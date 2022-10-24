Rose extract market to grow by USD 98.34 Mn, Driven by Growing Applications in Food and Beverage industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing application in the food and beverage industry is one of the key drivers supporting the rose extract market's growth. Rose extract can be added to creme brulee, sugar cookies, and others as a flavoring agent. Rose water is extensively used in Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines, especially in sweet dishes. It provides a distinctive flavor to Turkish delight (loukoum) and gulab jamuns. It is a vital ingredient in the popular Indian yogurt drink known as lassi. In Iran, rose water is added to tea, ice creams, cookies, and other sweets. In Western Europe, rose water is used to flavor marzipan and shell-shaped French Madeleine cakes. Therefore, the growing demand for rose extracts in the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rose Extract Market 2022-2026

The rose extract market size is expected to grow by USD 98.34 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Although the growing application in the food and beverage industry is driving the poppy seed market growth, factors such as the high price of products may challenge the market growth.

Vendor Landscape

The global rose extract market is fragmented because of the presence of a significant number of vendors. The market is witnessing robust growth owing to factors such as increasing awareness about the medicinal properties of rose extracts and widening applications in the food and beverage and cosmetics industries. Market competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to growing technological innovations and the expansion of vendor operations to different regions.

Rose Extract Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Rose oil - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rose hip fruit extract - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rose water - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rose Extract Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Product Segment

The rose extract market share growth in the rose oil segment will be significant during the forecast period. In November 2018, Cailyn Ireland launched the Bulgarian Rose Oil Make-Up Primer under its Cailyn Cosmetics brand. The product is a dual-functional oil consisting of both primer and serum. It is a combination of natural ingredients such as Bulgarian rose oil and sunflower seed oil, which help in nourishing and hydrating the skin. Therefore, the demand for rose oil is anticipated to grow in the cosmetic industry during the forecast period.

Major Rose Extract Companies:

Afriplex

Alba Grups Ltd.

Alteya Inc.

Apex Flavors Inc.

Aromaaz International

DM Pharma

Ecomaat Ltd.

Ernesto Ventos SA

Firmenich SA

First Natural Brands Ltd.

Fleurchem Inc.

Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd.

India Essential Oils

Oshadhi Ltd.

Sakha International

Thracian Oils Ltd.

Vaibhav Perfumery

Xian Peihong Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Young Living Essential Oils

Zahra Rosewater Co.

Rose Extract Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 98.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.1 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Afriplex, Alba Grups Ltd., Alteya Inc., Apex Flavors Inc., Aromaaz International, DM Pharma, Ecomaat Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, First Natural Brands Ltd., Fleurchem Inc., Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd., India Essential Oils, Oshadhi Ltd., Sakha International, Thracian Oils Ltd., Vaibhav Perfumery, Xian Peihong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils, and Zahra Rosewater Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

