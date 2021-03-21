U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,913.10
    -2.36 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,627.97
    -234.33 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,215.24
    +99.04 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.55
    +19.96 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.44
    +1.44 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    +11.40 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7320
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0087 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.5100
    -0.4270 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,540.23
    -1,823.67 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.11
    +20.53 (+1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,708.71
    -70.97 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,792.05
    -424.75 (-1.41%)
     

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Bit Digital, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Monday Deadline in Securities Class Action – BTBT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) between December 21, 2020 and January 8, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important March 22, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Bit Digital securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Bit Digital class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2023.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 22, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Bit Digital overstated the extent of its bitcoin mining operation; and (2) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about Bit Digital’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Bit Digital class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2023.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • My ex-boyfriend and I contributed to our household based on our salaries. I’m now owed $23K in back pay. Do I pay him back?

    ‘He and I don’t really talk anymore, but we ended on relatively good terms, and I want to do the right thing.’

  • Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Price Target Is Out. And It’s a Doozy.

    STOCK ALERT ARK Invest founder and (TSLA) bull Cathie Wood has published a new Tesla target price. It’s a doozy. Wood expects Tesla to hit $3,000 a share in 2025. That means Wood expects to earn about 50% a year on average between now and 2025 based on Tesla’s (ticker: TSLA) Friday closing price of $654.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    HELP ME RETIRE Hi, I started working when I was 19 and have been saving half of my salary since my mid-20s. Now at 52, I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics. With the virus, it feels even worse.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • How Is Your 401(k) Taxed When You Retire?

    The taxes you owe on your 401(k) distributions at retirement depend on whether your funds are in a traditional 401(k) or a Roth 401(k).

  • Ghost of Horrific Treasury Auction Haunts Bond Market on Brink

    (Bloomberg) -- A battered Treasuries market faces another trying week as it will have to absorb a massive slate of auctions focused in maturities that have gotten pummeled amid a brightening outlook for growth and inflation.It’s been a month since a disastrous seven-year auction sent the bond market into a tailspin that reverberated across financial markets and helped put benchmark yields on the path to prepandemic heights. Now that maturity is on the calendar again, with a $62 billion offering looming as a source of anxiety for dealers in the week ahead.The government will be selling into a market that’s endured a painful stretch, driving an index of longer maturities into a bear market. A key part of the yield curve just hit its steepest in over five years after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed plans to keep rates near zero through 2023. The seven-year area, especially vulnerable to shifting speculation on monetary policy, has taken a beating as traders bet the central bank won’t be able to wait that long. It’s underperforming surrounding maturities by the most since 2015.“Supply is going to be a very important part of next week,” said Justin Lederer, a strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald. “We’ll really see what type of end-user demand shows up at these auctions, and if the seven-year last month was so poorly sponsored because of volatility of that day or whether it’s a continued theme. There’s just a lot of volatility now and questions about whether higher rates are going to impact equities.”In February, when investors were already stepping back from bonds amid stimulus talks and the vaccine rollout, the government received record-low demand for the seven-year auction. The result added fueled to a Treasuries selloff that’s extended to a seventh straight week.The auction slate highlights another concern. Treasuries mostly shrugged off the Fed’s decision Friday to let lapse bank regulatory exemptions that have buoyed the bond market since the beginning of the pandemic. But dealers have been unloading Treasuries, and for some analysts the Fed’s move risks raising stress around auctions.Long-Maturity PainThe fixed-income slump has hit longer maturities hardest. As of Thursday, a Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury index that tracks debt with 10 years or more to maturity was down about 22% from its March 2020 peak, putting it in bear territory -- at least by this gauge. The 10-year yield touched 1.75% this week, the highest since January 2020.Yields and inflation expectations also took flight after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on any need to combat the rise. A market proxy for inflation over the coming decade surged to about 2.3% this week, the highest since 2013.Powell reiterated this week that he would only see an issue with the bond selloff if it were accompanied by “disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.” Tech shares appeared to suffer at points this past week as yields extended their climb.That leaves traders monitoring a slew of Fed speakers ahead, especially Powell, for fresh insights. A continued message of patience on tightening rates could spark some to exit bets that hikes may come earlier than the Fed projects.“I suspect the Fedspeak will stay in line with Powell’s views of this week, that they are letting inflation grow a bit and probably aren’t going to be moving rates or tapering asset purchases” for a long time, said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global.He expects 10-year yields to rise to around 1.9%-1.95% by mid-year, and he sees scope for 2.25% depending on the composition and size of any additional stimulus proposals.What to WatchThe economic calendar:March 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; existing home salesMarch 23: Current account balance; new home sales; Richmond Fed manufacturing indexMarch 24: MBA mortgage applications; durable/capital goods orders; Markit PMIsMarch 25: Jobless claims; GDP; Langer consumer comfort; Kansas City Fed manufacturingMarch 26: Advance goods trade balance; wholesale/retail inventories; personal income/spending; PCE deflator; University of Michigan sentimentThe Fed calendar:March 21: Richmond Fed’s Thomas Barkin at Credit Suisse Asian Investment ConferenceMarch 22: Powell in BIS panel; Barkin; San Francisco Fed’s Mary Daly; Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles on Libor transition; Governor Michelle BowmanMarch 23: St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard; Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic; Barkin; Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before House committee; Governor Lael Brainard in two appearances; New York Fed’s John WilliamsMarch 24: Barkin; Powell and Yellen before Senate committee; Williams; Daly; Chicago Fed’s Charles EvansMarch 25: Williams; Clarida; Bostic; Evans; DalyThe auction calendar:March 22: 13-, 26-week billsMarch 23: 52-week bills; 42-day cash-management bills; 2-year notesMarch 24: 2-year floating-rate notes; 5-year notesMarch 25: 4-, 8-week bills; 7-year notesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • He began buying Tesla at just $7.50, and now he’s retiring at 39 years old with $12 million worth — he still refuses to sell a single share

