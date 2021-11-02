U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,630.65
    +16.98 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,052.63
    +138.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,649.60
    +53.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,361.86
    +3.74 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.96
    -1.09 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.49 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    -0.0052 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9310
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,971.26
    +2,262.56 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,544.89
    +45.73 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PolarityTE, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important November 23 Deadline in Securities Class Action – PTE

The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) between April 30, 2020 and August 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 23, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PolarityTE securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the PolarityTE class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2163.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Investigational New Drug Application for SkinTE, a tissue product purportedly used for repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services, (the “SkinTE IND”), was deficient with respect to certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (“CMC”) items; (2) as a result, it was unlikely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would approve the SkinTE IND in its current form; (3) accordingly, PolarityTE had materially overstated the likelihood that the SkinTE IND would obtain FDA approval; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the PolarityTE class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2163.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Zillow Shuts Home-Flipping Business After Racking Up Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. is pulling the plug on its tech-powered home-flipping operation after deciding that its pricing algorithms weren’t accurate enough to build a stable business. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Ballot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe Best New Restaurants in Wash

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Anheuser-Busch, other St. Louis businesses warn of dire consequences if gas pipeline shuttered

    The companies, including the iconic brewer, warn of "substantial impacts" if a gas pipeline operated by utility Spire is not allowed to operate past Dec. 13.

  • Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency

    An Apple employee who was fired https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-worker-says-she-was-fired-after-leading-movement-against-harassment-2021-10-15 last month after leading fellow workers in publicly sharing instances of what they called harassment and discrimination has filed a charge with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). In documents related to the charge that were viewed by Reuters, former Apple program manager Janneke Parrish alleged that Apple fired her to stymie her efforts to organize fellow workers. "Apple Inc. terminated Parrish's employment based upon false and pretextual reasons and in fact terminated her employment in (an) attempt to nip-in-the-bud the successful organizing campaign that Parrish and her coworkers established to address and redress employees' workplace concerns," Parrish wrote in a cover letter accompanying her charge with the labor board.

  • J&J, Teva Beat $50 Billion Opioid Case in First Industry Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and other former opioid makers scored the pharmaceutical industry’s first win in the sprawling four-year litigation over the drugs, defeating a lawsuit by local governments in California that claimed they created a public-health crisis through misleading marketing.Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson in Santa Ana on Monday rejected claims that units of J&J, Teva, Endo International Plc and Abbvie Inc.’s Allergan Plc duped doctors

  • Stablecoins: Biden administration takes stance on new cryptocurrency trend

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the latest on the cryptocurrency regulation front.&nbsp;

  • Activision Blizzard earnings beat expectations on bottom line, but miss on Q4 outlook

    Activision Blizzard reported its Q3 2021 earnings, beating analyst expectation on the bottom line.

  • J&J, Costco settle lawsuits over recalled sunscreen

    Johnson & Johnson and Costco Wholesale Corp have reached a tentative agreement to settle lawsuits over the presence of a cancer-causing substance in several recalled J&J sunscreen products. Lawyers for the companies and for plaintiffs suing over the Neutrogena and Aveeno-branded aerosol sunscreen products disclosed the settlement in a court filing in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida federal court on Friday, without revealing its terms. They said they expected to submit the settlement for court approval by Nov. 19.

  • Stellantis offers early retirement program to eligible U.S. employees

    Stellantis NV, the world's fourth-largest automaker, is offering voluntary retirement program to pension-eligible employees in the United States, the company said late Monday. The Netherlands-based firm said the early retirement is available to workers who are at least 55 years old and have been with the company for 30 years or who are at least 58 years old with 10 years of employment. "To assist in our transition, and to align our business priorities to a new set of critical skills and investment opportunities, Stellantis North America is offering a voluntary retirement program to eligible members of our team," the company said in an emailed statement.

  • Higher inflation will push Americans back to work and cool speculative markets

    Investors now are experiencing a perfect storm of inflation in the U.S. Perfect storms are generated from seemingly small factors. Inflation is always caused by too much money chasing too few goods. This is how the “too much money” side looks currently: During mandated pandemic shutdowns, the U.S. government dropped money on anyone who could fog a mirror.

  • California judge delivers drugmakers 1st trial win in opioid litigation

    (Reuters) -A California judge on Monday said he would rule against several large counties that accused four drugmakers of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, saying they failed during a trial to prove their $50 billion case. Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter Wilson issued a tentative ruling https://tmsnrt.rs/3mwfCNb finding Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Endo International PLC and AbbVie Inc's Allergan unit not liable. It marked the first trial win for any drug companies in the more than 3,300 lawsuits filed by states and local governments over a drug abuse crisis that the U.S. government says led to nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades.

  • Tesla dips following delays with Hertz partnership

    While experiencing increased valuations from its announced partnership with Hertz rental cars, Tesla begins to slightly drop as the deal has no been finalized yet. Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick reports.

  • Self-Driving Trucks: Join CEO of Embark in Fireside Chat Thursday at 2PM ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the CEO & Co-Founder of Embark Trucks, Inc. on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 2pm ET to discuss the company’s background, differentiation from competitors, partnership development program, upcoming business combination with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: NGAB), and the future of […]

  • Russia Insists That It Is Not Weaponizing Gas Exports

    Though Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that Moscow is not weaponizing its energy resources, EU members seem to disagree.

  • Zebra Technologies Beats Third-Quarter Goals, Points Higher

    Zebra Technologies, a maker of enterprise systems for tracking inventory and other important assets, on Tuesday beat Wall Street's Q3 targets.

  • Sabre CEO points to ‘post-pandemic opportunities’ as business strategy gets update

    The software company for the travel industry was hit hard by the challenges around COVID-19 and restrictions on the industry.

  • Walmart is hiring 'supply chain associates' $20.37 per hour on average

    Walmart (WMT) is holding a national supply chain-hiring event later this week. The average wage for the retail giant's supply chain associates is $20.37 per hour.

  • Microsoft announces new tools to modernize supply chain and manufacturing

    The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the world's supply chains for a number of reasons -- from a lack of raw material to labor shortages -- but whatever the reason, the problems are persisting, and Microsoft has decided to bring to bear its considerable resources on modernizing supply chain and manufacturing. To help address these issues, the company is announcing a new manufacturing solution called the Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing, along with Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Insights, a tool designed to give customers more visibility into what's happening along their supply chain routes and intelligence to deal with issues as they arise.

  • Exclusive-India's price-fixing probe of global seed firms sparked by carrot farmers

    An Indian antitrust investigation into suspected price collusion by some prominent global agricultural firms was triggered by farmers who complained about excessive pricing of imported carrot seeds, documents seen by Reuters showed. A group representing about 1,500 farmers in the mountainous Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu, a top carrot-growing state in southern India, petitioned the watchdog in 2019 alleging that an "unfair profit margin" was being charged on the carrot seeds, the regulatory documents showed. It has touched off an investigation that has the potential to affect pricing practices in an Indian vegetable seed market expected to be worth $1.2 billion in five years.

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.