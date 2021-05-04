Roscan Gold Significantly Increases Depth and Continuity of Mineralization Along Strike of 600m at Kabaya; All 52 Holes Drilled since Acquisition Intersect Gold Mineralization
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2021 /Roscan Gold Corporation ("Roscan" or the "Company") (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce positive DD/RC/AC drill results (Figure 1) from an additional 42 holes (29 DD and RC for 5,799m) totaling 6,500 meters (m) (Figure 1) at its Kabaya Target with all holes hitting gold mineralization (Table 1).
At the time of acquisition on July 3, 2020, Kabaya's NI43-101 resource was pit-constrained to a depth of 58m. Since the acquisition, all 52 holes DD/RC drilled by Roscan have intersected gold mineralization showing the remarkable continuity and consistency of the deposit. Our January 2021 drilling update (see News Release 19th Jan. 2021) reported an increase of the depth potential of Kabaya (KB1) to 196 meters (Figure 2).
Subsequent drilling outlined in this release has now confirmed the continuity of the mineralization to a depth of 232 meters (KB1) over a strike length of 600 meters (KB1 and KB2) and it remains open. The recent drilling outlined below has dramatically increased the volume of the prospective deposit and has major positive implications for future resource growth. In addition, at the East Limb (KB2), the mineralization has now been extended down to 150m in Fresh Rock from prior depth of 65m (Figure 2 and Figure 3) and remains open at depth.
There were multiple holes intersecting high gold grades (Table 1 and Figure 1), such as Drill hole RCDBS21-016 which intersected 17.66 gpt over 3.0m. While several holes showcased the broad consistency of the mineralization with intercepts such as 2.49 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-022. 2.29 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016, 1.31 gpt gold over 21.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-024 and 1.21 gpt gold over 30.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-012. Grade continuity and mineralization consistency reinforces our expectation for a robust new resource estimate at Kabaya by year end.
In addition, shallow regional step-out drilling has also revealed 2 newly discovered areas of high perspectivity, KB3 with 3.65gpt over 4.0m & KB4 with 3gpt over 16.0m, located respectively 1.0km North and 1.5km South from the current resource footprint (Figure 1). It should be noted that KB4 lies on the magnetic trend that extends from Mankouke West into Kabaya (Figure 4) over a 15km strike which has already yielding multiple high- grade intersections from earlier stage regional drilling such as our KN2 and MS2 discoveries announced over the last few months (Figure 3).
Kabaya - DD + RC Drilling Highlights (KB1 and KB2)
17.66 gpt gold over 3.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 16.0m
Including 26.00 gpt gold over 2.0m from 16.0m
And 14.33 gpt gold over 2.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 74.0m
Including 28.00 gpt gold over 1.0m from 74.0m
And 2.29 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-016 from 23.0m
Including 10.47 gpt gold over 2.0m from 39.0m
3.21 gpt gold over 8.0m from drill hole DDDBS21-22 from 46.6m
Including 16.10 gpt gold over 1.0m from 47.6m
3.09 gpt gold over 9.3m from drill hole DDDBS20-15 from 0.0m
Including 8.73 gpt gold over 2.0m from 4.3m
2.49 gpt gold over 19.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-022 from 26.0m
Including 5.20 gpt gold over 6.0m from 35.0m
1.72 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-021 from 2.0m
Including 4.68 gpt gold over 3.0m from 9.0m
1.31 gpt gold over 21.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-024 from 35.0m
Including 4.40 gpt gold over 1.0m from 37.0m
1.23 gpt gold over 17.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-018 from 65.0m
Including 7.40 gpt gold over 1.0m from 75.0m
1.21 gpt gold over 30.0m from drill hole RCDBS21-012 from 27.0m
Including 3.38 gpt gold over 3.0m from 39.0m
Kabaya - AC Drilling (KB3 and KB4)
3.06 gpt gold over 16.0m from drill hole ACDBS21-1514 from 30m
Including 6.53 gpt gold over 6m from 34m
1.38 gpt gold over 12.0m from drill hole ACDBS21-1515 from Surface
Including 3.25 gpt gold over 4m from 8m
Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: 0.5gpt used as cut-off with 2m internal dilution for drill holes, 4: No top-cut.
Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "Since the acquisition in July 2020, Drilling at Kabaya has proven quite valuable as we have dramatically increased the continuity of the mineralization at depth over a strike length of 600m and have identified the potential to tap into a deeper feeder system with both KB1 and KB2 open at depth.
