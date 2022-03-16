U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,322.38
    +59.93 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,905.33
    +360.99 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,219.15
    +270.53 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.03
    +32.06 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.70
    +1.26 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.10
    -14.60 (-0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.27 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1005
    +0.0051 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1650
    +0.0050 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3081
    +0.0042 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2770
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,509.93
    +1,825.91 (+4.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.98
    +25.42 (+2.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,268.14
    +92.44 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Who is Rosa Bonheur? Google doodle pays tribute to French artist on her 200th birthday

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·1 min read
A screenshot of Google&#39;s doodle honoring Rosa Bonheur.
A screenshot of Google's doodle honoring Rosa Bonheur.

Google's latest logo tribute is to a French artist born 200 years ago Wednesday.

The tech giant's new doodle available to view on Google.com honors Rosa Bonheur, best known for her work as an animal painter and sculptor.

Google's tribute features an illustration of Bonheur painting a group of sheep. In the background are clouds taking the shape of the letters in Google.

Bonheur was born on March 16, 1822 in Bordeaux, France, according to a biography published by Google.

Bonheur grew in influence during the 1840s, when her work was exhibited at the prestigious Paris Salon. Experts believe her 1849 exhibition "Plowing in Nivernais" helped establish her as a professional artist.

CHIPOTLE CHIPS: Meet Chippy: Chipotle is testing a robot to make its tortilla chips

WALGREENS COOLER UPGRADE: Shoppers upset after some Walgreens stores replaced doors in refrigerated coolers with digital screens

What is Rosa Bonheur known for?

Four years later, she released the piece "The Horse Fair," capturing the horse market in Paris. It would become her most popular work of art, remaining on exhibit at the New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In 1865, Bonheur was awarded the Legion of Honor, one of France's most prestigious awards.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Google doodle honors French artist Rosa Bonheur to mark 200 birthday

Recommended Stories

  • FSU libraries security chief pleads not guilty to theft of nearly 5,000 comic books

    The man charged with stealing nearly 5,000 comic books from the Florida State University libraries filed a plea of not guilty this week.

  • ‘Imagine how proud I am’: Madonna shares son Rocco’s ‘spectacular’ paintings on Instagram

    Singer has shown fans some of her son’s creations, including a painting of her younger son, David

  • Cock review: Jonathan Bailey captivates as Taron Egerton’s sexually conflicted lover

    4/5 Revival of Mike Bartlett’s 2009 play fizzes with energy

  • Met announces Mexican as 1st female architect for wing

    New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced Monday that a Mexican architect has been chosen as the first woman to design a wing at The Met, as the museum is known. The Met said in a statement Monday that Mexican architect Frida Escobedo has been selected to design the renovation of The Met’s modern and contemporary galleries, known as the Oscar L. Tang and H.M. Agnes Hsu-Tang Wing. The Met has been seeking to revamp the current modern and contemporary galleries for more than a decade.

  • Auction set for April seeks to spread art access, knowledge across Socorro

    The inaugural Moonlight Art Gala: An Art Auction for the Moved, set for April 9, will benefit the new Luz de Luna Artes program in Socorro.

  • Masterpiece leaves storage as Antwerp museum nears reopening

    Moving a masterpiece is never easy, even more so when it measures 4.11 by 6.75 meters (13.5 feet by 22.1 feet) and weighs 560 kilograms (1,225 pounds). Such is the size of the “Baptism of Christ,” by Baroque painter Peter Paul Rubens (1605), the jewel in the crown of the Royal Museum of Fine Arts Antwerp. “We know exactly where each work will be hung or placed”, said Carmen Willems, general director of the museum.

  • Mexico City-Based Architect Frida Escobedo Will Design the New $500 Million Wing at the Met

    The architect will become the first woman to design a wing of the Met.

  • Iconic Ukrainian artist gets 'immersive' treatment

    STORY: The work of one of Ukraine's most beloved artists is being showcased in cities across North America-at a time when its people are fighting for their future.Taras Shevchenko was a poet, writer and political figure in the 19th centuryas revered in Ukraine as William Shakespeare is in Britain.Titled "Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine", the exhibition hopes to bring his ideas to the wider public at a time of crisis.The artist helped promote Ukraine's unique language and culture back when it was part of the Russian empire.Producer Valeriy Kostyuk helped curate the show in Toronto."Shevchenko has always been promoting Ukrainians, Ukrainian ideas, Ukrainian culture, Ukrainian language. So he was always motivating Ukrainians to fight for their culture and never forget about their history.""...the intention is to be able to allow people to understand what the Ukrainian soul is, to get audiences to experience the emotions of Shevchenko, in addition to his visual works."Shevchenko's physical works are normally on display in Kyiv, but they have been packed away to protect them from destruction.Artist and producer Corey Ross:"When the war started in Ukraine, we were all looking for ways to help with something we could do. And we realized that this exhibit which is based on art which is in the National Museum in Kyiv, which is currently being hidden away from the Russians in the same boxes they used to hide these pieces from the Nazis in the 40s. And the only way to see these pieces right now is digitally."Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbor's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

