U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,185.47
    +15.05 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,200.67
    +164.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,052.34
    +13.58 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,262.67
    +5.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.07
    -0.39 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.30
    +10.50 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    26.04
    +0.08 (+0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1980
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    +0.0430 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7830
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,980.17
    -6,004.33 (-9.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,398.97
    +7.26 (+0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.53
    +36.03 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Kadmon Holdings, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – KDMN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN) between October 1, 2020 and March 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important June 2, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Kadmon securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Kadmon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2073.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 2, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the New Drug Application for belumosudil for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) (the “Belumosudil NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) was incomplete and/or deficient; (2) the additional new data that Kadmon submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the Belumosudil NDA submission; (3) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (4) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Kadmon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2073.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Fed’s Plan to Keep Interest Rates Historically Low

    The catalysts behind gold’s strength were a sharp retreat by U.S. Treasury yields on Thursday and a generally softer U.S. Dollar.

  • Bets Against Treasuries Start to Pinch in Tough Week for Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting against Treasuries -- or even just hiding out in cash waiting for lower prices -- just suffered a rough week, even after a robust slate of economic figures showed the rebound from the pandemic is gaining steam.The debate over the long-term outlook for the $21 trillion market is far from over. The bearish view has dominated in 2021, but it was just dealt a blow as Treasuries posted their biggest weekly rally since August. And some strategists see potential for yields to stage a brief foray to even lower levels.Ten-year yields tumbled to just above 1.5% Thursday, a stunning turnaround after the specter of a 2% breach swirled just a few weeks ago. The bond rally gained speed as evidence of robust international demand spurred some investors to exit short bets, a move that seemed to defy logic as it came amid an array of strong economic data.It doesn’t look like there’s much help straight ahead for the bears, with next week devoid of major data releases, Federal Reserve officials muzzled before their April 28 decision and geopolitical tensions brewing. What’s more, the fate of the next U.S. spending plan -- which may include a chunk of taxes -- is unclear, and the reopening push took a hit as regulators paused Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout.“Lower yields, or even just no further pickup, seems to be the pain trade now,” said Chris Ahrens, a strategist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “A lot of financial institutions are very flush with cash and had been holding on and hoping for higher yields -- cheaper prices -- to come back into the Treasury market. Now they are being forced to buy Treasuries at higher prices.”After the worst quarter since 1980, the Treasuries market has gained around 1% this month, paring its 2021 loss to about 3.3%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data through April 15.The 10-year note yields 1.58%, down about 20 basis points from the more than one-year high reached at the end of March. Hedge funds had been massive sellers of Treasuries since the start of January. With stocks surging of late, retail buyers have also been biased against bonds, pouring more cash into equity funds.Bullish ToneBut now there’s a bullish tone emerging in parts of the rate market, with demand surfacing for options targeting a drop in 5-year Treasury yields to as low as 0.55% ahead of their May expiry, and for the 30-year yield to sink to 2.1%. Those maturities yield 0.83% and 2.26%, respectively.Treasury yields could extend their decline, potentially taking the 10-year yield as low as 1.2% -- a level not seen since February, says Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter.“The market is ignoring really good economic data now, so the thing that is going to get yields moving higher again is either a surprise pop in inflation or a bit of a hawkish turn in tone from the Fed,” he said by phone. “I don’t see either of those things happening in the very short-term. Longer-term, I still think yields are headed higher -- but we are in this weird position now where the Fed has essentially said they aren’t changing their opinion of things no matter what the data is.”Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that while the economy appears to have turned a corner, central bankers aren’t in a hurry to remove monetary support. BlackRock Inc. the world’s biggest asset manager, is among those predicting the Fed will begin communicating plans to taper its bond buying in June.Granted, the bears can take solace in views that surfaced at the end of the week, suggesting it’s time to get short again. Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Bank of America Corp., said on Bloomberg TV on Friday that he’s been encouraging clients to use the “little rate rally” to reset short positions.The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey is for the 10-year yield to end the year at 1.86%.What to WatchThe economic calendar:April 21: MBA mortgage applicationsApril 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; leading index; existing home sales; Kansas City Fed manufacturing activityApril 23: Markit U.S. PMIs; new home salesThe Fed calendar is empty ahead of the April 27-28 policy meetingThe auction calendar:April 19: 13-, 26-week billsApril 20: 52-week billsApril 21: 20-year reopeningApril 22: 4-, 8-week bills; 5-year TIPSFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings

    The defense team for Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, will ask a Canadian court to delay upcoming hearings in her U.S. extradition case, the court said on Friday. Meng's U.S. extradition hearings have lasted more than two years and she is scheduled to be back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on April 26. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the application was a result of an agreement announced last week in a Hong Kong court between Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and HSBC regarding publication of internal documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500, Dow set fresh record highs amid strong earnings, economic data

    Stocks traded higher Friday in another record-setting day on Wall Street, with a batch of stronger-than-expected economic data and corporate earnings results helping fuel a risk rally.