Kabaya has the potential to be a major contributor to our expected maiden resource update by the end of year. We have been very encouraged by our ability to more than triple the vertical extent of the deposit and show its robust continuity along strike. Newly discovered KB3 and KB4 zones could further expand the resource growth potential of Kabaya, and we will follow up with additional drilling in the weeks ahead."
The Kayaba deposit (see Disclosures below1) has a pit-constrained mineral resource to a depth of 58m, which contains 105,000 ounces of Indicated Resource and 35,000 ounces of Inferred Resource. We have now established mineralization to a depth of 232m at KB1 which remains open. (Figure 2)
[1] Kabaya Project (Source Komet's NI 43-101)
The mineral resource is based on optimized pit shells using a gold price of US$1,350 and a presumed heap leach gold recovery of saprolite material.
Classification
Tonnage (Mt)
Au (g/t)
Ounces (koz)
Indicated
3.17
1.03
105
Inferred
0.96
1.14
35
Pit Constraint Mineral Resource
Effective date for resources is January 7, 2019. (Source Komet's NI43-101)
The independent QP for this resources estimate is Yann Camus, Eng., SGS Canada Inc.
The mineral resources are presented at a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off grade in pits.
The resources are presented without dilution.
Whittle pits have been utilized based on a gold value of US$1,350/oz.
Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
No economic evaluation of the resources has been produced.
This Resource Estimate has been prepared in accordance with CIM definition (2014).
Density used is of 1.7 based on measurements and similar projects.
Capping grade is of 30 g/t Au on original assays.
Based on the Disclosure of NI43-101, Section 2.4
a) The source is Komet's NI43-101 that is effective January,7, 2019
b) We consider the reliably and relevance to be reasonable
c) The key assumptions are listed above (1-10) Above
d) The categories are similar
e) There are no recent estimates
[1] Technical Report (NI43-101) dated March 5, 2019 (Effective Date: January 7, 2019) with Title Page, "Dabia Sud Property, Kabaya Resource, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mali", prepared by Yann Camus, P. Eng. And Didier Ouedraogo, P. Geo., SGS Geological Services, and filed on SEDAR on March 5, 2019.
Figure 1: Plan View delineating the new holes drilled at Kabaya Deposit
Figure 2: Section depicting Depth Continuity down to 232m at KB1 and 150m at KB2 and Remains Open
Figure 3: Cross Section depicting High-Grade Continuity on KB2
Figure 4: Plan View of Kabaya Deposit with Magnetic Signature on the entire Property
The gold mineralization at Kabaya (Figure 4) is associated with albite-dolomite-pyrite alteration in greywackes and diamictites of the Kofi Formation. The alteration observed in the core indicates a strong hydrothermal system commonly associated with gold deposits in West Africa.
Roscan believes that the Kabaya Deposit is part of a significant structural corridor which spans from Oklo Resources' discoveries of Seko and Disse, to the North East of our land package and then extends southerly for 15km on our property, from Kabaya to our recent Kandiole North (KN2) and MS2 discoveries and continues onto recently acquired Mankouke West Land Package, which shows a strong magnetic signature similar to the other discoveries on this corridor. (Figure 3 and news releases 11th January 2021). Much of this corridor has yet to be tested and thus, Roscan feels that the potential for new discoveries in this corridor is excellent and connecting these multiple targets with drilling will be a key priority in 2021.
Figure 5: Hole DDDBS21-023 at Kabaya: Gold Mineralization showing 1.8gpt over 7m
Figure 6: Hole DDDBS21-025 at Kabaya: Showing high grade Intersects.
Drilling and Analytical Protocol
Roscan uses Air Core, Reverse Circulation and Diamond types of drilling in the Kandiole Project. The Air Core drilling is mainly focused on drilling exploration targets.
The samples are sent for preparation to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities in Bamako for fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au.
Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program using reference materials, blanks, standards, and duplicates.
