U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,190.50
    -13.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,888.00
    -63.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,891.00
    -62.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,285.20
    -8.20 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.62
    -0.39 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.20
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2121
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    +0.33 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3947
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8310
    -0.0930 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,660.30
    -517.18 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,277.41
    +2.28 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,961.48
    -2.19 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,908.39
    -145.58 (-0.50%)
     

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - EBS

·4 min read
NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo
Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) between July 6, 2020 through March 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important June 18, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Emergent BioSolutions securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Emergent BioSolutions class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2081.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 18, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuits, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Emergent BioSolution's Baltimore plant had a history of manufacturing issues increasing the likelihood for massive contaminations; (2) these longstanding contamination risks and quality control issues at Emergent BioSolution's facility led to a string of FDA citations; (3) the Company previously had to discard the equivalent of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines after workers at the Baltimore plant deviated from manufacturing standards; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements about Emergent BioSolution's ability and capacity to mass manufacture multiple COVID-19 vaccines at its Baltimore manufacturing site were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Emergent BioSolutions class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2081.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-global-investor-counsel-encourages-emergent-biosolutions-inc-investors-with-losses-exceeding-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline--ebs-301280883.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

  • Sanjeev Gupta Approaches Buyers for Potential Sale of Engineering Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance approached buyers for the potential sale of some engineering assets, people familiar with the matter said, signaling he may not be able to keep his embattled business empire intact.Since the industrialist’s main financier Greensill Capital collapsed in March, Gupta has been in a race to find new sources of cash, though has insisted he’ll find new lenders to replace about $5 billion he’d borrowed from the supply chain finance firm.But in recent days, GFG’s advisers contacted potential buyers for parts of its engineering business that’s largely based in the U.K., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. The talks are at an early stage and there’s no guarantee of a deal, one of the people said.GFG declined to comment.It’s not clear exactly which assets he may be willing to sell. His Liberty Engineering Group Pte has assets in several countries including the U.K., France and United Arab Emirates, according to the Singapore entity’s financial report for the year ended March 2019, the latest available. The units include assets Gupta took over from administration, such as businesses that used to be part of Caparo Industries Plc in the U.K. and vehicle converter Durisotti in France.Gupta’s empire employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia. As he fights to stave off insolvency, he’s benefiting from soaring steel and aluminum prices.“I’m confident that we will achieve refinancing,” Gupta said in a podcast for employees earlier this month. “Because our business is so spread out across the world, and each business is different and separately funded, it takes time to get things done. But one by one we’ll get to all of them.”Still, he acknowledged that the future was bleak for some of his businesses, with the U.K. one of the “challenged spots within our alliance.” Some of GFG’s units in France were put in insolvency proceedings earlier this month, Bloomberg has reported.Last month, GFG asked the U.K. government for a 170 million-pound ($237 million) bailout, a request that was rebuffed. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told a parliamentary committee this month that it would be irresponsible to give taxpayers’ money to the group, describing it as “very, very opaque” and having “liabilities that nobody seems to have got to the bottom of.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Next Downside Target 89.655; Trend Turns Up Over 91.105

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index into the close on Wednesday will be determined by trader reaction to 90.890.

  • Euro area bonds 'next shoe to drop' as vaccinations accelerate

    Euro area government bonds have notched up their worst monthly performance against U.S. Treasuries in a year and investors are bracing for a bigger sell-off over coming months as the pace of vaccination finally picks up across the bloc. Ten-year U.S. Treasuries' yield premium over equivalent German bonds, a gauge often used to measure differences in economic outlook, shrank in April by the most since last March.

