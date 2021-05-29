U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.11
    +3.23 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,529.45
    +64.81 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,748.74
    +12.46 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,268.97
    -4.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.63
    -0.22 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.30
    +7.80 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    28.07
    +0.12 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2194
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5810
    -0.0290 (-1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4189
    -0.0015 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8000
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,398.64
    -1,759.92 (-4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.22
    -97.20 (-9.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,022.61
    +2.94 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,149.41
    +600.40 (+2.10%)
     

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages 3D Systems Corp. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important June 8 Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced by the Firm – DDD

The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
NEW YORK, May 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important June 8, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm.

SO WHAT: If you purchased 3D Systems securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the 3D Systems class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2049.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 8, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the 3D Systems class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2049.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


  • Europe has passed turning point but still needs ECB support: Schnabel

    The euro zone economy has reached a turning point and the recent rise in borrowing costs reflects improved fundamentals, European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel told Reuters, playing down concerns that rising yields risk choking off growth. Facing a persistent uptick in borrowing costs, the ECB must decide on the future pace of its emergency bond buys at a June 10 meeting and a growing chorus of policymakers is calling for a steady flow of stimulus, fearing that the recovery might otherwise falter. Schnabel, the head of the ECB's market operations, took a benign view of the rise in nominal yields, however, arguing that it was expected and that financing conditions remain favourable, in line with the bank's December commitment.

  • SPACs Take Trading Apps Public in a Test of Lay-Investor Loyalty

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of special purpose acquisition companies are taking trading apps public amid weakness in that corner of equity capital markets, testing the willingness of their app users to buy into their business models.Acorns Grow Inc., which offers an app with investing and banking products, is the latest to throw its hat into the public markets’ ring, announcing a hookup with blank-check firm Pioneer Merger Corp. on Thursday that’s expected to close in the back half of the year.That same day, shareholders approved the merger of Social Finance Inc., known for its SoFi app, with a SPAC founded by well-known venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. These deals come ahead of their largest competitor Robinhood Inc.’s initial public offering, targeted for late June. Financial-technology firm Stash is also said to explore a market listing.Apps like Acorns, SoFi, Robinhood and Stash have made it easy for the average investor to buy and sell stocks, and they’re on the runway to go public amid resumption of trading mania for the likes of GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., facilitated by their technology.So far, based on the SPACs’ performance, the apps’ customers haven’t shown the same enthusiasm for their debuts as they have for their favorite meme stocks. Still, a show of support for these fintech-SPAC mergers could help revive the blank-check industry, which has suffered in recent months from lackluster post-deal performance and a regulatory clampdown. The De-SPAC Index, which measures the performance of a group of 25 companies that came from SPAC reverse mergers, is down more than 30% from its mid-February peak.Read More: GameStop, AMC Rebound to Extend Meme Stock Rally for Sixth Day“I don’t think their users are going to have loyalty whatsoever for the platform,” said Michael Batnick, director of research at Ritholtz Wealth Management. “If the stocks debut favorably -- cool. But if it’s a dud, retail investors are not going to prop it up. It’s just another ticker on a screen.” Barry Ritholtz, chairman and CIO of the firm, is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist.San Francisco-based SoFi offers financial services including loan refinancing, mortgages, personal loans, credit cards and investing and deposit accounts. Shares are expected to list under the symbol “SOFI” on June 1. Irvine, Calif.-based Acorns operates a saving and investing app. It will debut under the symbol “OAKS” after its expected tie-up later this year. Fintech firms like these have disrupted the financial services industry, a business that Social Finance has called a $2 trillion opportunity.“Acorns-Pioneer looks like a decent deal,” given it’s a relatively high-profile company with a large customer following, said Julian Klymochko, a manager of a SPAC-focused ETF at Calgary-based Accelerate Financial Technologies.Acorns and SoFi have financial giants backing them, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Baron Capital Group, Chamath Palihapitiya himself, as well as Wellington Management.Read More: SoFi Joins Robinhood in Plotting Early IPO Access for RetailWhat appears to be missing is a market reaction equal to that institutional backing, according to Matthew Tuttle of Tuttle Capital Management, the firm behind SPAC exchange-traded funds and the recently debuted FOMO ETF.“The SPAC market desperately needs a win, and if it is Chamath who brings it in, then so much the better,” he said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden's Budget, PCE Inflation Data, ECB Bond Buying - What's Moving Markets

    Later Friday, traders will focus on the latest weekly update from Baker Hughes of the number of oil rigs, while the CFTC will release its weekly commitments of traders report.