    While just about every financial planner out there continues to espouse the "diversify" mantra, Jason DeBolt, a former Google and current Amazon employee, has taken a decidedly different approach.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 5th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rise for a 5th consecutive week, with the bullish economic outlook supporting more upside to come. Economic data and central bank chatter will be in focus in the week ahead.

  • What it means if Cathie Wood is the face of the market

    Is the tech up cycle of the bull market over, and if so, does that mean Cathie Wood’s time is up? It’s a big question not just for Wood but for millions of us.

  • Bank Of America Calls Bitcoin 'Impractical,' And Crypto Community Has A Lot To Say About That

    Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) faced some backlash from the crypto community earlier today, after its criticism of Bitcoin from its latest research note made headlines. What Happened: The bank’s research note titled “Bitcoin’s Dirty Little Secrets” stated that there is “no good reason to own Bitcoin unless you see prices going up”. According to the bank, Bitcoin’s volatility makes it impractical as a store of value or a payments mechanism. Why It Matters: The research note was not well received by the crypto community who took to Twitter to share their thoughts about it. Samson Mow, CSO of blockchain technology company Blockstream, shared a graph of Bank of America’s stock price over the years and said, “If your stonk chart looks like this, you don’t get to call Bitcoin volatile.” If your stonk chart looks like this, you don't get to call #Bitcoin volatile. @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/nVpqlFhejY — Samson Mow (@Excellion) March 19, 2021 The research note also claimed that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) would be “kryptonite for cryptocurrency”, which most users described as the “worst take” on cryptocurrency they have heard. Popular Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano stated on Twitter that the Bank of America has a higher chance of failing than Bitcoin, and was quickly backed by most of his 650k followers on the platform. CZ, CEO of the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume Binance, suggested that it wouldn’t be just Bank of America, but rather, all banks that would fail before Bitcoin did. Bank of America has a higher chance of failing than Bitcoin. — Pomp (@APompliano) March 17, 2021 The bank’s criticism, however, was appreciated by known Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff – According to him, the research report “concluded the obvious” and he went on to reiterate his belief that Bitcoin is the ultimate bubble. Bank of America’s stance on Bitcoin comes at a time where large institutions and public companies are buying and holding the digital asset on their balance sheets. Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) said it would offer Bitcoin to its wealthy clients. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $58,500, up 5% in the past 24-hours. With over $1 trillion in market cap, Bitcoin is larger than JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) ,and Bank of America combined. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEthereum Could Overtake Bitcoin, Messari Analyst SaysBitcoin Mining Revenue On The Rise: Miners Record M In A Single Day© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Pressure mounts on auto insurers to give you a COVID 'stimulus check'

    California commissioner says insurers have been unfairly profiting from pandemic.