  • Metropolitan Opera holds special benefit concert for Ukraine

    Vladyslav Buialskyi spoke to his mother from Berdyansk, a Ukraine seaside town, and told her not to listen to him take the stage at the Metropolitan Opera on Monday night. With three huge yellow-and-blue Ukraine flags draped across the front of the house, the Met held a benefit for the under-attack nation. The concert began with the 23-year-old Ukrainian bass-baritone as soloist in front of the Met orchestra and chorus and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, starting the 90-minute program with Ukraine's national anthem.

  • See an Exclusive First Look at Debra Messing in Rehearsals for Broadway's Birthday Candles

    Debra Messing will return to Broadway this week in the New York premiere of Birthday Candles, which begins performances Friday at the American Airlines Theatre

  • Nashville Symphony to debut work by rocker Kip Winger

    The Nashville Symphony this week will debut the first symphony by Kip Winger, the metal rocker turned classical composer.He fronted the 1980s rock band Winger and churned out hits like "Seventeen."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Performing Winger's Symphony No. 1 highlights the creative collaborations championed by Nashville Symphony conductor Giancarlo Guerrero.The symphony previously collaborated with Winger on his composition "Convers

  • Oil and Gas Share Buybacks Boomed Before Energy Prices Hit Highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gas producers drove a surge in share buybacks in the fourth quarter, before energy prices hit their highest in over a decade this year, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Sees ‘Contradictions’ in Russia TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks to A

  • Ball in U.S. court on Russian Eurobond payments, Finance Minister says

    The economic cost of Russia's actions in Ukraine has been fully exposed as President Vladimir Putin's sanctions-ravaged government teeters on the brink of its first international debt default since the Bolshevik revolution. Speaking in an interview with RT Arabic, Siluanov said Russia had sent an order on Monday to a correspondent bank for the payment of $117 million in coupons, and that it was now up to authorities in the United States on whether to accept it. "The capability or incapability of meeting our obligations in foreign currency equivalent does not depend on us, we have the money, we have made the payment, now the ball is in the court, primarily, of the American authorities," Siluanov said.

  • Caleres Shares Jump After Reporting Record Results for the Full Year

    Shares of Caleres rose modestly after markets closed on Tuesday.

  • Dow ends nearly 600 points higher as oil retreats below $100 a barrel

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv

  • Oil futures settle more than 20% below recent highs to enter a bear market

    Prices for the U.S. oil benchmark entered a bear market Tuesday after finishing more than 20% below their settlement of $123.70 a barrel on March 8, which was the highest finish since August 2008. Oil prices continued their selloff amid renewed COVID-related shutdowns in China, while peace talks continued between Russia and Ukraine, said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, meanwhile, left its supply and

  • There Is Still Time - Customers Behind on Energy Bills Act Now to Prevent Disconnection

    PSE&G resumes energy service disconnections on March 16

  • Apple supplier Foxconn sees possible revenue hit from supply chain woes

    Apple supplier Foxconn forecast an up to 3% fall in revenue for the year in what could be its first annual sales decline in six years, as a shortage of chips squeezes smartphone production and demand cools following a surge during the pandemic. The stoppages from Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker - and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor have fuelled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since early 2020. Chairman Liu Young-way said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday that Foxconn would only have better clarity on supply chain uncertainty in the second half of the year.

  • Credit Agricole Trader Says Pandemic WFH Cost Him His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Credit Agricole trader, fired for not flagging major volatility in the gold market, accused the bank of failing to set up proper working from home arrangements early in the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineRussia I

  • Discovery CEO made over $246 million in 2021 thanks to bumper stock options

    Zaslav's compensation rose more than 550% in 2021 and included option awards valued at $202.9 million. The one-time options grant extends over seven years, at strike prices of $35.65 or greater, according to a Discovery spokesman, which means Zaslav would receive a payout only after fueling a substantial surge in the share price. Zaslav negotiated an extension of his employment contract in May, after Discovery announced its $43 billion acquisition of AT&T's WarnerMedia.