  • A ‘bloody crypto’ Memorial Day weekend? Some bitcoin bulls are dreading the long U.S. holiday break

    Bullish investors in bitcoin aren't jazzed about the upcoming U.S. Memorial Day holiday weekend.

  • It really is different this time — a new era for stocks is just getting started

    Financial markets periodically undergo profound sea changes that have little similarity to what came before. Bryan Taylor, chief economist at Global Financial Data, believes we currently are undergoing another of these sea changes. The table also reports for each era the amount by which stocks beat bonds — the so-called equity premium.

  • Financial advisers say Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike gives them much-needed wiggle room

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • AMC & GME are Not the Only Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy According to Top Wall Street Analysts

    If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy right now, I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of attention placed on social media, namely Reddit. The phenomenon that began earlier in the year thanks to GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock has caused an avalanche of trading activity spilling over into other heavily shorted names. Whether you’re talking about beaten-down meat alternative stocks like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) or bankrupt car rental companies like Hertz (OTC: HTZGQ), Redditors are going against the grain and focusing on the “anti-trade” in the market. This week AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) took the leading role among meme stocks. It’s hard to believe that earlier this year, shares were trading around $2 a share. The first big Reddit-fueled move took the broken-down theatre stock to highs of $20.36 before taking an abrupt turn during the weeks to follow. As I’m sure many have already seen, that meme stock has not only managed to recover but surge to new, all-time highs this week. Was there some major development that fundamentally changed the make-up of the company? No, but Redditors have certainly gotten behind AMC stock in a big way. Hedge funds have long been seen as groups that have “controlled” markets for far too long. That’s the general thought process resonating from retail traders using Reddit and Twitter for their soapboxes. As we approach the mid-point of 2021, a new chapter is being written. It’s no longer a hunt for heavily shorted stocks alone. These same groups of retail traders are finding that the “mob mentality” can dramatically influence markets. Enter penny stocks. Subreddits like r/PennyStocks are gaining thousands of followers per day, looking for the next round of top penny stocks to buy. Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now If you’re a novice trader or brand new to the stock market in general, there are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind. The first and probably most obvious is that there are massive amounts of risk involved. This isn’t just the typical market risk but, with the hype of Reddit factoring in, you’ve also got other things to consider. Needless to say, being on the right side of a Reddit stock trade isn’t usually a bad thing. Remember, there are far more things you can use to find top penny stocks. One of these research tools is looking into what analysts are saying. Comments from some top firms, price targets, and research reports seem to have resonated well with retail investors. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the popular penny stocks on Reddit that have also gained interest from some of Wall Street’s top firms covering smaller companies. After seeing what they’ve discussed, it could bring some extra data to add to your diligence process to decide if certain hyped-up stocks are worth the risk. Penny Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts: Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Ideanomics has seen a surge of interest over the last few weeks on Reddit. Traders are circulating rumblings of interest in electric vehicle penny stocks. If you look at Ideanomics’ model, the company focuses on a diversified entry into the space. It offers everything from electric cars and motorcycles to charging systems and EV agriculture products like tractors. Since May 11th, shares of IDEX stock have climbed by more than 30%. If analysts at Roth Capital are to be believed, there could be much more upside based on their target. Roth currently has a Buy rating on the penny stock and gave it a $7 target earlier this quarter. Based on the recent $3 level, that would equate to a move of more than 130%. Whether or not the penny stock actually reaches those levels is to be seen. The current 52-week high sits at $5.53, which is also its all-time high. Coming off of a strong earnings beat this month, retail traders have placed IDEX on their list of penny stocks to watch. According to CEO Alfred Poor, the outlook could be even brighter for the company. On a conference call earlier this month, Poor explained that its WAVE charging product line is being introduced in China with growing interest from seaports, airports, and trucking businesses. Also, the first vehicles under Treeletrik orders in Indonesia will be exported from Malaysia as finished products with deliveries anticipated beginning in Q3 with the Indonesia-based assembly facilities online in “Q4 or early 2022.” Poor explained that elsewhere, the Treeletrik team is finalizing these new headquarters and showroom in Kuala Lumpur with an August timeline for moving in. Redditors are also circulating the recent update of Ideanomics acquisition agreement with U.S. Hybrid, which manufactures and supplies fuel cells, drive trains, and components for zero-emission vehicles. In light of the Biden Administration’s stance on carbon neutrality, this could be an interesting development to keep tabs on as the deal materializes. