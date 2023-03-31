Rose Health Selected to Participate in AWS Healthcare Accelerator: Global Cohort for Workforce

Precise Behavioral today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Rose Health has been selected to participate in the AWS Healthcare Accelerator: Global Cohort for Workforce to advance solutions for addressing urgent challenges facing the healthcare workforce. Healthcare workforce shortages are at crisis levels, driven by burnout, shrinking budgets, and the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic.

This AWS Healthcare Accelerator is a four-week technical, business, and mentorship program for startups seeking to use AWS to improve healthcare workforce training, retention, and deployment. This opportunity will support Rose Health's efforts to help healthcare organizations retain their employees in today's ever-changing environment by preventing burnout and reducing workloads via a workplace solution for behavioral health.

The AWS Healthcare Accelerator provides hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training, business mentorship from healthcare leaders, and exposure to AWS customers and members of the AWS Partner Network. Rose Health may also receive AWS computing credits and opportunities to speak with investors and industry experts, including at a Demo Day, where its digital behavioral health platform will be showcased.

Precise Behavioral through Rose Health aims to target nurses' and physicians' behavioral health and provide its platform to these clinicians to build their behavioral health resilience and coping mechanisms for a productive workforce environment.

"At Precise and Rose, our mission is focused on leveraging deep tech and deep science for the early detection and intervention of depression and mood disorders. As we crawl out of the pandemic, we see healthcare workers overwhelmed with high workloads and exposure to various psychosocial stressors that affect their productivity and overall behavioral health. We believe that health systems investing in their employees' behavioral health translates into value for a more productive and happier workforce," said Kavi Misri, Chief Product Officer of Precise Behavioral and original founder of Rose Health.

"We are excited to be part of the AWS Healthcare Accelerator as we seek to transform how behavioral health is delivered. As a psychiatrist, early detection, improved access, and positive outcomes are key drivers of improving the behavioral health of the healthcare workforce," said Nitin Nanda, MD, Founder and CEO of Precise Behavioral, Inc.

"Solutions to help clinicians, as well as office and technical staff in healthcare, are needed urgently and globally," said Dr. Rowland Illing, Chief Medical Officer and Director of International Public Sector Health at AWS. "We know that advancing cloud- and technology-enabled approaches can alleviate some of the burden, and we're proud to be convening standout startups and healthcare leaders in this first-ever global Accelerator to do that."

