Q3 production jumps 67%, stock up premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the jump in third-quarter production for Rivian.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks Most Likely to Soar in Q4

    There's no guarantee these Buffett stocks will take off. But the chances appear to be pretty good.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is a Trending Stock

    Novavax (NVAX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 3 Potentially Explosive Growth Stocks You Can Buy for Under $10

    Although there's risk involved with each, these stocks can help you build an explosive growth portfolio.

  • This Growth Stock Once Soared 1,900% -- and Here's Why It's a Buy Right Now

    Upstart stock has in fact collapsed by 95% and is once again trading at around $20. To understand why, let's take a look at what the company does and how its recent stock-price drop could be a buying opportunity. Banks tend to rely heavily on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system, which looks at a borrower's payment history and existing debts (among other things) to determine their ability to service a loan.

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • Bullish insiders at Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) loaded up on US$1.5m of stock earlier this year

    Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Oracle Corporation ( NYSE:ORCL ) shares over the last 12 months. This is...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks roared back to life on Monday, and that was a dinner bell for Cathie Wood. The Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder publishes her transactions daily across all of her exchange-traded funds. The more interesting additions to her portfolio on Monday were Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH).

  • Wall Street Analysts Think Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Could Surge 33%: Read This Before Placing a Bet

    The mean of analysts' price targets for Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) points to a 33.2% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

  • 2 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    Let's have a look at other two companies I think can deliver life-changing returns: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). Alphabet, the parent company of both Google and YouTube, is a technological juggernaut. The business's crown jewel is its Google Search platform, which holds a staggering 83% market share of online searches.

  • 2 Struggling Stocks to Avoid Right Now

    Many companies will rebound from the ongoing downturn as the economy improves, but in all likelihood, many others will continue to struggle. Many rushed to invest in companies such as Canopy Growth, which has long been considered one of the leaders in the field. Cannabis companies had trouble raising funds due to the nature of their business activities.

  • White Gold; 3 Lithium Stocks for a Supercharged EV Industry

    Due to its color and skyrocketing market value, many have coined lithium "white gold." Those with exposure to the metal are in a stellar position to reap the rewards from a booming EV landscape.

  • Why Petrobras and Other Brazilian Stocks Are Rocking Today

    Over the weekend, the South American nation held the first round of its 2022 presidential election, and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was ahead in the polling -- and investors are cheering. As of 10:45 a.m. ET Monday, shares of Brazilian oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro (NYSE: PBR) (NYSE: PBR.A) (aka Petrobras) were up 12.4%, while electric and gas utility Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) had gained 14.6%, and water utility Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) (aka "Sabesp") was leading the whole Brazilian stock market higher with a 22.5% gain.