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) Shares of Tellurian have also surged this month on the back of the bullish retail trading sentiment. Since May 3rd, shares of TELL stock have climbed by more than 80%. It reached highs this week of $4.13, just 26 cents shy of the 52-week high it set back in January. Tellurian hasn’t only been one of the Reddit penny stocks to watch. With growing interest in the reopening trade and epicenter stocks, natural gas companies have gained ground. These were some of the hardest hit during the early days of the pandemic, thanks to a drop in travel and commerce. Tellurian stock was actively trading over $7 per share before the pandemic melt-down last year to give you an idea. If Wolfe Research analysts are to be believed, Tellurian ould be set to return to those levels as well. The company recently boosted its price target from $5 to $7 while maintaining its Outperform rating. Wolfe analyst Sam Margolin highlighted that prospects for Tellurian’s Driftwood liquified natural gas project are “improved” based on a recent jump in global LNG prices. Margolin further explains that the project's "appeal is durable in commodity price environments." Margolin's comments could be further supported in light of the company’s recent agreement with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. In May, Tellurian signed a 10-year deal with Gunvor for the sale and purchase of liquefied natural gas, which includes 3 million tons per year during the period. Emphasizing the potential of the deal, Executive Vice President LNG Marketing & Trading Tarek Souki said, “Our business model creates significant value for Tellurian; at today’s LNG prices, this agreement represents the equivalent of approximately $12 billion in revenue over the 10-year term of the agreement.” Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI) Some marijuana stocks have cooled in recent weeks. However, thanks to a mix of corporate milestones and Reddit--fueled hype, shares of Organigram have gone against the broader trend. If you look at industry ETFs like the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) or the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS), they paint a relatively muted cannabis market. However, if you look at OGI stock this month, the trend is different. Shares have climbed from around $2.50 to highs this week of over $3. If analysts at Stifel Nicolaus and Raymond James are to be believed, Organigam could have more upside to it. Earlier this quarter, both firms raised their targets to $6 CAD or roughly $4.97 USD. Raymond James analysts have found that the company’s recent M&A strategy could add to its value proposition. Analyst Rahul Sarugaser wrote, “We see today’s acquisition of EIC as OGI’s move to consolidate its already-strong position in the Canadian edibles market, adding top-quality soft chew manufacturing expertise to its industry-leading automated chocolate manufacturing capabilities.” Organigram purchased The Edibles & Infusions Corporation (EIC) in April for $22 million, plus up to an additional $13 million in OGI stock based on milestones. The focus of this acquisition was to gain access to EIC’s edibles portfolio. First sales of its products are expected in Q4 of this year. This M&A trend seems to be a focus for several cannabis companies right now. This week, Hexo Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) announced a $925 million CAD purchase of Redecan, creating a massive Canadian recreational cannabis company. The milestone deal is broken up into a $400 million CAD cash payment with the remaining portion due in shares of HEXO stock. You also can’t forget Tilray’s (NASDAQ: TLRY) acquisition of Aphria. Final Thoughts on Penny Stocks Whether you’re new to trading penny stocks or a seasoned veteran, the choice to buy or sell ultimately falls on your shoulders. How you arrive at a decision is up to you. Outlets like Reddit, Twitter, or even financial media platforms are great places to get information and build your thesis. Analyst ratings and company headlines are also useful in researching penny stocks to buy. Due to the high-flying nature of cheap stocks, there’s usually something for everyone. Just remember that penny stocks can fall just as quickly as they can climb, so having a plan in place even before hitting the buy button is a must. "GameStop" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMORE Act Reintroduced In The House As Senate Readies Its Own Cannabis Reform LegislationEuropean Drug Regulator Supports Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Creating an Opportunity for These 2 Stocks