  • Tech Giants Deliver for Stock Market Seeking Spark in News Flood

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest batch of tech earnings provided welcome news for a market paralyzed by a jolt of major events this week.Futures contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index rose 1% as of 10 a.m. in London, while those on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.7%. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.4%.The gains signaled a positive day for tech stocks. Apple Inc. rose in premarket after its revenue crushed estimates and Facebook Inc. surged after reporting gains in sales and users. In an address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden declared the U.S. has turned the corner on the pandemic that’s killed more than half a million Americans.Apple Gains as Goldman Upgrades, Analysts Raise PTs: Street Wrap“The strong U.S. tech earnings show that in particular the mega caps are in good shape and over-deliver on expectations,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg Bank.The S&P 500 ended Wednesday’s cash session little changed while tech stocks declined after the Federal Reserve reiterated its support for the economy, the third straight tepid move for the benchmark index. Investors have kept stocks pinned near all-time highs this week as they digest a slew of major earnings in addition to the Fed decision and moves by the administration.Stocks today appear to be headed for a rebound following the better-than-expected earnings results, with Apple climbing 3.1% and Facebook surging 7.1% in premarket trading.Facebook 1Q Impresses, Stock a ‘Top Large Cap Pick’: Street WrapApple reported fiscal second-quarter sales of $89.6 billion, some $12 billion more than analysts expected, and announced a $90 billion buyback, the second-biggest in history. Facebook’s first-quarter sales rose 48%, surging past estimates thanks to strong demand from retailers and other advertisers seeking to grab attention from the social network’s billions of users.In his evening address, Biden outlined a broad plan for federal spending on infrastructure, education and other Democratic priorities. Earlier Wednesday, the president, in a raft of individual tax proposals, unveiled a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care for families, funded in part by the largest tax increases on wealthy Americans in decades. News last week that he intends to raise the tax on capital gains for wealthy Americans had briefly sent stocks lower.“The risk sentiment is supported by the Fed’s dovish stance at yesterday’s policy meeting, as widely expected,” Urbahn said. “However, there are now increasing warning signs that suggest limited upside potential for equities in the coming weeks: tax debates, optimistic investor sentiment, ambitious valuations, and a muted equity reaction to positive surprises.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bonds Beat Stocks at Pension Funds, Turning 60/40 Inside Out

    (Bloomberg) -- The debate over the traditional 60/40 portfolio seems endless, but for pensions at least, it’s over -- and bonds won.The retirement funds of the top 100 U.S. public companies, with combined assets of about $1.8 trillion, have ratcheted up their fixed-income allocations to a record level. At the end of their last fiscal year, they held 50.2% of assets in debt, while slashing money parked in equities to an all-time low of 31.9%, according to a recent report from pension advisory firm Milliman Inc.The shift, part of a longer-term transition spurred by federal legislation that made fixed-income more appealing, is gaining momentum even though asset class returns have gone in opposite directions with stocks surging to record highs while a four-decade rally in U.S. bonds is in jeopardy. Analysts see the emphasis on debt by the funds accelerating, and maybe most significant, potentially helping to blunt any move higher in yields.“The big improvement in funding ratios implies a high incentive” for “U.S. private defined benefit pension plans to lock in the recent gains in their funding position by accelerating their de-risking going forward,” a team of JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote in a recent note. That means “accelerating their buying of long-dated bonds and selling of equities.”Pension funds tend to follow a strategy of matching liabilities -- which are usually long term -- with similar maturity assets, usually debt. Even though rising yields can hurt returns in the short-run, they’re a plus since they can help reduce the present value costs of obligations.Paltry yields that seemingly have nowhere to go but up have been an almost universal worry that has prompted investors to question the wisdom of sticking with the long-favored portfolio diversification recommendation of 60% stocks and 40% bonds.Ten-year Treasury yields have risen over a percentage point since August, nearly reaching 1.8%, as an improved vaccine rollout sparks business reopenings amid trillions in fiscal stimulus. The jump in yields resulted in the worst quarter for Treasuries since 1980, and has prompted Wall Street to predict even higher yields before year-end. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index climbed 5.8% in the three months ended in March, the fourth consecutive quarterly increase.Until last quarter, it’s mostly been the best of both worlds for pension funds, with equities outperforming long-duration debt even as yields plunged over the past few years. That generated gains that exceeded increases in pension liabilities.The funding status -- a measure of the degree to which pensions have enough assets to meet liabilities -- of the 100 companies tracked by Milliman was 88.4%. Since 2005, the funds have also increased their allocations to “other” investments including private equity, real estate, hedge funds and money market securities to 17.9% from 9.5%. The majority of the companies have a fiscal year end that coincides with the calendar year end.“The main reason for the overall shift from equities into fixed income has had to do with the change in pension regulations,” said Zorast Wadia, a principal at Milliman. “And as these pensions’ funding status have improved they have continued to shed equity risk -- getting more and more into fixed income.”Under the federal Pension Protection Act passed in 2006 companies had a set time to fully fund retirement plans and were required to use a specified market-based rate of return -- tied to corporate bond yields -- to compute liabilities rather than their own forecasts. This change made buying debt in an asset-liability matching framework more appealing than equities.The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the most recent Covid-19 pandemic relief bill, provides two forms of general funding relief for single-employer pension plans. It’s not clear yet if that may affect asset allocation decisions.JPMorgan predicts that public pension funds run by states and local governments are also on course to shift more into fixed income. These public defined benefit plans, with about $4.5 trillion in assets, have a funding status that trails their private-sector peers, at about 60%.“So public pension funds have less incentive to de-risk in general,” Panigirtzoglou wrote. “But they do face a problem. Their equity allocation is already very high and their bond allocation stands at a record low of 20%. So, from an asset/liability mismatch point of view they are under some pressure to buy bonds.”On the surface, any preference of fixed income makes little sense. Since 2005, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index increased about 5% annually, about half the S&P 500’s return. But when adjusted for volatility, equity performance was 23% worse than bonds.While optimism about the bull market in stocks seems endless, aversion among pension funds persists. This month, Bank of America Corp.’s pension fund clients have been net sellers of stocks, extending a year-long trend of outflows.What corporate pension plans “are looking for is to be well funded, not necessarily to get strong returns,” said Adam Levine, investment director of Aberdeen Standard Investment’s client solutions group. “It is possible that as rates rise, corporate pensions move enough to the fixed income that to some degree it counters the rise in rates. You can certainly make that case if the moves are big enough and the industry is big enough.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise as the Dollar Drops Following Fed Decision