  • Bitcoin Plunges in Biggest Intraday Drop Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged the most in more than seven weeks, just days after reaching a record.The biggest crypto coin fell 10.1% to $54,743.57 as of 7:30 a.m. in New York on Sunday, after declining as much as 15.1% to $51,707.51 in the Asian day. Ether, the second-largest token, dropped almost 18% before paring losses.Several online reports attributed the plunge to speculation the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering that’s carried out through digital assets.Bitcoin hit a record high of $64,869.78 last week ahead of the debut trade for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. on the Nasdaq exchange Wednesday. Coinbase ended its first trading week on a high note after bullish reviews from Wall Street analysts.Dogecoin, a token created as a joke and which has been boosted by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, rallied more than 110% Friday before dropping the next day. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site, the online exchange said in a blog post Friday.“The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifted other tokens to record highs. Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley began providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment.Governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses. India will propose a law that bans cryptocurrencies and fines anyone trading or holding such assets, Reuters reported in March, citing an unidentified senior government official with direct knowledge of the plan.Crypto firms are beefing up their top ranks to shape the emerging regulatory environment and tackle lingering skepticism about digital tokens. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.(Updates with comments on decline from paragraph five)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei defense to ask Canada court for delay in CFO's extradition hearings

    The defense team for Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, will ask a Canadian court to delay upcoming hearings in her U.S. extradition case, the court said on Friday. Meng's U.S. extradition hearings have lasted more than two years and she is scheduled to be back in the British Columbia Supreme Court on April 26. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters the application was a result of an agreement announced last week in a Hong Kong court between Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and HSBC regarding publication of internal documents relating to the fraud allegations against Meng.

  • Coinbase CEO Sold $291.8M in Shares on Opening Day

    The amount represents roughly 1.5% of his holdings.

  • New monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS chief tells Congress the child tax credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • GM Dropped an EV Battery Bombshell. The Market Hasn’t Noticed.

    The car company said it and LG Chem are building a production facility in Tennessee. Think of a Tesla Giga factory, GM style.

  • U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. In the first semi-annual foreign exchange report issued by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury said it will commence "enhanced engagement" with Taiwan and continue such talks with Vietnam and Switzerland after the Trump administration labeled the latter two as currency manipulators in December.

  • Ripple Could Climb Even Further After Stunning Comeback

    Back in December, Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) was caught in the crosshairs of securities regulators. The price of its XRP token fell below 25 cents. It remained weak, as major exchanges like Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) took it off their platforms. After that, it seemed things would get only worse for this popular altcoin. Source: Shutterstock But now, things have changed dramatically. Instead of getting destroyed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it’s beating them in court. The case may still be hanging over its head. Yet, as seen the crypto’s parabolic move from around 45 cents, to around $1.68, in the past month, if confidence continues to run high it’ll soon be out of the woods. With this triple-digit percentage price move, is it too late to get in? Not necessarily. Assuming it continues to win in court, the price of Ripple’s token should continue to trend higher. In addition, with major cryptos like Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) still making new highs, and even “memecoins” like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) proving skeptics (like myself) wrong, overall short-term crypto mania may be sufficient to support additional upward price moves.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 10 Stocks to Buy for Your $5K Robinhood Portfolio Now, as is the case with this asset class in general, risk runs high. And, in the case of this crypto, not only is there risk of an overall market crash hanging over it. If its current success in court runs out, that could result in a drastic downward move in prices. XRP is Back With a Vengeance A few months back, the SEC seemingly had caught Ripple red-handed. Unlike other popular cryptos, the centralized nature of XRP made it vulnerable to allegations that it was an “unregistered security,” rather than a cryptocurrency. Yet, so far, the SEC doesn’t seem to have much of a case. How so? Namely, as InvestorPlace’s Dana Blakenhorn broke down on April 8, it all comes down to what comes out during the “discovery” process. If Ripple can prove that at one point the SEC regarded Ripple as a currency rather than a security, there may be grounds for dismissing the case. Yet, that’s not the only way in which Ripple is beating regulators. Other decisions from Judge Sarah Netburn have also been in the defendant’s favor. Again, its not guaranteed that XRP will soon be in the clear. But, as more information comes out, more of it indicates the prosecution is in over its head. With things moving in its favor, XRP will likely continue to rebound with a vengeance. But, that’s not all. Besides its apparent victory in the courts, it has the overall bullishness for crypto working in its favor. Together, both factors could mean higher prices ahead. Crypto Mania Could Give XRP an Additional Boost As I said above, cryptos large and small are still flying high. With speculators diving into Bitcoin, Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD), and yes, even into meme cryptos like Dogecoin, this asset class overall could continue to move higher. So, what does that mean for XRP? Market bullishness could help it continue its climb. Now, that doesn’t mean we’ll see Ripple go on a tear similar to Dogecoin’s recent stunning surge. Why not? Remember, following its Coinbase suspension XRP isn’t as widely available for trading. Yet, it may be enough to sustain its momentum, once markets fully absorb its recent success in court. That being said, don’t bet the ranch on this becoming a major winner in the long-term. Near-term, I wouldn’t bet against. But, there’s little to indicate that XRP is going to supplant ETH as the number two crypto by market capitalization. This is mainly due to the fact that Ripple hasn’t been a major crypto held by the “smart money,” or institutional investors. It has been, and continues to be, primarily a crypto held by retail investors. This likely won’t change, even if it manages to get out of current legal troubles, and begin refurbishing its tarnished reputation. Exercise Some Caution, But Ripple Has Runway from Here The “another day, another all-time high” environment we’re now seeing with cryptos makes it seem like dabbling in this space is easy money. But, the risk of an overall “crypto crash,” like the one seen a few years back, remains high. Tread carefully with any play in this asset class. In addition, while as of late it’s beaten the SEC in the courts, things could go south at any moment. But, even with risks in mind, a small, speculative position in Ripple may be worth it at today’s prices. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel held a long position in Bitcoin. He did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, a contributor to InvestorPlace, has written single stock analysis since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Ripple Could Climb Even Further After Stunning Comeback appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Family stimulus checks are back on track — here are 9 smart ways to use them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments will indeed start in July.

