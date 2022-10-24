Rose extract market to grow by USD 98.34 Mn, Driven by Growing Applications in Food and Beverage industry - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing application in the food and beverage industry is one of the key drivers supporting the rose extract market's growth. Rose extract can be added to creme brulee, sugar cookies, and others as a flavoring agent. Rose water is extensively used in Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines, especially in sweet dishes. It provides a distinctive flavor to Turkish delight (loukoum) and gulab jamuns. It is a vital ingredient in the popular Indian yogurt drink known as lassi. In Iran, rose water is added to tea, ice creams, cookies, and other sweets. In Western Europe, rose water is used to flavor marzipan and shell-shaped French Madeleine cakes. Therefore, the growing demand for rose extracts in the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
The rose extract market size is expected to grow by USD 98.34 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Although the growing application in the food and beverage industry is driving the poppy seed market growth, factors such as the high price of products may challenge the market growth.
Vendor Landscape
The global rose extract market is fragmented because of the presence of a significant number of vendors. The market is witnessing robust growth owing to factors such as increasing awareness about the medicinal properties of rose extracts and widening applications in the food and beverage and cosmetics industries. Market competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to growing technological innovations and the expansion of vendor operations to different regions.
Rose Extract Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Rose oil - size and forecast 2021-2026
Rose hip fruit extract - size and forecast 2021-2026
Rose water - size and forecast 2021-2026
Rose Extract Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Revenue-generating Product Segment
The rose extract market share growth in the rose oil segment will be significant during the forecast period. In November 2018, Cailyn Ireland launched the Bulgarian Rose Oil Make-Up Primer under its Cailyn Cosmetics brand. The product is a dual-functional oil consisting of both primer and serum. It is a combination of natural ingredients such as Bulgarian rose oil and sunflower seed oil, which help in nourishing and hydrating the skin. Therefore, the demand for rose oil is anticipated to grow in the cosmetic industry during the forecast period.
Major Rose Extract Companies:
Afriplex
Alba Grups Ltd.
Alteya Inc.
Apex Flavors Inc.
Aromaaz International
DM Pharma
Ecomaat Ltd.
Ernesto Ventos SA
Firmenich SA
First Natural Brands Ltd.
Fleurchem Inc.
Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd.
India Essential Oils
Oshadhi Ltd.
Sakha International
Thracian Oils Ltd.
Vaibhav Perfumery
Xian Peihong Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
Young Living Essential Oils
Zahra Rosewater Co.
Rose Extract Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 98.34 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.1
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Afriplex, Alba Grups Ltd., Alteya Inc., Apex Flavors Inc., Aromaaz International, DM Pharma, Ecomaat Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, First Natural Brands Ltd., Fleurchem Inc., Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd., India Essential Oils, Oshadhi Ltd., Sakha International, Thracian Oils Ltd., Vaibhav Perfumery, Xian Peihong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils, and Zahra Rosewater Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market Definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Rose oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Rose hip fruit extract - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Rose water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Alba Grups Ltd.
10.4 Alteya Inc.
10.5 Apex Flavors Inc.
10.6 Aromaaz International
10.7 Ecomaat Ltd.
10.8 First Natural Brands Ltd.
10.9 Fleurchem Inc.
10.10 India Essential Oils
10.11 Thracian Oils Ltd.
10.12 Young Living Essential Oils
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
