Rose extract market to grow by USD 98.34 Mn, Driven by Growing Applications in Food and Beverage industry - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing application in the food and beverage industry is one of the key drivers supporting the rose extract market's growth. Rose extract can be added to creme brulee, sugar cookies, and others as a flavoring agent. Rose water is extensively used in Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines, especially in sweet dishes. It provides a distinctive flavor to Turkish delight (loukoum) and gulab jamuns. It is a vital ingredient in the popular Indian yogurt drink known as lassi. In Iran, rose water is added to tea, ice creams, cookies, and other sweets. In Western Europe, rose water is used to flavor marzipan and shell-shaped French Madeleine cakes. Therefore, the growing demand for rose extracts in the food and beverage industry is expected to boost the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rose Extract Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rose Extract Market 2022-2026

The rose extract market size is expected to grow by USD 98.34 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Although the growing application in the food and beverage industry is driving the poppy seed market growth, factors such as the high price of products may challenge the market growth.

Download a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Vendor Landscape

The global rose extract market is fragmented because of the presence of a significant number of vendors. The market is witnessing robust growth owing to factors such as increasing awareness about the medicinal properties of rose extracts and widening applications in the food and beverage and cosmetics industries. Market competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to growing technological innovations and the expansion of vendor operations to different regions.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain exclusive access to vendor information

Rose Extract Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Rose oil - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rose hip fruit extract - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rose water - size and forecast 2021-2026

Rose Extract Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Revenue-generating Product Segment

The rose extract market share growth in the rose oil segment will be significant during the forecast period. In November 2018, Cailyn Ireland launched the Bulgarian Rose Oil Make-Up Primer under its Cailyn Cosmetics brand. The product is a dual-functional oil consisting of both primer and serum. It is a combination of natural ingredients such as Bulgarian rose oil and sunflower seed oil, which help in nourishing and hydrating the skin. Therefore, the demand for rose oil is anticipated to grow in the cosmetic industry during the forecast period.

Major Rose Extract Companies:

  • Afriplex

  • Alba Grups Ltd.

  • Alteya Inc.

  • Apex Flavors Inc.

  • Aromaaz International

  • DM Pharma

  • Ecomaat Ltd.

  • Ernesto Ventos SA

  • Firmenich SA

  • First Natural Brands Ltd.

  • Fleurchem Inc.

  • Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd.

  • India Essential Oils

  • Oshadhi Ltd.

  • Sakha International

  • Thracian Oils Ltd.

  • Vaibhav Perfumery

  • Xian Peihong Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

  • Young Living Essential Oils

  • Zahra Rosewater Co.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports:

Grapeseed Extract Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The grapeseed extract market share is expected to increase by USD 60.78 million from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers grapeseed extract market segmentation by product (powder and liquid) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Herbal Extract Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The herbal extract market share is expected to increase by USD 23.40 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers herbal extract market segmentation by application (pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Rose Extract Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 98.34 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.1

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Afriplex, Alba Grups Ltd., Alteya Inc., Apex Flavors Inc., Aromaaz International, DM Pharma, Ecomaat Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, First Natural Brands Ltd., Fleurchem Inc., Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd., India Essential Oils, Oshadhi Ltd., Sakha International, Thracian Oils Ltd., Vaibhav Perfumery, Xian Peihong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils, and Zahra Rosewater Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Rose oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Rose hip fruit extract - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Rose water - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alba Grups Ltd.

  • 10.4 Alteya Inc.

  • 10.5 Apex Flavors Inc.

  • 10.6 Aromaaz International

  • 10.7 Ecomaat Ltd.

  • 10.8 First Natural Brands Ltd.

  • 10.9 Fleurchem Inc.

  • 10.10 India Essential Oils

  • 10.11 Thracian Oils Ltd.

  • 10.12 Young Living Essential Oils

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Rose Extract Market 2022-2026
Global Rose Extract Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rose-extract-market-to-grow-by-usd-98-34-mn-driven-by-growing-applications-in-food-and-beverage-industry--technavio-301655978.html

SOURCE Technavio