  • Splunk Fell Behind in the Cloud Era. Now It’s Catching Up and the Stock Could Soar.

    The software company Splunk is making a late and painful transition to the cloud. The end result should be a win for investors—they just don’t know it yet.

  • Value Could Outpace Growth for Years. Here’s How.

    The changing of the guard in the stock market could stay in place for years. Value stocks—more sensitive to changes in the economy than growth stocks—have outperformed growth since Sept. 23: That’s when markets seemed to become more optimistic about the U.S. economy recovering sharply from the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the late September inflection point, the Russell 1000 Value Index has risen about 31%, doubling the gain on the Russell 1000 Growth Index.

  • Ford Motor Ready to Play Catch-Up

    The stock has underperformed for years, held back by weak management and a product line that relies too heavily on truck sales.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BA, AAPL, NNOX, V

    After a very bumpy week and quadruple witching expiration day on Friday, let’s look ahead to next week with some top stock trades. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Boeing (BA) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider What a beautiful setup we have in Boeing (NYSE:BA). I love when a stock rips higher to upside, giving us a weekly-up and/or monthly-up rotation, just as Boeing did last week. Shares went on to scream higher, topping out near $278.57 before resetting. These resets are where bulls can look for more continuation. InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips This nice little bull flag consolidation just tagged the 10-day moving average before bouncing on Friday. Aggressive buyers would have bought on today’s dip. More conservative traders will wait for a rotation over Friday’s high. Either way, a close below the 10-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement likely saps more momentum from the stock in the short term. If we get a rotation over Friday’s high though, this stock could be heading back to $275-plus. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Apple (AAPL) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has not shown the leadership that investors wish it would — it’s been that way for a few quarters now. The stock briefly broke out over the $138 level in January, only to lose that mark after reporting earnings (despite those earnings being really good). The stock has gone on to lose a number of key moving averages, as well as the $126 level. Notice the way the 100-day moving average went from support to resistance, most recently rejecting Apple earlier this week. So what now? Bulls need to see Apple either retest the recent low or they need to see a rotation. If it’s a rotation, I’d love to see shares clear $127.22 next week. Not only would that give us a weekly-up rotation, but it would also put shares over the key $126.75 level, as well as the 10-day, 21-day and 100-day moving averages. It would at least give bulls some type of momentum. If lower prices are in order, see how Apple handles last week’s low at $116.21 and the 200-day moving average. Below could put the November low in play near $112.50. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: Visa (V) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider For years, Visa (NYSE:V) was a steady winner, grinding higher and higher as secular trends continued to propel its growth. However, the stock has been a bit choppier over the past year, as global consumption has waxed and waned. On Friday, Visa took a hit, falling back below $217.35. Into a few key moving averages now, let’s see how the stock responds. Do the 50-day and 100-day moving averages combine to support Visa and give it a bounce back over $217.50? Or are lower prices in store? If it’s the former, let’s see if it can also reclaim the 10-day and 21-day moving averages. If it’s the latter, I’d love to see a decline into the 200-day moving average and uptrend support (blue line). Below these measures puts the key 21-month moving average on deck, a level I like when it comes to the credit card companies. Top Trades for Monday No. 4: Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider We don’t talk about Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) too much, but it’s become more of a talking point over the last month or two. After back-to-back inside days, the stock is getting coiled up pretty tight. While holding its 10-day and 21-day moving averages, shares are struggling to push through the 100-day moving average. It also has a wide weekly range. On the plus side, we can use that range for added direction. Above the weekly high at $52.60, gives bulls a potential weekly-up rotation and puts NNOX over the 100-day moving average. That could put the 50-day moving average in play, followed a potential rally into the $60s. On the downside, a break of this week’s low at $44.22 could put the $40 to $42 zone on the table. Below that and the March low is possible all the way down at $32.20. On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in NNOX. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: BA, AAPL, NNOX, V appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • GameStop Earnings Are Coming. Nobody Knows What to Expect.

    The video game and electronics retailer hasn't provided an update on its numbers since mid-January, before Reddit investors took on Wall Street.

  • I’m 64, single, considering retirement after fighting cancer — I have $1.6 million. Should I retire?