    As U.S. companies search for scarce chips, investors have an easier task: find the arms dealers tasked with helping the industry catch up.

  • We Can Learn A Lot from Who’s Selling Bitcoin – And Who’s Buying

    I see this mistake all the time, and it still saddens me. Source: Shutterstock People buy a stock that has been doing well, and they like its story and its potential. Then, the market throws a short-term curveball their way and the stock starts to sell off. Their investment goes from fun, exciting and filled with profit potential to scary, dangerous and possibly on its way to being a big loser.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips So what do they do? They bail out. 7 Best Stocks for Upcoming Grads to Buy and Hold Forever Yeah, they may intend to get back in, but experience tells me they rarely if ever do. They get caught waiting — waiting to see if it could keep dropping, or waiting to see if a bounce is the real thing or it pulls back again. By the time the bounce looks real, they don’t want to pay up for it, so they wait for a pullback — and even they may well pay more for it than where they sold it to begin with. If we take a deep dive into who has done a lot of the selling in Bitcoin’s latest volatility, it sure looks as if it is a lot of those investors. But who’s buying tells us much more… Bitcoin’s recent drop has been sharp. No doubt about it. From mid-April to mid-May, it fell about 50% from all-time highs above $60,000 to just above $30,000. And … it was still up 3X from where it was last summer. A lot of people seem to forget that … or don’t want to mention it. A variety of reasons sparked the selloff. Hotter-than-expected inflation dinged stocks and cryptos. Colonial Pipeline paid hackers a ransom in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) to restart the pipeline, giving fresh voice to the misguided notion that it is a vehicle for illicit activity. (The illicit activity in Bitcoin is noting compared to what it is in dollars.) China reinforced a ban on cryptos after some hope that things were loosening up. And there is Elon Musk, the brilliant and controversial founder of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Solar City and SpaceX. Tesla stopped accepting payment in Bitcoin (although I don’t believe anyone ever paid that way), and Musk tweeted about environmental concerns with the power required to mine bitcoins. (I think he was misinformed, and maybe we’ll talk about that in a future MoneyWire.) It was a bit of a perfect storm, with each event intensifying the selling momentum. We’ve seen this before. Selling begins selling in the short term. Other investors see this and panic. They sell first and ask questions later. Some of the selling is short-term traders, who understandably cut their losses and get out. But a lot of it, sadly, is what are called “weak hands” — investors who aren’t really committed to the asset and are easily shaken out when things get bumpy. We dove down into the recent selling, and this again appears to be the case. Most of the selling appears to have been done by “younger” coins, meaning the most recently purchased. Some investors — likely new to Bitcoin — got excited about what they saw and decided to buy. When a sharp correction occurred, they panicked and bailed. Unfortunately, I think they took losses in the short term that they wouldn’t have taken if they understood the big picture. Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode does some good work, and it unveiled Bitcoin’s on-chain activity (basically its trading activity) amid the “Elon Dip” after Musk’s tweets. In its commentary, the firm noted: “On-chain we can observe a notable bifurcation of reactions, with newer market entrants panic selling and realising losses, whilst long term hodlers [which is the same as “holders” for bitcoin and altcoins] appear relatively un-phased by the news.” (I added the underline for emphasis.) Another indication that recently purchased coins were sold is the very high number sold at a loss. In fact, Glassnode noted that the number of coins sold at a loss was so high that it hit levels historically marking a bottom. (Longtime readers know that I never invest based on trying to pick a bottom. We can never tell a bottom until it is in.) You can see on the chart below that after nearly a year of more bitcoins being sold for profits, the trend reversed sharply in the last few weeks. Not quite as sharply as when the Covid-19 panic hit last March, but definitely fast and furious. There are two sides to every trade, so any guesses who was buying at discounted prices? The big money. It sure looks as if some big buyers stepped in based on the over-the-counter desk flows, which is where the institutions trade. Plus, the premium Bitcoin pricing on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) versus other exchanges (like Binance) exploded. The same coin can trade at different prices on different exchanges. A lot of the institutions use Coinbase, so the higher price seen on that exchange indicates a lot of institutional buying in the United States. Let’s also back up to right before the market tanked on May 19 to see what the smart money was doing. The bearish sentiment on May 17 lasted for just a short period as “whales” decided it was time to buy the dip. A whale owns between 1,000 and 5,000 bitcoins — so roughly $37-$188 million at current prices. That’s the big money, and whales aggressively bought below $43,000. Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy, one of the first companies to invest its cash in Bitcoin, was one of those whales that took advantage of lower prices. It scooped up another $10 million at an average price of $43,663. This clearly wasn’t the bottom, but it shows that big-time bitcoin holders were willing to step in around $43,000. Now that bitcoin is under $40,000, I’m sure they are even more inclined to buy. A firm I respect, ARK Invest, also bought the dip. As did Ray Dalio, the co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund. I believe that is his first Bitcoin purchase. Regular readers know I am a Bitcoin bull. That hasn’t changed one bit. And I expect even bigger gains from lesser-known altcoins that haven’t gotten 1/100th the attention Bitcoin has. Here’s something else that hasn’t changed … I expect Bitcoin to hit $100,000. It may fall more before it resumes its march to new highs, but the transformative change enabled by blockchain and cryptos is so big that I am more confident than ever in higher prices. Bitcoin $100K would be a 2.5X increase from current prices. And select altcoins should multiply their money even more. That’s the nature of hypergrowth trends, stocks and cryptocurrencies. As long as their potential to transform much of our world remains on track, I expect to see more big gains in the next five years. On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. More From InvestorPlace Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner The post We Can Learn A Lot from Whoâs Selling Bitcoin â And Whoâs Buying appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Want to Buy AMC but Scared You'll End Up Holding the Bag? There's a Solution.

