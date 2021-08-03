U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.23
    -1.03 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    +0.0026 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0300
    -0.2790 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,173.47
    -753.06 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages CarLotz, Inc. Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 7 Deadline in Securities Class Action – LOTZ, LOTZW

The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ, LOTZW) between December 30, 2020 and May 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 7, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased CarLotz securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the CarLotz class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2118.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a surge in inventory during the second half of fiscal 2020, CarLotz was experiencing a “logjam” resulting in slower processing and higher days to sell; (2) as a result, the Company’s gross profit per unit would be negatively impacted; (3) to minimize returns to the corporate vehicle sourcing partner responsible for more than 60% of CarLotz’s inventory, the Company was offering aggressive pricing; (4) as a result, CarLotz’s gross profit per unit forecast was likely inflated; (5) CarLotz’s corporate vehicle sourcing partner would likely pause consignments to the Company due to market conditions, including increasing wholesale prices; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about CarLotz’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the CarLotz class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2118.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Is Plunging Today

    Investors of healthcare giant Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are having a rather rainy afternoon. During the quarter, Bausch Health improved its revenue by 26% year over year to $2.1 billion. In addition, Bausch Health is spinning off its dermatology laser hardware Solta Medical subsidiary into an independent publicly traded company.

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.

  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 03, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, and welcome to the Corsair Gaming's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.

  • Boston Beer on Hard Seltzer Innovation: The Luster Has Been Lost

    Investors sold off Boston Beer's (NYSE: SAM) stock last week after the company dramatically lowered its outlook for the fiscal year. Rather than boom over the early summer months, the hard seltzer beverage niche slowed. In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Boston Beer's management team sounded confident about the business despite the disappointing Q2 results.

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Molson Coors is dropping 11 ‘economy’ brands including Keystone Ice and High Life Light

    Molson Coors is trimming the number of items it sells and moving in the direction of more premium items.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • Lyft, Uber earnings on tap: Here's what to expect

    BTIG Managing Director & Digital Services Analyst Jake Fuller joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of ride hailing ahead of Uber and Lyft’s earnings reports.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Under Armour posts big beat, Clorox disappoints, Simon Property boosts outlook

    Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss some of Tuesday’s early earnings movers, including: shares of Under Armour rallying after boosting guidance as its athletic apparel revenue more than doubles, Clorox under pressure after missing estimates and issuing a gloomy outlook, and Simon Property Group posting an earnings beat.

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.20

    The board of Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 100% on the...