    The Fed kept rates unchanged

  • Oil Crown Jewels Are No Longer Off Limits With Deals Ramping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Time was when the Middle East’s petrostates recoiled from using their crown jewels to raise money from foreign investors.Not any more. In the space of a few weeks, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait have all accelerated multi-billion-dollar plans to sell energy assets or issue bonds off the back of them. Capping that trend, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Tuesday the kingdom is in talks with an unidentified “global energy company” to sell a stake worth about $20 billion in state oil firm Aramco.The shift underscores how countries in a region home to almost half the world’s oil reserves are taking advantage of the recovery in energy prices following last year’s coronavirus-triggered crash to bolster their ailing finances. The global transition to greener energy is only adding to the urgency, with governments requiring fresh funds to invest in new sectors and diversify their economies. And investors, hobbled by record low interest rates, are grabbing the opportunity.“It makes sense for these countries to sell stakes when valuations are good,” said Justin Alexander, chief economist at MENA Advisors, a U.K.-based consultancy. “Some of it’s fiscal. Some of it’s a growing recognition of the speed of the energy transition and the need to realize value from these assets.”Oil exporters in the Middle East saw their budget deficits balloon to 10.8% of gross domestic product last year from barely 3% in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund. GDP in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar shrunk the most in about three decades.Aramco and AdnocSaudi Aramco, the world’s biggest crude producer, and Adnoc, which pumps almost all the UAE’s oil and gas, have been the most active of the region’s state companies. Both started privatizations before the pandemic, with Aramco listing on Riyadh’s stock market in 2019 and Adnoc selling part of fuel-distribution business in late 2017, also through an initial public offering.The deals have since increased in number and sophistication -- as has the focus on foreign money. On April 10, Aramco said a U.S.-led group would invest $12.4 billion in its oil pipelines. Its next deal may be an offering of a stake in its natural-gas network. For its part, Adnoc is planning IPOs of drilling and fertilizer units. These would follow a string of transactions from June 2020 that saw the likes of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Apollo Global Management Inc. invest about $15 billion in the Abu Dhabi-based firm’s gas pipelines and real estate.Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, sees Aramco as a key part of his Vision 2030, the grand project designed to boost everything from tourism to investments in solar parks and pharmaceuticals. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE has similar ideas for Adnoc, and in March gave himself more control over the firm he’s shaking up to wring more cash out of.Keeping ControlAmid the flurry of activity, the companies have been careful to structure transactions such that they don’t lose sway over marquee assets. When subsidiaries are sold down, they keep hold of the bulk of the shares. With the pipeline deals, Aramco and Adnoc offered decades-long leasing rights rather than direct equity. Boutique Wall Street bank Moelis & Co. is acting as adviser to both firms.“The Gulf national oil companies have realized they can sell bits and pieces of their empire, raising cash without giving up control,” said Ben Cahill, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “For the companies and governments, it is a pretty good combination.”Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar Petroleum and Omani state companies such as OQ SAOC are tapping the dollar-bond market for the first time. Qatar Petroleum is seeking as much as $10 billion to increase its capacity to export liquefied natural gas.Qatar is among the world’s richest countries per capita and in the past the government may have funded the $29 billion project using its own money. But it’s now trying to reduce a debt load that swelled last year, Fitch Ratings Ltd. said in a report on Monday. Leveraging state-owned firms allows the government to protect its own balance sheet.Oman’s PushOman’s OQ on Wednesday sold $750 million of seven-year Eurobonds. Energy Development Oman, another state firm, may follow later this year as it seeks to raise $3 billion of debt. The plans are part of a broad shake-up of the oil sector since Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq came to power little more than a year ago. He’s seeking to attract foreign funding and rejuvenate the battered economy.Meanwhile, state-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. is considering its first international bond. It would be part of a strategy to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in revenue.More to ComeAsset and debt sales are likely to account for the lion’s share of future deals, according to Hasnain Malik, head of equity research at Tellimer, a London-based firm that provides analysis on emerging markets.“Securitizing future cash flows and issuing bonds, as well as private equity sales, appear a far less onerous method of raising finance from international investors than selling equity via an IPO,” said Malik, who’s covered Middle Eastern markets for more than 20 years. “They are rightly recognizing the fixed-income and private-equity investor base is bigger than the regional equity one.”For now, foreign investors, who’ve rarely had such an array of options to put their money into Middle East oil and gas, seem happy to stump up the cash.“There’s definitely more to come,” said Cahill. “The national oil companies are watching each other and picking up some new tricks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple crushes earnings expectations but warns chip shortages could hurt revenue

