ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important April 6 Deadline – CLOV, CLOVW, IPOC

The Rosen Law Firm PA
·4 min read
NEW YORK, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Clover Health Investments, Corp. f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW) (NYSE: IPOC) who: (1) purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Clover securities between October 6, 2020 and February 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired Clover securities pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the December 2020 merger of Clover and Social Capital III of the important April 6, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Clover securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Clover class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2030.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 6, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period and in the registration statement made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Clover’s Clover Assistant platform was under active investigation by the Department of Justice (“DOJ”) for at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals; (2) the DOJ’s investigation presented an existential risk to the Company, since it derives most of its revenues from Medicare; (3) Clover’s sales were driven by a major undisclosed related party deal and misleading marketing targeting the elderly, not its purported “best-in-class” technology; (4) a significant portion of Clover’s sales were by way of an undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover’s Head of Sales; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Clover class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2030.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