    AMC stock is blasting off like a rocket ship again. It had a high of $29.76 on Thursday during regular trading hours after opening the week four days ago at a price of $12.38. For anyone who owned that stock at the beginning of the week, their money doubled in less than a week. If you’re standing on the sidelines and want a piece of the action, you might be filled with all sorts of questions, like these: Since AMC has already gone up so far, does that mean it’s out of gas now? Could AMC go down as fast as it came up? Why exactly did AMC go up so fast, and how do I know if it will keep going up? These are great questions that might be impossible to know the answers to. One big challenge is that AMC has turned into a “hype” stock. Together with GameStop, these two stocks are the face of hype stocks in 2021. And with hype stocks, there’s just no telling how far they’ll go up or how far they’ll fall. It’s because the stock valuation is being based almost entirely on hype. It’s just like the old “pump and dumps”, where an entity with a vested interest in a stock would hype it up and drive up the price. Then once that entity locked in their profit, the hype would disappear, the demand for the stock would die, and the price would implode. In the case of the pump and dumps, if you were one of the people who bought the hype and were left owning the stock after the price imploded, you were considered a bag holder. You held the stock as it died, perhaps hoping it would somehow come back. If it’s ever happened to you, then you know how much it stings to be a bag holder. People who are considering buying AMC right now are facing that same risk of holding the bag. What’s interesting about AMC is that we all KNOW this is a hype stock. It’s not like we’re being fooled by a pump and dump schemer in some way. We’re fully aware that this is pure hype. Yet there is still an allure to getting in on the action, and for most people that’s because the thought of making money in the stock market sounds fantastic. If your goal is to make some money in the stock market, why take a blind gamble on a stock that’s all but sure to implode shortly? You don’t have to take blind risks like that. There are proven edges in the stock market that you can take advantage of so that you can have the odds in your favor when you make trades. Mindful Trader offers a trading service that capitalizes on a back-tested edge in the market. The guy who runs it is a Stanford grad who did quantitative research on stock market price tendencies. He found a trading strategy that had remarkable returns in the back tests he ran. Subscribers can follow his trades, or they can learn his trading strategy and do it on their own. With each stock pick published by Mindful Trader, there are a lot of specifics offered: a profit target, a stoploss, and a length of time for being in the trade. There is no guesswork needed. Taking blind risks is not necessary in the stock market. And neither is the pain that comes with being a bag holder. There are sure to be people who make money on AMC, but there are also sure to be people who lose money and are left holding the bag. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Ways to Trade Cryptocurrencies in 2021How to Get Free Bitcoin in 2021 Without Investment© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • A Loophole Makes ‘529’ Plans Good Wealth Transfer Tools. Here’s How to Use Them.