    Apple easily beat out analysts' estimates in Q2 on the strength of its iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales.

  • Lufthansa trims flight capacity outlook on slower recovery

    Lufthansa lowered its capacity forecast for flights this year as hopes dwindle for an early summer travel rebound, but the German airline's cost-cutting drive narrowed quarterly losses. The group, which includes Austrian Airlines, Swiss and Eurowings, also stepped up warnings to German unions that it is ready to use forced dismissals to cut more jobs. Lufthansa said it expects to fly at about only 40% of its pre-pandemic capacity in 2021, trimming the 40%-50% guidance issued less than two months earlier.

  • Samsung heirs to pay record inheritance tax

    The Lee family will pay more than $10bn, one of the largest ever inheritance tax bills.

  • Amazon Expects the Pandemic-Fueled Shopping Frenzy to Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., which benefited from a surge in online shopping during the pandemic, expects the trend to continue even as consumers get back to work and resume the vestiges of normal life.This time a year ago, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos warned investors that the spread of Covid-19 was going to be costly, in new facilities to meet demand from homebound shoppers and precautions to keep its operations running safely. Amazon hired hundreds of thousands of workers and continued to open warehouses at a rate of one every 24 hours.Quarterly results released on Thursday show those big bets continue to pay off. The pandemic has supercharged the retailer’s business, enabling the Seattle-based company to more profitably deliver packages, cloud-computing services and streamed movies.First-quarter revenue jumped 44% to $108.5 billion and earnings were a record $15.79 a share, exceeding analysts’ estimates. For the quarter ending in June, Amazon projected sales between $110 billion and $116 billion, also better than Wall Street expected.“Fantastic quarter,” said Poonam Goyal, a senior analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Good all around and shows the staying power of changing consumer habits that will lean more toward digital.”The shares rose about 2.4% in extended trading. The stock has gained about 45% in the last 12 months.Amazon said Prime Day, the company’s shopping bonanza for members of its $119-a-year speedy shipping program, will take place in the second quarter. That may help the company’s spring results look rosier compared with a period in 2020 when many people were in the midst of lockdowns and shopping almost exclusively online.The company’s cloud-computing and advertising businesses, which generate fatter margins than the retail operation, are still growing rapidly. Sales at Amazon Web Services climbed 32% to $13.5 billion. The company’s Other segment, which is mostly ads, posted a 77% jump in revenue to $6.9 billion.Despite the strong results, Amazon prominently devoted long sections of its earnings release to all the good things the company says it’s doing for workers, small businesses and the planet.Amazon’s recent defeat of a union bent on organizing one of its warehouses amplified the perception that it treats hourly workers unfairly. Climate activists have accused the company of spewing pollution into the neighborhoods its trucks and vans pass through. And regulators and lawmakers are scrutinizing Amazon for what they deem anticompetitive behavior.This latest blowout quarter will remind the company’s critics of its growing power, said DA Davidson & Co. senior analyst Tom Forte, who called the regulatory risk for Amazon “significant.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google Business Booms on Covid Reopening; Shares Soar to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Google’s results, showing a surge in ad sales related to travel and retail, offered a glimpse of online spending in a post-pandemic world: Businesses are boosting digital marketing to capture a public eager to resume something resembling normal life again.Google parent Alphabet Inc. said first-quarter revenue, excluding payments to distribution partners, came in at $45.6 billion, pummeling Wall Street estimates. The company also unveiled a big new share buyback, sending the stock up as much as 5.5% to an intraday record high of $2,416.98.Covid-19 restrictions have limited travel and trips to physical stores, two key areas of Google’s search business. However, Alphabet shares are up more than 30% this year on optimism vaccinations in the U.S. are reviving these activities. The company is also pushing further into e-commerce, but still lags behind rival Amazon.com Inc.While most major tech companies thrived during the pandemic, Alphabet’s performance was uneven. YouTube ad revenue boomed as people were stuck at home looking to relieve boredom by watching videos online. Google’s cloud-computing business also grew quickly on a spike in demand for internet-based services from remote workers. However, the online search engine dwarfs these other operations and it suffered from a slump in commercial queries for things like flights and hotels.Now, with more than 1 billion Covid-19 vaccine shots given, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, consumers have started to venture out to restaurants, shops and even vacation destinations -- and they often interact with Google services and ads before they do.Ruth Porat, chief financial officer, said the results “reflect elevated consumer activity online and broad based growth in advertiser revenue.”During a conference call with analysts, Porat said it’s unclear how “durable” the recent change in consumer behavior will be, because it will depend on the global pace of the Covid-19 recovery.Barclays analysts said Alphabet’s search and Youtube segments saw a significant share shift from other advertising channels, dampening concerns about Google’s high penetration within the advertising market.The Alphabet board authorized the company to repurchase up to an additional $50 billion of its Class C capital stock. Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai is trying to expand beyond the advertising engine that generates most of Alphabet’s revenue, while contending with a regulatory backlash that includes three government antitrust suits targeting different parts of its business in the U.S. He’s also preparing to bring employees back to the office in September.Search and other related businesses generated sales of $31.9 billion in the first quarter. Wall Street estimated $29.9 billion.YouTube ad revenue surged 49% to $6 billion. Analysts were looking for $5.7 billion. YouTube Shorts, its competitor to TikTok, logged 6.5 billion daily views as of March, up from 3.5 billion at the end of 2020.The company’s cloud division, led by Thomas Kurian, is wooing corporations and other large customers in a bid to catch market leaders Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Google Cloud revenue jumped to $4 billion, in line with Wall Street expectations.Executives said the Google Play store, YouTube’s non-ad revenue and consumer hardware were the top drivers of growth in the “Google Other” category.Alphabet’s Other Bets, such as autonomous vehicles and delivery drones, generated revenue of $198 million. That division lost $1.15 billion.Alphabet overall generated $17.9 billion of net income, or $26.29 a share, in the most recent quarter, compared with $6.8 billion, or $9.87 a share, a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Rises in Debut After $511 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., the Hollywood entertainment and talent company, climbed 5% in its trading debut after raising $511 million in a U.S. initial public offering.The shares, which sold for $24 each in the IPO and rose as much as 19% Thursday, closed at $25.20.The successful offering delivers a movie-style redemption ending for Endeavor and its leader, the veteran mogul Ari Emanuel, after an earlier attempt to go public was scuttled in 2019.“The bottom fell out of the market, you had the WeWork debacle back then, and we weren’t getting the economics we deserved,” Emanuel said in a Bloomberg Television interview.He said Endeavor is well positioned as the entertainment industry comes back to life after coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.“We touch all the areas of where the world is going right now,” Emanuel said of the company’s streaming, arts, fashion, sports and music offerings.Endeavor also is raising $1.8 billion from institutional investors in a private placement of shares, according the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors participating in the placement include KKR & Co., Coatue Management, Elliott Investment Management and Endeavor’s longtime backer Silver Lake, the company said in filings.Endeavor owns the UFC sports league, and operates events and talent businesses. It will use part of the proceeds from the IPO and private placement to buy shares from UFC holders.Humble StartThe company has come a long way since a humble start with no clients and no revenue in 1995. Emanuel enlisted colleagues from the ICM agency to start the new venture -- and quickly started building a reputation for business savvy and volcanic antics.Emanuel, now 60, may be best known to the general public as the model for Jeremy Piven’s brash superagent character Ari Gold in HBO’s “Entourage.” He’s also the youngest of three prominent brothers -- Rahm Emanuel has been a White House chief of staff and mayor of Chicago, and Ezekiel “Zeke” Emanuel is a medical ethicist and adviser to President Joe Biden.But in Hollywood, Emanuel is known for frenetic dealmaking and a hot temper. With his main partner, Patrick Whitesell, he expanded Endeavor through a series of acquisitions, among them the 2009 takeover of venerable agency William Morris. Endeavor launched a content business in 2017, seeking to move beyond representation into creating projects.Emanuel has also torn a path through Hollywood with his outsize personality, which has both won him numerous deals and cost him friends and associates. The intense culture at Endeavor in the early 2000s led to a wrongful-termination suit that accused the company of sexual harassment and was settled for $2.25 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.Five ClassesThe company will have five classes of stock and Emanuel will have 17% of the voting power after the offering. Silver Lake will control more than 68% of the voting power, Endeavor said.On a pro forma basis, Endeavor had a net loss of about $992 million on revenue of $3.48 billion in 2020, according to its filings.The current offering was led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Deutsche Bank AG. Endeavor’s shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol EDR.(Updates with closing price in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. SEC probes VW 'Voltswagen' marketing stunt - source

