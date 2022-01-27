Rosemont College Receives Accreditation for Counseling Programs

The College recently received CACREP accreditation for two programs and is now an official NBCC participating college

ROSEMONT, Pa., Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP), a specialized accrediting body recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), recently granted accreditation to two programs in Rosemont College's School of Graduate and Professional Studies: Clinical Mental Health Counseling and School Counseling.



This accreditation comes in tandem with the school’s recognition as an official participating college of the National Board for Certified Counselors (NBCC). As a participating college, Rosemont students are given the chance to apply for the National Certified Counselor (NCC) certification before graduation, rather than waiting until completion of their post-graduate and supervision hours.

CACREP accredits programs in counseling and its specialties that are offered by colleges and universities to ensure students receive a curriculum based on the highest educational standards. After the year 2024, the NBCC will no longer offer NCC status to graduates of non-CACREP accredited programs.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs,” said Mika Nash, EdD, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “We are so proud of our counseling faculty members who work tirelessly to educate and guide our students so that they are prepared to excel in the fields of clinical mental health counseling and school counseling.”

The Board based the accreditation decisions on an extensive review of the self-study documents, the site review team’s report, and the institution’s response to the site review team’s report.

Facilitated by faculty members who are current practitioners in the field of counseling, both the school counseling and clinical mental health counseling programs are in alignment with national standards in counseling.

The CACREP Board of Directors met in July 2021 and awarded accreditation to Rosemont’s selected counseling programs through October 2029. The College became a participating college of the NBCC in October 2021.

About Rosemont

Founded in 1921 by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus, Rosemont College is a private, coeducational institution that is rooted in Catholicism and welcomes people of all faiths. Rosemont offers a comprehensive education through small group and experiential learning experiences while providing campus-wide academic, spiritual, and professional support. The College respects and embraces diversity and individuality and promotes students' lifelong success.