    Have a question about your retirement, including where to live? Email us at HelpMeRetire@MarketWatch.com

  • Farmworker Clash Pits Union Access, Property Rights at Top Court

    (Bloomberg) -- For almost a half century, labor organizers in California have had a unusual right: Under a state regulation, they can walk onto the premises of an agricultural business and recruit workers to join a union.The regulation is now before the U.S. Supreme Court in a case that critics are looking to turn into a blockbuster decision strengthening property rights and curbing regulatory power. The court will hear arguments Monday on a constitutional challenge to a 1975 rule that grew out of the efforts of Cesar Chavez to give farm workers collective bargaining rights.Conservative legal groups and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are opposing the access regulation, and trying to leverage a court that in recent years has bolstered the rights of landowners and curbed the clout of unions. It will be the first case on those topics for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation in October gave the court an even stronger conservative majority.The case was filed by two businesses that have tangled with union organizers: Cedar Point Nursery, which grows strawberry plants in the northern California town of Dorris, and Fowler Packing Co., a Fresno grower of grapes and other fruits. They say the regulation strips agricultural companies of their right to control who comes onto their property and forces them to allow disruptive protests. The growers are represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, an advocacy group that fights what it views as government overreach.“The aim of the access regulation isn’t to set up a table and inform,” said Joshua Thompson, a foundation lawyer who will argue against the rule on Monday. “It’s to intimidate, and that’s exactly what they tried to do to both of our clients.”Farm WorkersThe regulation implements California’s Agriculture Labor Relations Act, a 1975 law that gave farm workers in that state the type of collective bargaining rights other laborers already had under federal law.The access regulation, however, goes beyond federal law, saying a specified number of union organizers can be on farm property during non-work hours for three hours a day, as much as 120 days a year.The provision is “absolutely critical” for ensuring that workers understand their rights, said Victoria Hassid, chair of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board, which issued the regulation.“A key component of the act is ensuring that workers are able to, if they choose, advocate to work together to fight for better working conditions,” Hassid said in an interview. “This really fundamentally is about being able to know that those rights exist.”The question at the Supreme Court is whether the access regulation violates the constitutional provision that requires “just compensation” when the government takes private property for public purposes. A San Francisco-based federal appeals court upheld the regulation.Bright LineThe growers say the constitutional clause automatically kicks in whenever a regulation takes an “easement” -- that is, when the government gives someone else the right to use private property. That bright-line approach “protects the fundamental right of property owners to exclude trespassers from their property,” the companies said in a court filing.The growers compare their case to a 1982 Supreme Court ruling that said New York was taking private property by requiring landlords to allow the installation of cable-television equipment in their buildings.But 17 states and the District of Columbia said the categorical approach would mean a “sea change,” and raise questions about a “staggering array” of laws that rely on government inspections of private property for health and safety reasons.The growers and their allies say those inspection laws wouldn’t be affected. The Chamber of Commerce said the government would still be able to require health and safety inspections as a condition for getting a needed license.Biden ChangeThe Biden administration is backing the California regulation but won’t be arguing Monday. In a two-page letter in February, acting U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said the government’s longstanding view is that “physical entry on property short of a permanent occupation does not warrant the application of a categorical rule and is instead appropriately analyzed under a case-specific framework.”Prelogar’s letter was a change of position for the government after the Trump administration filed a brief opposing the regulation.Worker advocates say the California access regulation is even more important than it was in 1975 for informing vulnerable farm laborers of their rights. Those workers as a group are less educated, less likely to speak English, and more likely to be immigrants now than when the regulation was enacted, said Mario Martinez, who filed a brief defending the regulation for the United Farm Workers of America.“Outside of employers where there’s a collective bargaining agreement, you have routine violations of basic minimum wage laws, overtime laws, health and safety laws,” Martinez said. “You have rampant wage theft. You have a crisis of sexual harassment. In some cases, we uncovered forced labor, slavery where workers are being held against their will.”But Mike Fahner, whose Cedar Point Nursery is at the center of the case, says the regulation no longer makes sense in the age of social media. Fahner sued after organizers came to his nursery in 2015.“You can communicate with people around the world effectively without having to have access to a person’s private property and place of business,” he said.The case is Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, 20-107.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Strategies for Your Roth 401(k)

    Here’s how to take advantage of the special tax and withdrawal rules on Roth 401(k) retirement plans to get the most from your investment.

  • Dollar General Stock Is Sliding Because Earnings Show the Pandemic Winner May Be Reopening Loser

    Dollar General is one of the first retailers to face difficult year-over-year comparisons from the pandemic.