Table 1: Drillhole Highlights at Kabaya Target (May 4th, 2021)
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
gpt Au
Comment
DDDBS20-15
0.0
9.3
9.3
3.09
Laterite
including
4.3
6.3
2.0
8.73
Laterite
38.3
44.3
6.0
0.80
Saprolite
including
42.3
43.3
1.0
1.93
Saprolite
DDDBS21-16
34.0
35.0
1.0
0.66
Saprolite
53.0
57.0
4.0
0.67
Saprolite
71.0
78.0
7.0
0.66
Saprolite
86.0
87.0
1.0
3.01
Saprolite
95.0
96.0
1.0
0.88
Saprolite
113.0
114.0
1.0
0.52
Saprolite
118.0
119.0
1.0
0.61
Saprolite
122.0
123.0
1.0
8.13
Saprolite
DDDBS21-17
136.1
148.1
12.0
0.78
Saprock - Fresh rock
152.1
154.1
2.0
1.88
Fresh rock
169.2
174.2
5.0
0.62
Fresh rock
189.2
190.2
1.0
0.65
Fresh rock
DDDBS21-18
0.0
1.0
1.0
3.20
Overburden
129.8
131.8
2.0
1.45
Fresh rock
152.8
158.8
6.0
1.45
Fresh rock
198.8
199.8
1.0
0.63
Fresh rock
DDDBS21-19
174.6
175.6
1.0
0.77
Saprolite
177.6
178.6
1.0
0.69
Saprolite
195.6
197.6
2.0
1.84
Saprock
210.6
211.6
1.0
0.82
Saprock
256.6
258.6
2.0
6.46
Saprock
including
257.6
258.6
1.0
11.90
Saprock
DDDBS21-20
101.8
104.8
3.0
0.57
Fresh rock
107.8
108.8
1.0
0.93
Fresh rock
122.8
124.8
2.0
1.15
Fresh rock
127.8
128.8
1.0
0.53
Fresh rock
129.8
130.8
1.0
0.89
Fresh rock
137.8
138.8
1.0
0.65
Fresh rock
152.8
169.8
17.0
1.03
Fresh rock
including
152.8
153.8
1.0
3.38
Fresh rock
including
161.8
162.8
1.0
3.08
Fresh rock
DDDBS21-21
274.6
275.6
1.0
0.55
Saprock
278.6
281.6
3.0
0.75
Saprock
DDDBS21-22
3.6
11.6
8.0
0.44
Laterite
17.6
18.6
1.0
0.60
Saprolite
46.6
54.6
8.0
3.21
Saprolite
including
47.6
48.6
1.0
16.10
Saprolite
62.6
63.6
1.0
0.84
Saprolite
DDDBS21-23
73.6
74.6
1.0
1.74
Saprolite
113.6
115.6
2.0
0.82
Saprock
141.6
142.6
1.0
1.94
Saprock
145.6
152.6
7.0
1.80
Saprock
including
147.6
148.6
1.0
5.60
Saprock
160.6
170.6
10.0
0.74
Saprock
173.6
176.6
3.0
1.11
Saprock
180.6
198.6
18.0
1.04
Saprock
including
195.6
196.6
1.0
3.02
Saprock
204.6
212.6
8.0
2.24
Saprolite
including
210.6
211.6
1.0
5.26
Saprolite
216.6
226.6
10.0
1.00
Saprock - Saprolite
including
217.6
218.6
1.0
3.32
Saprolite
DDDBS21-24
122.6
125.6
3.0
1.04
Saprolite
132.6
133.6
1.0
0.75
Saprolite
151.6
152.6
1.0
0.64
Saprolite
175.6
177.6
2.0
0.96
Saprolite
180.6
181.6
1.0
0.97
Saprolite
189.6
191.6
2.0
0.92
Saprolite
203.6
204.6
1.0
0.51
Saprolite
211.6
214.6
3.0
0.54
Saprolite
DDDBS21-25
114.6
119.6
5.0
0.92
Saprock
123.6
127.6
4.0
0.91
Saprock
133.6
139.6
6.0
0.60
Saprock
147.6
151.6
4.0
1.09
Saprock
154.6
155.6
1.0
2.04
Saprock
173.6
174.6
1.0
0.53
Saprock
DDDBS21-26
145.6
146.6
1.0
1.05
Saprolite
149.6
150.6
1.0
1.81
Saprolite
165.6
166.6
1.0
1.17
Saprolite
176.6
177.6
1.0
1.97
Saprolite
180.6
193.6
13.0
1.25
Saprolite
including
183.6
185.6
2.0
3.28
Saprolite
198.6
203.6
5.0
0.75
Saprolite
including
198.6
199.6
1.0
1.73
Saprolite
212.6
213.6
1.0
1.00
Saprolite
218.6
221.6