  • GameStop Investor Keith Gill Doubles Stake To 200,000 Shares, Worth $31 Million

    On Friday, Keith Gill exercised his 500 GameStop call options to get 50,000 more shares at a strike price of $12, which is less than a tenth of the current stock price. What Happened: Keith Gill, the Reddit WallStreetBets trader, also bought 50,000 more GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares, bringing his total investment to 200,000 shares worth more than $30 million. Gill — who goes by DeepF------Value on Reddit and Roaring Kitty on YouTube — is the man who helped inspire the GameStop short squeeze in January. On Friday, he shared a screenshot of his portfolio marked "final update" on the WallStreetBets subreddit. The screenshot showed nearly $34.5 million in his assets with $30.9 million of GameStop shares and $3.5 million in cash. The Wall Street Journal also reported Gill held more than $30 million in assets. Gill uploaded a video on YouTube entitled "Cheers everyone!" According to Gill's latest update on Reddit's r/WallStreetBets forum, his average price paid for GameStop shares is $55.17. Keith Gill gained fame amid Reddit's WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube. Gill found himself in the middle of the GameStop story after posting about large gains made from buying the stock before its 1,000% increase. Gill was registered as an agent with MML Investors Services LLC, a broker-dealer arm for Mass Mutual. Last month, the company filed a termination request with FINRA to remove Gill's broker license. In February, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Gill after the GameStop short squeeze. He appeared at a Congressional hearing in February regarding Reddit's influence on the market. The CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital also spoke at the hearing. Price action: GameStop closed Friday at $154.69. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaKorean EV Battery Suppliers To Ford, VW Reportedly Reach Agreement To Avoid Import DisruptionWhy Alibaba Just Got Hit With A Record .87 Billion Fine In China© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Investors should literally 'go away in May' this year: NYSE trader

    'Sell in May and go away,' advises the trading maxim. But with stocks at record highs, one trader at the New York Stock Exchange is recommending a related but different strategy.

  • Stocks are at all-time highs and the U.S. economy is booming. So why is everyone so freaked out?

    All manner of weird things keep happening in financial markets, from bond yields that go down when they should go up, to near-daily swings between big-picture convictions. It's hard to manage money when everything feels so fragile.

  • How to save on student loan interest while you wait for Biden to cancel your debt

    See some strategies to reduce your payments by cutting the interest on your debt.

  • This dogecoin chart offers the clearest explanation for the buzz surrounding the ‘joke’ crypto

    Dogecoin, dogecoin, dogecoin! That must be what bitcoin holders are saying lately. Owners of the world's No. 1 crypto, like Jan from the 1970s-era sitcom, The Brady Bunch, must feel as if they have been living in the shadow of a more intriguing sister crypto.

  • Exclusive: China's Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

    Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signaled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing's scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators' thinking and two people with close ties to the company. Reuters is for the first time reporting details of the latest round of meetings and the discussions about the future of Ma's control of Ant, exercised through a complicated structure of investment vehicles. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Ma had offered in a November meeting with regulators to hand over parts of Ant to the Chinese government.

  • Dogecoin Is Not the Next Bitcoin – But Here Are the Similarities

    As dogecoin's gains top 9,392%, CoinDesk’s Adam B. Levine finds some surprising parallels between the top meme token and bitcoin.

  • Dogecoin’s Wild 550% Ride Makes Millionaires and Gives Crypto Pros Migraines

    Dogecoin was worth as much as $55 billion on Friday, nearly tripling on the day. At current levels, it’s worth about as much as Ford and Marriott.