Roselle Market Will Record a CAGR of 7.49% With the Emergence of Apple Food Industries, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, and Buddha Teas as Dominant Players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest market analysis report titled Roselle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 has been added to Technavio's catalog. The report predicts the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 7.49%. The analysts at Technavio have categorized the global roselle market as a part of the global agricultural products market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the roselle market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The health benefits of roselle are expected to fuel the roselle market growth. In addition, the inclination toward herbal and natural products is one of the key roselle market trends propelling the market growth. However, the presence of substitute products will be one of the key factors challenging the roselle market growth.

Roselle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Roselle Market Segmentation Highlights

Product

Geography

Roselle Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

The roselle market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing to compete in the market. This statistical study of the roselle market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The roselle market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Apple Food Industries: The company operates as a supplier and exporter of agricultural products such as dehydrated onion, garlic, dried vegetables, and spices. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Flower Tea Cut, and Organic Hibiscus Flower Powder.

Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd: The company operates as a manufacturer, distributor, and exporter of food and beverage products such as virgin coconut oil, moringa tea, ginger tea, roselle tea, coconut cookies, coconut products, moringa products, and traditional snacks. The company offers roselle such as Mason Original Roselle Tea.

Buddha Teas: The company offers packaged turmeric-based beverages that include organic turmeric ginger tea which provides anti-inflammatory properties along with its abundance of antioxidants. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Tea.

Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.: The company operates as a producer, processor, and exporter of certified organic herbs and botanicals. The company offers roselle such as Organic Hibiscus Roselle Flowers.

Fernweh Agro

Fraser and Neave Ltd.

Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd.

Roselle Farms

Teacurry

Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd.

US Wellness LLC

The report also covers the following areas:

Roselle Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist roselle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the roselle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the roselle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of roselle market vendors

Roselle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.49% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 57.87 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Apple Food Industries, Atlantis Arena Sdn Bhd, Buddha Teas, Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd., Fernweh Agro, Fraser and Neave Ltd., Guangzhou Runming Food Technology Co. Ltd., Roselle Farms, Teacurry, Tender Buds Teas and Crafts Pvt. Ltd., and US Wellness LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