3.0
2.26
Saprolite
224.6
226.6
2.0
0.94
Saprolite
241.6
246.6
5.0
1.39
Saprolite
250.6
257.6
7.0
0.93
Saprolite
RCDBS21-009
73.0
74.0
1.0
0.84
Saprolite
78.0
82.0
4.0
0.69
Saprolite
RCDBS21-010
73.0
74.0
1.0
0.65
Saprolite
RCDBS21-011
102.0
106.0
4.0
1.00
Saprolite
111.0
115.0
4.0
0.61
Saprolite
118.0
119.0
1.0
1.45
Saprolite
148.0
149.0
1.0
0.68
Saprock
152.0
153.0
1.0
1.15
Saprock
159.0
161.0
2.0
0.52
Fresh rock
164.0
168.0
4.0
2.22
Fresh rock
including
165.0
166.0
1.0
5.27
Fresh rock
RCDBS21-012
8.0
22.0
14.0
1.05
Saprolite
including
9.0
10.0
1.0
3.33
Saprolite
including
14.0
15.0
1.0
3.00
Saprolite
27.0
57.0
30.0
1.21
Saprolite
including
39.0
42.0
3.0
3.38
Saprolite
63.0
70.0
7.0
1.56
Saprolite
including
63.0
64.0
1.0
5.82
Saprolite
73.0
80.0
7.0
0.53
Saprolite
83.0
87.0
4.0
2.78
Saprolite
including
83.0
84.0
1.0
7.88
Saprolite
100.0
103.0
3.0
0.90
Saprolite
106.0
108.0
2.0
1.01
Saprolite
111.0
115.0
4.0
1.65
Saprolite
118.0
130.0
12.0
0.79
Saprolite
133.0
134.0
1.0
0.80
Saprolite
155.0
158.0
3.0
3.20
Fresh rock
RCDBS21-013
32.0
36.0
4.0
1.25
Saprolite
39.0
43.0
4.0
1.02
Saprolite
54.0
58.0
4.0
0.86
Saprolite
including
54.0
55.0
1.0
2.26
Saprolite
65.0
66.0
1.0
0.58
Saprolite
90.0
109.0
19.0
1.02
Saprolite
including
92.0
93.0
1.0
2.81
Saprolite
including
105.0
107.0
2.0
3.94
Saprolite
113.0
117.0
4.0
2.32
Saprolite
including
114.0
115.0
1.0
5.75
Saprolite
120.0
126.0
6.0
1.82
Saprolite
141.0
142.0
1.0
0.57
Saprolite
RCDBS21-014
51.0
52.0
1.0
0.77
Saprolite
RCDBS21-015
86.0
88.0
2.0
6.23
Saprolite
including
86.0
87.0
1.0
11.90
Saprolite
91.0
100.0
9.0
1.15
Saprolite
including
91.0
92.0
1.0
3.34
Saprolite
105.0
107.0
2.0
1.05
Saprolite
114.0
124.0
10.0
0.90
Saprolite
137.0
138.0
1.0
0.56
Saprolite
139.0
140.0
1.0
0.59
Saprolite
RCDBS21-016
16.0
19.0
3.0
17.66
Saprolite
including
16.0
18.0
2.0
26.00
Saprolite
23.0
44.0
19.0
2.29
including
39.0
41.0
2.0
10.47
Saprolite
48.0
59.0
11.0
1.67
Saprolite
including
55.0
56.0
1.0
4.81
Saprolite
74.0
76.0
2.0
14.33
Saprolite
including
74.0
75.0
1.0
28.00
Saprolite
RCDBS21-017
1.0
10.0
9.0
1.62
Mottled zone - Saprolite
12.0
13.0
1.0
0.50
Saprolite
16.0
17.0
1.0
0.64
Saprolite
20.0
21.0
1.0
0.88
Saprolite
26.0
38.0
12.0
1.22
Saprolite
including
34.0
35.0
1.0
4.05
Saprolite
43.0
44.0
1.0
0.50
Saprolite
48.0
49.0
1.0
1.39
Saprolite
55.0
65.0
10.0
1.97
Saprolite
92.0
93.0
1.0
0.59
Saprolite
122.0
127.0
5.0
0.62
Fresh rock
RCDBS21-018
0.0
6.0
6.0
1.07
Laterite - Saprolite
38.0
41.0
3.0
0.65
Saprolite
61.0
62.0
1.0
3.24
Saprolite
65.0
82.0
17.0
1.23
Saprolite
including
75.0
76.0
1.0
7.40
Saprolite
RCDBS21-019
22.0
24.0
2.0
0.79
Saprolite
30.0
31.0
1.0
0.57
Saprolite
37.0
38.0
1.0
0.74
Saprolite
41.0
42.0
1.0
0.53
Saprolite
50.0
71.0
21.0
0.91
Saprolite
including
70.0
71.0
1.0
2.23
Saprolite
75.0