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an inquiry into the U.S. unit of Volkswagen's AG over a marketing stunt in which it falsely said it was changing its name in the United States to "Voltswagen," a person briefed on the matter confirmed. Spiegel first reported the inquiry and the SEC's request for information about the issue made in early April and quoted VW as confirming the investigation. Volkswagen declined to comment on the matter to Reuters.

  • Ethereum hits a record: How much $1,000 would be worth today if you had invested earlier

    Growth of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency is outpacing Bitcoin year to date.

  • Got your third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • Powell Waves Inflation Worries Away as Fed Holds Rates Near Zero

    (Bloomberg) -- Jerome Powell had a ready answer to counter criticism that the Federal Reserve is running risks with inflation, as he signaled it will maintain aggressive support as the U.S. recovery gathers speed.“The economy is beginning to move ahead with real momentum,” the Fed chair told reporters Wednesday after the central bank held interest rates near zero and kept bond purchases at $120 billion a month.That’s likely to push up prices amid surging demand, but “an episode of one-time price increases as the economy re-opens is not the same thing as, and is not likely to lead to, persistently higher year-over-year inflation,” he said.Powell was dismissive of anecdotes of labor shortages, explaining it mostly as an allocation problem, while also noting that millions of workers thrown out of employment during the pandemic are still on the sidelines.He also said that employers didn’t seem to be bidding up wages yet, despite the claims of scarcity in some sectors. And he played down the rise of goods prices as a matter of supply catching up with demand as a recovery takes hold.During one detailed answer on inflation he appeared to be reading from notes -- reinforcing the impression that he’d expected to be confronted about price pressures amid ultra-easy Fed policy -- and wasn’t going to back down.“I took away that not even any preliminary discussion of a change in policy is imminent,” said Carl Tannenbaum chief economist at Northern Trust in Chicago. “He gave a spirited defense of the Fed’s view on inflation and employment. They are very happy with the course they are on and not likely to change it soon.”Powell and his colleagues met amid growing optimism for the U.S. recovery, helped by widening vaccinations and aggressive monetary and fiscal support.President Joe Biden will unveil a sweeping $1.8 trillion plan to expand educational opportunities and child care when he addresses a joint session of Congress later on Wednesday, while highlighting his $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal and the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package he signed into law last month.What Bloomberg Economics Says“We continue to expect tapering to occur in the first quarter of 2022 and interest-rate liftoff to begin sometime around 2024-25”-- Carl Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva (economists)-- Click here for full reportAt the same time, a rise in coronavirus cases in some regions around the world casts a shadow over global growth prospects, giving policy makers reason to remain patient on withdrawing support.Marking a clear improvement since Covid-19 took hold more than a year ago, the Fed said in its statement that “risks to the economic outlook remain,” softening previous language that referred to the virus posing “considerable risks.”U.S. central bankers repeated they would not change the pace of bond buying until “substantial further progress” is made on their employment and inflation goals. The target range of the benchmark federal funds rate was kept at zero to 0.25%, where it’s been since March 2020.Not TimePowell said that it was not yet time to discuss scaling back asset purchases, while acknowledging a strong U.S. employment report in March which saw 916,000 jobs added to nonfarm payrolls.“When the time comes for us to talk about talking about it we’ll do that. But that time is not now,” he said. “We’ve had one great jobs report. It’s not enough. We’re going to act on actual data, not on a forecast, and we’re just going to need to see more data. It’s no more complicated than that.”Powell suggested the central bank will look through inflation readings above its 2% target, though if it were to move “persistently and materially above 2% in a manner that threatened to move longer-term inflation expectations materially above 2% we would use our tools to bring inflation expectations down to mandate consistent levels.”