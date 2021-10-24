U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.98
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +11.20 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.22 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4800
    -0.5080 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,281.31
    +159.89 (+0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important November 15 Deadline in Securities Class Action - SAM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo
Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE: SAM) between April 22, 2021 and September 8, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important November 15, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Boston Beer securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Boston Beer class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2159.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 15, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Boston Beer's hard seltzer sales were decelerating; (2) as a result, Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur inventory write-offs; (3) Boston Beer was reasonably likely to incur shortfall fees payable to third party brewers; (4) a result of the foregoing, Boston Beer's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Boston Beer's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Boston Beer class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2159.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-leading-investor-counsel-encourages-the-boston-beer-company-inc-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-november-15-deadline-in-securities-class-action--sam-301407096.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Was Not Prepared to Deal With Jan. 6 Insurrection, According to Newly Leaked Documents

    Facebook executives routinely dismissed or downplayed employee concerns about the spread of misinformation on its platform, both before and after the 2020 presidential election, according to a wave of articles published Friday citing newly leaked internal documents. The dismissive attitude among the company’s higher-ups left Facebook unprepared to deal with the events of Jan. 6, […]

  • The bad news for Facebook does not extend to its earnings — yet

    Facebook Inc.'s Teflon sheen has been impenetrable, even as the past few weeks of bad news has put its brand name and investors to such a test that the company is reportedly planning a name change. Financially, though, the worst may actually be yet to come.

  • Pain at the pump: California gas prices are sky high, with one town charging almost $8 a gallon

    Prices are so high — and consumers are so perplexed — that a Google search of "Why are gas prices going up?" has spiked this month.

  • Exxon Mobil reportedly to close 2 office towers in The Woodlands

    Exxon was supposed to employ more than 1,400 across the two buildings in order to maintain tax incentives.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • The Elizabeth Holmes Trial: Former Pfizer Scientist Says Theranos Used Pharma Logo Without Permission

    A former Pfizer scientist testified he had advised his employer against working with Theranos more than a year before the startup altered a report so it featured Pfizer’s logo and purported to validate Theranos’s blood-testing devices.

  • Should cryptocurrency be a part of your retirement savings?

    In this week's retirement segment sponsored by Fidelity Investments, OnRamp CEO and Co-Founder Tyrone Ross Jr. explains why cryptocurrency and blockchain investments could be useful in retirment portfolios.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • Creativity Is Optionality: Why This Stock Should Be Held Forever

    Creators and their art are the DNA of Unity Software -- making its range of potential outcomes hard to comprehend.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • Wells Fargo CEO talks pandemic recovery, regulatory hurdles and bank's future

    Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf was in Phoenix on Friday and in an exclusive interview he spoke to the Business Journal about the bank's role in pandemic recovery, the path ahead on regulatory issues and why Phoenix is an important market.

  • Copper Chaos Is Latest in a Rich History of Wild Metal Swings

    (Bloomberg) -- The wild moves in the copper market this week have sent traders into the history books. As inventories on the London Metal Exchange dropped to the lowest in decades, the price of contracts for immediate delivery surged to a record premium of more than $1,000 a ton to contracts for delivery in three months — the hallmark of a supply squeeze. The exchange has responded by launching an inquiry and imposing emergency rules. Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • There’s one giant thing gig workers can do to save for retirement — but most aren’t

    Securing a decent retirement is getting harder, not easier, and there’s no one fix. Self-employment has plenty of things going for it, but a built-in retirement plan isn’t one of them. Adding to this challenging reality is new data from the Washington-based Pew Charitable Trusts, which says that accessing retirement savings through a spouse or partner’s retirement plan probably isn’t an option for gig workers, either.

  • Analyst Report: Verizon Communications Inc

    Verizon is a leader in the U.S. telecommunications industry. The company was created in July 2000 when Bell Atlantic and GTE merged.

  • Boom times for Shell amid record gas prices

    Major oil companies are expected to reveal booming profits after global gas prices soared. Shell is forecast to post quarterly revenue of $2.1bn (£1.5bn) for its natural gas division when it reports on Thursday, an almost three-fold increase on the same quarter last year.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Low US Supply but Capped by COVID-Related Demand Concerns

    U.S. crude oil supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub dropped to a three-year low, according to the EIA, helping to underpin prices on Friday.

  • Facebook sues programmer who allegedly scraped data for 178 million users

    Facebook has sued a man in Ukraine for allegedly swiping info for 178 million users.

  • Google Takes Up to 42% From Ads, States Claim in Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- Google takes up to 42% of the money paid for digital ads published online, according to a newly unsealed court filing by states that claim the search and advertising giant abuses its monopoly power in online advertising to limit competition and harm consumers.Most Read from BloombergWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next