    Looking for a way to transfer wealth to the next generation but still want the option of yanking it back if you change your mind? Consider a “529” education-savings plan, financial pros say.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Huge Pension Cuts AT&T Stake. It Bought Tesla, McDonald’s, and One Chinese Stock.

    The manager of Wisconsin’s pension more than halved its AT&T stake in the first quarter. It also tripled its holdings of Tesla stock, and bought more McDonald’s and NIO shares.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • Education Department revokes Trump-era rules that protected student loan servicers

    The Education Department (ED) is throwing out Trump-era guidance that blocked state consumer protection agencies from obtaining data about student debtors from student loan servicers.

  • AMC Flywheel Effect Hits a Snag Despite Record Call Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempted gamma squeeze by Reddit-inspired traders on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. quickly unraveled as shares in the movie theater operator turned lower Friday.This week’s scorching surge looked to have been fueled in part by a massive push into bullish options. When there’s a run on calls during a rapid stock rally, it can force additional stock-buying in a potential feedback loop. But by Friday afternoon, the stock’s gains had been significantly pared back.A record 2 million AMC calls were purchased on Thursday as the stock soared 36%. And then on Friday when the stock opened 20% higher, another 2 million calls were bought by 2 p.m. The shares last traded up 3.3% after briefly turning negative earlier.The traders’ gamma hedging may not have had a lasting flywheel effect due simply to the fact that the U.S. is facing a three-day weekend, and most of the enthusiasm around AMC is coming from day traders, according to Susquehanna International Group.“Once the rally was underway, the increase in option volume exacerbated the momentum,” Susquehanna co-head of derivatives strategy Chris Murphy said. However, “All of this trading is very short-term, so a three-day weekend is like an eternity.”AMC was also caught in the initial day-trader frenzy earlier this year, which swept up the likes of GameStop Corp. to dizzying heights as retail investors mobilized. Now another surge in retail trading has emerged with AMC as the main focus: #AMCSTRONG has been trending on Twitter, and it was the most-cited company on the forum Stocktwits for four consecutive days this week.Earlier this year options were also a compounding factor in January’s meme-stock frenzy, with all-time high levels of GameStop calls bought. Bullish contracts on AMC had also reached a record in February, which has now been dwarfed by the current levels.“You can’t have people buy 2 million call options on an almost bankrupt stock without making it go up,” said Benn Eifert, chief investment officer of QVR Advisors. “Dealers were short a lot of gamma and bought stock, accelerating the rally.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • AT&T Stock Tumbled, and Director Stephen Luczo Scooped Up Shares

    AT&T director Stephen Luczo bought $3 million of shares of the telecom giant. The stock tumbled after AT&T announced a restructuring that includes slashing the dividend.