“Markets are having a hard time digesting this -- there is a split whether inflation pressures are going to end up being persistent and what this means for the Fed,” said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays Plc. “The Fed is saying, ‘I hear you. Inflation is going to be above 2% for a while, but I am trying to tell you we are not going to do anything about it.” That means the judgment on tapering bond purchases will be measured by gains in the labor market “almost exclusively.”Read MorePowell Breaks Out the ‘Froth’ Word When Asked About MarketsPowell Says Archegos Collapse Revealed Breakdowns at Some BanksPowell Reins In the Treasury Market’s Angst with Dovish MessageFed’s First Two Sentences May Signal Its Shift: Brian ChappattaFive Takeaways From Fed’s Decision, News Conference: TOPLiveFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Digital Asset Platform Finoa Raises $22M Series A Funding

    The round was led by early Luno and Revolut investor Balderton Capital.

  • Stocks Climb in Volatile Trading on GDP, Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose to a record as investors digested the latest batch of corporate earnings and data that showed the American economy gained steam in the first three months of the year.Amazon.com climbed after hours on a better-than-estimated revenue forecast, while Twitter sank amid a lackluster outlook. In regular trading, Apple wiped out its gains on concern that the iPhone maker may not sustain growth after a blockbuster quarter as it faces a tightening supply of chips. Weak earnings dented Ford and EBay. Facebook held its post-earning gains, surging to a record after its sales dwarfed estimates.The S&P 500 briefly turned negative in afternoon trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 broke a two-day losing streak. The volatility came as investors continued to assess major corporate results that overshadowed signs of a resurgence in the economy. Data released Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 6.4% annualized rate in the first quarter, while applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low.“It looks like it’s a tug-of-war between those that think the good earnings results we’ve seen are just the beginning of a longer economic and corporate earnings boom and those that believe we are at peak growth and markets are unlikely to go higher from here,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.While the GDP figures may support the Federal Reserve’s strong assessment of the economy, the central bank is in no mood to halt aggressive support as it looks for even further progress in employment and inflation. Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday dismissed worries about price surges or anecdotes of labor shortage, implying policy makers are prepared to run the economy hot for a while. President Joe Biden unveiled a $1.8 trillion spending plan targeted at American families, adding to the economic optimism.With their plans, the Fed and Biden have delivered a boost to investor sentiment that has see-sawed in recent days between optimism over a string of robust economic data and caution amid high valuations and speculation about stimulus tapering by year-end.“All evidence still points to continued support from both fiscal and monetary policy against a backdrop of accelerating corporate earnings,” said Mark Haefele, UBS Global Wealth Management’s chief investment officer. “This reinforces our view that markets can advance further, with cyclical parts of the market -- such as financials, energy, and value stocks -- likely to benefit most from the global upswing.”Crude oil rose on a confident outlook on demand from OPEC and its allies, despite the threat from India’s Covid-19 crisis.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%The MSCI World index rose 0.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2128The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3950The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 108.89 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to -0.19%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $65 a barrelGold futures were little changedFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Have you held any of these 20 stocks long term? Your current dividend yield might surprise you

    A combination of a rising payout and stock price makes for a bigger number than investors may realize.