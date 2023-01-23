U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.81
    +47.20 (+1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,629.56
    +254.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.41
    +223.98 (+2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.77
    +23.43 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.61
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.40
    +4.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2384
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4690
    +0.9300 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,930.04
    +227.49 (+1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.15
    +3.58 (+0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

Rosario Ochoa Named General Manager of Nikkiso ACD for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

Cryogenic Industries
·2 min read
Cryogenic Industries
Cryogenic Industries

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries' Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group ("Group"), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Rosario Ochoa has joined the Group as General Manager of Nikkiso ACD, effective January 16, 2023.

Rosie brings with her over 15 years of experience in production, lean manufacturing, sustaining engineering, new product development, environmental health and safety as well as quality compliance to standards such as ISO 9001, AS9100, ISO/TS1949. She has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electronics Engineering from Mexicali Institute of Technology, Mexico, and a certified ISO 9001:2008 Lead Auditor from AQS Management Systems, Inc. She has a strong background in manufacturing operations, quality and six sigma, engineering, organizational excellence and cultural transformation.

Nikkiso ACD, Santa Ana, California, along with Nikkiso Cryo (Las Vegas) is part of the Group's Cryogenic Pumps Unit. As General Manager, Rosie will drive operational excellence throughout the Cryogenic Pumps Unit as well as the entire organization leading the cross functional teams to improve speed and efficiency across the business. She will report to Jim Estes, Executive Director Nikkiso ACD.

"Rosie brings a broad range of skills and experience to the position. With her leadership, I am confident ACD will continue to grow and meet our customers demand for the best quality and reliability of cryogenic pumps," according to Jim Estes, Executive Director Nikkiso ACD. "Rosie's role further supports our mission to provide innovative equipment, technologies and services through our global group of companies to help our customers to make a difference."

Rosie is also a member of the Vistage organization: the world's largest CEO coaching and peer advisory organization for business leaders.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture, and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
aquigley@cryoind.com


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Microsoft, Salesforce, AMD, Qualcomm, Nvidia

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith and Dave Briggs take a look at several of the day's top trending stocks, including Microsoft's investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, Salesforce's latest activist investors, and semiconductor stocks.

  • 11 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 11 most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. In 2022, the oil and gas industry experienced exceptional financial success, resulting in a […]

  • Why Lucid, Rivian, and Nio Soared Monday

    Nio's American depositary shares also remained up by 8.6%. Much of the negative sentiment over the last week came after sector leader Tesla expanded the vehicle price cuts it previously implemented in China to Europe and the U.S. markets. Many investors felt that Tesla's price cuts could hinder the efforts by Rivian, Lucid, and Nio to continue to ramp production and sales -- or at the very least, extend the runways to reach profitability, as these companies have to compete with lower selling prices.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were moving higher today after two analysts reiterated buy ratings on the FAANG stock with one noting that Apple seems likely to beat its own vague guidance due to the weakening dollar. In a note this morning, UBS analyst David Vogt maintained his buy rating and a price target of $180 on the stock, noting that his earlier decision to lower his estimates on supply chain issues didn't account for the weakening dollar, especially against currencies in Apple's top foreign markets like Europe, the U.K., China, and Japan. On its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings call, Apple had guided for a 10 percentage-point headwind in foreign currency, but Vogt believes the actual headwind will be four to five percentage points less than that.

  • Buy Tesla into earnings - here’s why

    George Gianarikas, Canaccord Genuity Managing Director, explains why investors should buy Tesla stocks ahead of its Q4 earnings. You can see the entire interview here. Key takeaways 00:03: why it's 'simple' you should buy Tesla into earnings 00:36: The big 'question mark' going into earnings

  • Why Qualcomm, Skyworks, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Today

    Barclays has some advice for semiconductor investors today -- but I think you should do the opposite.

  • General Electric Just Received Some Good News (From an Unexpected Source)

    The earnings preannouncement from Siemens Energy disappointed its shareholders, but there were plenty of positive takeaways for GE shareholders.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 12 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss 12 most undervalued pharma stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Most Undervalued Pharma Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Fitch Ratings has assigned a ‘Neutral’ outlook to the global pharmaceutical and biotech sector, indicating Fitch’s […]

  • Why AMD Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Monday, following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, AMD's stock price was up more than 9%.  So what Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis placed an overweight rating on AMD's shares.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) spiked higher Monday morning after the company announced another step forward for its hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV). The stock had jumped 8% as of 10:30 a.m. ET. Nikola started selling its battery-electric heavy trucks last year, and expects to begin production of its hydrogen FCEV this year.

  • Will SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Warren Buffett believes in investing for the long term. Holding a stock for the long term allows you to benefit from the company's earnings growth, in some cases dividends, and overall development in its industry. Let's check out two of the best Buffett stocks to buy for the long haul.

  • Earnings: What to expect from Microsoft, Tesla, Intel

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for tech companies like Microsoft and Tesla.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly lower during the third trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Alcoa (NYSE: AA), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) -- plunged 8%, dipped 7%, and closed flat, respectively, averaging out to a 5% decline.

  • GROM: A Promising Children’s Entertainment Company with Big Plans, Run By Industry Veterans

    By Lisa Thompson NASDAQ:GROM Fresh off a December $5.0 million capital raise and reverse split in December, Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) is poised to capitalize on a number of promising initiatives over the next several months. The company now has 3.2 million in fully diluted shares and trades at a market capitalization of $5.5 million. It has approximately $4 million in cash after its

  • Barclays positive on AMD and Qualcomm, downgrades Applied Materials

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Barclays upgrading its outlook on AMD and Qualcomm.

  • 1 Tech Stock You'll Be Glad You Bought When the Bull Market Starts

    Let's talk about a hot stock in the tech industry that's flying under the radar. There may be pizza and a movie at the end.

  • Wayfair stock continues to soar amid upgrades, raised price target

    Shares of Wayfair soared after a JP Morgan analyst double-upgraded the stock to Overweight and raised its price target by 80%.

  • Top Analyst Reports for AstraZeneca, NextEra Energy & Boeing Company

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and The Boeing Company (BA).