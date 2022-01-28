U.S. markets close in 3 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.65
    +42.14 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,261.31
    +100.53 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,567.37
    +214.58 (+1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,945.76
    +14.47 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.58
    +0.97 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.10
    -11.90 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.23
    -0.45 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1157
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    -0.0210 (-1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3399
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2570
    -0.0450 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,009.47
    +674.76 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.16
    +0.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association to Acquire CBM Bancorp, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CBMB

BALTIMORE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association ("Rosedale Federal") and CBM Bancorp, Inc. ("CBM Bancorp") (OTCMKTS- "CBMB") jointly announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Rosedale Federal will acquire CBM Bancorp, the Baltimore, Maryland, based holding company and parent of Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, in an all-cash transaction for an aggregate purchase price of $64.4 million.

Rosedale Federal Savings &amp; Loan Association
Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which has been approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both entities, stockholders of CBM Bancorp will be entitled to receive $17.75 in cash for each share of CBM Bancorp common stock they own.

"This is a very exciting time for Rosedale Federal as this transaction will provide immediate additional size and scale, along with a larger footprint for additional growth opportunities," said Kevin Benson, President and CEO of Rosedale Federal. "Evaluating opportunities in our marketplace has been part of our strategic plan for some time; now we have the opportunity to seize on an interesting time for local banks. The acquisition of CBM Bancorp truly makes sense when we look at how our businesses align on mortgage lending and deposits, along with branch locations that allow us to provide a strong financial benefit to our customers."

Joseph Solomon, President of CBM Bancorp, said, "With local banking consolidation continuing and the additional headwinds facing our industry, we felt it was the right time for us to consider a partner. Rosedale Federal offers the scope of services, the community commitment, and the size that will provide the kind of community banking experience our customers expect. We both have a rich history in the Baltimore area and are excited to become a part of the Rosedale Federal family."

The transaction will expand Rosedale Federal's footprint in Maryland and complement its ongoing strategy of continuous growth to benefit account holders and drive business goals, as well as offer Chesapeake Bank of Maryland's customers a larger banking network and more convenient banking options.

In connection with the execution of the merger agreement, Rosedale has entered into stockholder agreements with the directors and executive officers of CBM Bancorp. Subject to the terms and conditions of the stockholder agreements, these parties have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the transaction.

The merger is expected to be consummated during the first half of 2022, after the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of CBM Bancorp's stockholders.

Mr. Benson continued, "This is an exceptional fit for Rosedale Federal. The combined assets of both companies will enhance our proven ability to serve our community, while enriching our customer and employee experience."

Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Luse Gorman, PC is serving as legal counsel to Rosedale Federal in this transaction.

Piper Sandler & Co. is serving as financial advisor, and Jones Walker LLP, Washington, DC, is serving as legal counsel to CBM Bancorp.

About Rosedale Federal

For more than 110 years, Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association has been serving Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Harford County residents with unparalleled personal service and high-quality savings and loan products at competitive rates. Rosedale Federal is a locally run, independent mutual savings and loan institution headquartered in Perry Hall, with 10 total locations in Overlea, Perry Hall, White Marsh, Abingdon, Forest Hill, Bel Air, Rosedale, Dundalk, Towson, and soon Timonium. In 2021 the bank donated nearly $270,000 to numerous area organizations and causes. Rosedale Federal continues to be the community bank that treats its customers like neighbors. Visit www.rosedalefederal.com for more information about products, services, or locations.

About CBM Bancorp, Inc.

CBM Bancorp, Inc. conducts its business operations through Chesapeake Bank of Maryland, a federally chartered stock savings association. The Bank was founded in 1913 as New Eastern Avenue Permanent Savings and Loan Association. The Bank operates as a community-oriented institution by offering a variety of loan and deposit products and serving other financial needs of its local community. The Bank conducts business out of its main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland, and out of three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. The Bank's business strategy consists principally of attracting retail deposits from the general public in its market area, and using those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate loans secured by residential and nonresidential real estate.

CBM Bancorp, Inc.
CBM Bancorp, Inc.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosedale-federal-savings--loan-association-to-acquire-cbm-bancorp-inc-301470750.html

SOURCE Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan Association

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s Q4 Earnings to Decline to $3.9 Per Shares

    Analysts are expecting Amazon’s earnings to be $3.9 per share when they release Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb 1.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • This $22.5 Million Legal Loss Could Be a Huge Problem for This Dividend Aristocrat

    Industrial giant 3M just lost a big legal case, and it helps explain why investors are so downbeat on the shares.

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech firm's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Why Qurate Retail Stock Dove 21% on Friday

    What happened Qurate (NASDAQ: QRTEA) shareholders saw red on Friday, as their stock fell over 21% by 11:15 a.m. ET, compared to a slight decline in the broader market. The TV-shopping giant had been outperforming the market so far in 2022, but the decline pushed returns well below the 10% decline that's been logged in the S&P 500 to date.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Poised to Benefit From the Coming Rate Hikes

    The year 2022 is barely one month old, and the stock market is starting it off with sharp downturn. In a way, this shouldn’t be too surprising. Inflation started taking off in the second half of last year, and reached an annualized rate of 7% in December. The Federal Reserve, normally tasked with watchdogging inflation, had already been talking about raising interest rates; this anti-inflationary move was a possibility that moved to a probability. Now it’s certainty, and sooner rather than later

  • Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2022 Instead

    Prices of tokens like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared and plunged at various points throughout 2021 as a direct result of social-media hype, but still ended the year far above where they began it. Here's why you'll want to consider buying Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a young fintech company that's remakting the lending business, instead of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Upstart is disrupting the traditional FICO-based lending model, which rates borrowers based on a handful of metrics and has been used by financial institutions since 1989.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 Now That Oil and Gas Is Hot and Renewable Energy Is Cold

    The U.S. stock market hasn't had the best start to 2022. Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and integrated solar solution provider SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are two completely different businesses that are both worth buying now. Kinder Morgan is the U.S. leader in natural gas pipeline infrastructure.

  • Amid the Sell-Off, Is The Trade Desk Ready for a Bull Run?

    Late last year, investors took a deep interest in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) as the stock shot 29% higher the day after it released its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings report in early November. The question for investors of The Trade Desk now is whether this constitutes an excellent opportunity to buy or if its sell-off is justified. The Trade Desk stock has delivered significant gains since launching its initial public offering in 2016, rising in value by as much as 3,600%.

  • Aurora Cannabis Stock in 2022: Skyrocket or Crash?

    2021 was hardly a banner year for the Canadian weed company; perhaps its fortunes are about to change.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 23%, This Beaten-Down Stock Is a Terrific Buy Right Now

    AMD's relatively cheap valuation and its ability to keep growing at a rapid pace make the stock worth buying.

  • Buy Now, Pay Later Comes of Age. Affirm Is the Standout in the Space.

    Shares of Affirm Holdings were surging Friday after the online payments company received an upgrade to Buy from analysts at DA Davidson. Affirm (ticker: AFRM) has been battered over the last few weeks, losing almost 50% since the year started. The shares were gaining 9.3% to $55.75 on Friday after analyst Christopher Brendler upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral with a $75 price target.

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Stocks on the move: Boeing, Netflix, Levi Strauss, McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro discuss the top stocks they're watching today.