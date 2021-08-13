U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,699.75
    +3,382.60 (+7.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages RenovaCare, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 14 Deadline in Securities Class Action – RCAR

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of RenovaCare, Inc. (OTC: RCAR) between August 14, 2017 and May 28, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important September 14, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased RenovaCare securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the RenovaCare class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2123.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 14, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the direction of the Company’s Chairman, Harmel Rayat, RenovaCare engaged in a promotional campaign to issue misleading statements to artificially inflate the Company’s stock price; (2) when the OTC Markets inquired, RenovaCare and Rayat issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party’s promotional materials; (3) as a result of the foregoing, RenovaCare’s disclosure controls and procedures were defective; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the RenovaCare class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2123.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Peloton is sued for improperly charging sales tax

    Peloton Interactive Inc subscribers have filed a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the maker of at-home stationary bicycles of improperly charging sales tax on memberships in New York, Virginia and Massachusetts. In a complaint filed on Thursday night in federal court in Manhattan, Brandon Skillern and Ryan Corken said Peloton should have treated its $39-a-month "All Access" and $12.99-a-month digital memberships as tax-exempt "digital goods" in the three states.

  • FDA approves booster shot, Moderna’s vaccine effectiveness on variants, Facebook delays return to office

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss the latest COVID news, which includes: the FDA approving the use of a vaccine booster shot for immunocompromised people, Moderna studies confirming the company’s vaccine is effective against multiple variants, the Supreme Court rejecting a challenge to Indiana University’s vaccination requirement, and Facebook planning a January 2022 return to office as concerns over the Delta variant persist in the nation.

  • Tesla says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil

    The electric-car maker also said in a regulatory filing finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019. Tesla added "Technoking of Tesla" to Musk's list of official titles in a regulatory filing in March that also named Kirkhorn "Master of Coin." The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets.

  • Why Goldman Sachs Thinks Biden Has Gasoline Problems

    The push for OPEC to pump more oil so gas prices will drop doesn't factor in the Delta variant or the possibility that the whole idea could backfire, argues analyst Damien Courvlin.

  • Chasing Tesla: Here are the current electric vehicle plans of every major car maker

    Where each company stands on its EVs goals and also, when available, their investment projections and the number of EV models they hope to bring to market.

  • The Vectura directors who backed Philip Morris takeover

    The cigarette maker made a billion-pound offer for the lung medicines manufacturer.

  • Elon Musk blasts chip makers for supply problems

    Reopening drives 4.8pc economic expansion Boss of shipyard nationalised by Nicola Sturgeon paid £2,500 a day Northern party towns flourish in staycation boom as London struggles FTSE 100 falls from 18-month high Barnabas Reynolds: Britain’s legal system is the best bet for fintech Sign up here for our Business Briefing

  • The Short Seller Who Took On Wirecard Is Aiming for a Bigger Target

    Activist investor Fraser Perring can appear as opaque as the companies he takes aim at. Perring’s wariness comes amid concerns that he has had for his own safety after his biggest victory as an activist investor unspooling one of modern Europe’s largest corporate blowups—last summer’s spectacular collapse of German payments processing company Wirecard (ticker: WCAGY). The company’s demise came after Perring and other short sellers, who take bearish bets on stock prices in anticipation they will fall, faced considerable blowback for years from Wirecard and from German regulators who began an investigation into the doubting investors at the prodding of the company, according to news reports.

  • Impossible Foods ‘now going after the pig’ with sausage rollout: President

    Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods, discusses the plant-based meat company’s latest product offering, its expansion into more retailers, and the possibility of going public.

  • Schlumberger withdraws from major oil conference amid rising COVID-19 cases

    Top oilfield services firm Schlumberger NV on Thursday said it had withdrawn staff from next week's Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), which typically attracts at least 60,000 attendees to Houston, citing the area's rise in COVID-19 cases. "As the Houston area hospitalization rates increase rapidly, Schlumberger has taken the decision to withdraw from the Offshore Technology Conference," spokeswoman Moira Duff said. Houston has been hit by a surge in the Delta variant, with some 3,422 people testing positive on Wednesday, from just 398 new cases a month ago.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • What can you do for a living to earn six figures? These jobs might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue collar jobs make the list.

  • Oil declines, but U.S. prices notch a weekly gain as traders weigh spread of delta variant

    Oil futures decline on Friday, but U.S. prices maintain a small weekly gain, as investors worry about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and its effect on crude demand.

  • Chevy Silverado 2500 pickup, Equinox SUV and Subaru Outback among vehicle recalls this week

    The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued vehicle recalls for the week of August 5 through 12, including certain Kia Telluride SUVs, Ford Transit Connect vans, Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickups and Subaru Outback SUVs.

  • Biden takes aim at OPEC and gasoline prices — here’s why analysts are skeptical

    The Biden administration is pressing OPEC and its allies to raise output and calling for a probe into U.S. gasoline prices.

  • Nio vs. XPeng: Which is Coasting Toward Upside?

    The sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in China is booming due to the Chinese government’s push towards electric vehicles. According to a Reuters report from last week, EV sales in July at Chinese automakers like Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) more than tripled from the same period a year back. However, according to a recent Bloomberg report, citing data from China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla (TSLA), which dominates the Chinese EV market, reported domestic shipments in China in July of just 8

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • China Halts Approvals for New Residential Real Estate Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- China is halting private equity funds from raising money to invest in residential property developments, turning off the spigot on one of the last stable funding resorts for the struggling sector.The government-endorsed Asset Management Association of China, or AMAC, has verbally informed private equity firms it would no longer be accepting the required registrations to set up funds to invest in projects, people familiar with the decision said, requesting not to be named because t