76.0
1.0
0.60
Saprolite
80.0
85.0
5.0
2.09
Saprolite
including
81.0
82.0
1.0
5.72
Saprolite
94.0
110.0
16.0
1.06
Saprolite
including
95.0
96.0
1.0
4.62
Saprolite
114.0
115.0
1.0
1.97
Saprolite
126.0
138.0
12.0
0.95
Fresh rock
178.0
179.0
1.0
1.71
Fresh rock
RCDBS21-020
11.0
12.0
1.0
1.02
Laterite
17.0
22.0
5.0
1.64
Saprolite
31.0
32.0
1.0
2.54
Saprolite
47.0
48.0
1.0
0.83
Saprolite
52.0
62.0
10.0
0.69
Saprolite
69.0
70.0
1.0
0.99
Saprolite
98.0
99.0
1.0
0.60
Saprolite
136.0
139.0
3.0
1.40
Saprolite
RCDBS21-021
2.0
14.0
12.0
1.72
Mottled zone - Saprolite
including
9.0
12.0
3.0
4.68
Saprolite
27.0
28.0
1.0
0.54
Saprolite
30.0
31.0
1.0
1.30
Saprolite
35.0
36.0
1.0
0.53
Saprolite
47.0
48.0
1.0
0.62
Saprolite
59.0
60.0
1.0
1.13
Saprolite
73.0
75.0
2.0
2.72
Fresh rock
RCDBS21-022
6.0
22.0
16.0
1.07
Saprolite
including
20.0
21.0
1.0
2.71
Saprolite
26.0
45.0
19.0
2.49
Saprolite
including
35.0
41.0
6.0
5.20
Saprolite
92.0
95.0
3.0
1.97
Saprolite
107.0
109.0
2.0
0.67
Saprolite
RCDBS21-023
95.0
102.0
7.0
0.69
Saprock - Saprolite
153.0
154.0
1.0
0.57
Fresh rock
165.0
166.0
1.0
0.69
Fresh rock
177.0
178.0
1.0
0.55
Fresh rock
RCDBS21-024
9.0
11.0
2.0
1.03
Saprolite
16.0
18.0
2.0
1.68
Saprolite
28.0
29.0
1.0
0.66
Saprolite
31.0
32.0
1.0
0.76
Saprolite
35.0
56.0
21.0
1.31
Saprolite
including
37.0
38.0
1.0
4.40
Saprolite
65.0
81.0
16.0
0.79
Saprolite
including
80.0
81.0
1.0
3.14
Saprolite
93.0
94.0
1.0
0.51
Saprolite
104.0
105.0
1.0
0.53
Saprolite
108.0
109.0
1.0
0.59
Saprolite
114.0
119.0
5.0
1.53
Saprolite
including
117.0
119.0
2.0
2.94
Saprolite
125.0
126.0
1.0
2.10
Saprolite
135.0
140.0
5.0
0.97
Saprolite
159.0
160.0
1.0
1.94
Saprock
RCDBS21-025
26.0
27.0
1.0
0.75
Saprolite
30.0
31.0
1.0
2.25
Saprolite
36.0
37.0
1.0
0.62
Saprolite
41.0
42.0
1.0
0.72
Saprolite
65.0
66.0
1.0
1.44
Saprolite
73.0
74.0
1.0
0.51
Saprolite
81.0
82.0
1.0
0.52
Saprolite
84.0
85.0
1.0
0.81
Saprolite
92.0
93.0
1.0
0.87
Saprolite
101.0
102.0
1.0
0.51
Saprolite
106.0
109.0
3.0
0.83
Saprolite
112.0
113.0
1.0
0.55
Saprolite
121.0
122.0
1.0
0.69
Saprolite
128.0
129.0
1.0
0.66
Saprolite
147.0
149.0
2.0
0.98
Saprolite
159.0
160.0
1.0
0.85
Fresh rock
163.0
169.0
6.0
1.48
Fresh rock
including
165.0
166.0
1.0
3.31
Fresh rock
ACDBS20-1075
10
12
2
0.88
Saprolite
22
28
6
0.49
Saprolite
ACDBS20-1094
30
34
2
3.65
Saprolite
ACDBS20-1095
14
18
4
1.55
Saprolite
ACDBS21-1105
36
42
6
1.96
Saprolite
including
40.0
42.0
2
5.30
Saprolite
ACDBS21-1109
14
26
12
0.99
Saprolite
38
40
2
1.07
Saprolite
ACDBS21-1110
26
36
10
0.59
Saprolite
46
48
2
0.65
Saprolite
ACDBS21-1111
0
12
2
0.66
Saprolite
26
28
2
1.27
Saprolite
42
48
8
0.64
Saprolite
ACDBS21-1461
38
52
14
0.59
Saprolite
ACDBS21-1463
14
18
4
0.79
Saprolite
ACDBS21-1465
14
38
24
1.09
Saprolite
including
34
36
2
4.89
Saprolite
ACDBS21-1513
62
66
4
0.56
Saprolite
ACDBS21-1514
30
46
16
3.06
Saprolite
including
34
40
6
6.53
Saprolite
ACDBS21-1515
0
12
12
1.38
Saprolite
including
8.0
12.0
4
3.25
Saprolite
Table 2: Drillhole ID Kabaya Target (May 4th, 2021)
Hole ID
X Collar
Y Collar
Zcolar
Section
AZM
DIP
DDDBS20-015
265520
1389740
199
1389740
90
-50
DDDBS21-016
265280
1389550
204
1389550
90
-50
DDDBS21-017
265420
1389500
207
1389500
90
-50
DDDBS21-018
265451
1389601
204
1389600
90
-50
DDDBS21-019
265106
1389400
181
1389400
90
-50
DDDBS21-020
265471
1389650
204
1389650
90
-50
DDDBS21-021
265056
1389448
173
1389450
90
-50
DDDBS21-022
265498
1389803
189
1389800
90
-50
DDDBS21-023
265150
1389501
178
1389500
90
-50
DDDBS21-024
265130
1389550
174
1389550
90
-50
DDDBS21-025
265187
1389600
190
1389600
90
-50
DDDBS21-026
265117
1389449
176
1389450
90
-50
RCDBS21-009
265225
1389351
198
1389350
90
-50
RCDBS21-010
265200
1389300
155
1389300
90
-50
RCDBS21-011
265150
1389199
180
1389200
90
-50
RCDBS21-012
265253
1389501
188
1389500
90
-50
RCDBS21-013
265235
1389600
204
1389600
90
-50
RCDBS21-014
265400
1389393
226
1389400
270
-50
RCDBS21-015
265450
1389450
203
1389450
90
-50
RCDBS21-016
265550
1389600
202
1389600
90
-50
RCDBS21-017
265570
1389700
195
1389700
90
-50
RCDBS21-018
265629
1389750
191
1389750
270
-50
RCDBS21-019
265265
1389450
178
1389450
90
-50
RCDBS21-020
265355
1389650
197
1389650
270
-50
RCDBS21-021
265621
1389700
192
1389700
90
-50
RCDBS21-022
265570
1389650
204
1389650
90
-50
RCDBS21-023
265154
1389148
184
1389150
90
-50
RCDBS21-024
265286
1389585
204
1389600
90
-50
RCDBS21-025
265249
1389550
203
1389550
90
-50
ACDBS20-1075
265077
1390501
160
1390500
270
-50
ACDBS20-1094
265124
1390597
163
1390600
270
-50
ACDBS20-1095
265099
1390600
155
1390600
270
-50
ACDBS21-1105
265256
1390701
163
1390700
270
-50
ACDBS21-1109
265163
1390702
155
1390700
270
-50
ACDBS21-1110
265126
1390707
154
1390700
270
-50
ACDBS21-1111
265103
1390704
154
1390700
270
-50
ACDBS21-1461
265231
1390800
158
1390800
270
-50
ACDBS21-1463
265151
1390799
153
1390800
270
-50
ACDBS21-1465
265038
1390793
155
1390800
270
-50
ACDBS21-1513
265141
1388000
196
1388000
270
-50
ACDBS21-1514
265100
1388001
194
1388000
270
-50
ACDBS21-1515
265076
1388000
213
1388000
270
-50
Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure
Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.
About Roscan
Roscan Gold Corporation is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.
For further information, please contact:
Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan, P.Eng
Executive Vice President - Corporate Development
Tel: (416) 572-2295
Email: aramcharan@Roscan.ca
Greg Isenor, P.Geo
Executive Vice-Chairman
Tel: (902) 902-221-2329
Email: gpisenor@Roscan.ca
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
