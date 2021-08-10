U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.75
    +4.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,264.67
    +162.82 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,788.09
    -72.09 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,239.36
    +4.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.48
    +0.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1723
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3837
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5700
    +0.2650 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,477.57
    -466.64 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,126.30
    +883.62 (+364.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Iterum Therapeutics plc Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - ITRM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo
Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) between November 30, 2020 and July 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Iterum securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Iterum class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2142.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the sulopenem New Drug Application ("NDA") lacked sufficient data to support approval for the treatment of adult women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections ("uUTIs") caused by designated susceptible microorganisms proven or strongly suspected to be non-susceptible to a quinolone; (2) accordingly, it was unlikely that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would approve the sulopenem NDA in its current form; (3) Defendants downplayed the severity of issues and deficiencies associated with the sulopenem NDA; and (4) as a result, Iterum's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Iterum class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2142.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-law-firm-encourages-iterum-therapeutics-plc-investors-with-losses-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline--itrm-301352518.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Recommended Stories

  • WW International Sinks as Profit Forecast Misses Lowest Estimate

    (Bloomberg) -- WW International Inc., the diet company formerly known as Weight Watchers, plunged Tuesday after providing a full-year profit forecast that fell short of the lowest analyst estimate as online subscriber growth underwhelmed.Shares tumbled as much as 22% in extended trading. If the move holds through Wednesday’s session, it would be the worst one-day drop following earnings since the fourth quarter of 2018.WW International said per-share earnings will be in the range of $1.10 to $1.

  • Intel fails to overturn $2.18 billion patent verdict

    U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in Waco, Texas, denied Intel's motion for a new trial in a sealed order issued late Monday. Jurors had on March 2 awarded VLSI $1.5 billion and $675 million for Intel's respective infringements of two patents that were once owned by Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV. Intel did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • As Delta Variant Spreads, Florida Hospitals Race to Find Open Beds

    The Delta variant has pushed Florida Covid-19 hospitalizations to records and AdventHealth’s Orlando-area hospitals beyond capacity, leaving patients to wait in emergency rooms in a potentially dangerous limbo.

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

    Bayer lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court. A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found Bayer responsible for a couple's cancer after using Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup against weeds. Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China anti-graft body criticizes business drinking after Alibaba scandal

    China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, its top anti-corruption agency, has criticised what it called a "disgusting" culture of business drinking following a sexual assault scandal at e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. "In the incident, an unhealthy dynamic in a working environment, a disgusting drinking culture, a lack of transparency when reporting issues together exposed pervasive, deeply rooted unspoken rules," it said in a notice on its website. The piece calls on people to break "unspoken rules" such as coerced drinking.

  • Warren Buffett Says to Do This One Thing if You Want to Build Wealth

    Warren Buffett, arguably the greatest investor of all time, has amassed a fortune exceeding $100 billion. The business he runs, Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the world's largest corporations today.

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Update On The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play: Interview With Scot Evans

    As the world’s most exciting oil play continues to post stellar results, we had a chance to speak with the man behind the project

  • Climate Report Exposes Fault Lines Within Fossil Fuel Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The response from fossil fuel companies to the long-awaited United Nations-backed report on climate change is exposing deep-seated divisions within the industry on how to deal with the global threat.The publication of the scientific assessment on Monday gives a stark account of the challenges posed by rising temperatures. It calls for dramatic measures to curtail greenhouse gas emissions in order to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next two decades.Most oil, gas and c

  • Invoking 'Quit India', minister welcomes Amazon, Flipkart ruling

    India's commerce minister welcomed on Tuesday a Supreme Court decision that Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart should face investigations into alleged anti-competitive behaviour, saying their trading practices would be looked into. Piyush Goyal's comments are the latest sign of New Delhi's discontent with the two U.S. e-commerce giants, which have for years faced allegations of bypassing Indian laws to run their businesses and hurting smaller retailers. On Monday, the Supreme Court pulled up Amazon and Flipkart for trying to stall investigations ordered in 2020 by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), saying big organisations like theirs https://reut.rs/3iwpRz6 should volunteer to assist in any inquiry.

  • Boston Beer, PepsiCo team up for Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic drinks

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss Boston Beer Company and PepsiCo plans to partner together to launch a new Hard Mountain Dew and what this partnership could entail for future drink endeavors.

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • The Crypto Battle Is Shifting to the House. The Markets Aren’t Worried.

    Crypto prices were holding up after the Senate passed an infrastructure bill that included language the crypto industry had opposed.

  • When Is It Too Late to Have Nothing Saved for Retirement?

    It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.

  • Workhorse Reviews Electric Van Designs, Distances Itself From Lordstown Motors

    Workhorse Group delivered 14 electric delivery vans to customers in the second quarter but it is going back to the drawing board to figure out how to add more cargo capacity before it resumes ramping up production. In many ways, the Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) earnings report for the April to June period resembled previous quarters — a tale of delays and supplier issues. After ousting CEO Duane Hughes in favor of former Delphi Technologies CEO Rick Dauch, the Cincinnati-based company said it is und

  • Porsche SE faces U.S. lawsuit over dieselgate scandal

    Porsche SE, Volkswagen's largest shareholder, is facing a lawsuit in the United States over claims related to the carmaker's diesel emissions scandal. The suit, filed with the Supreme Court of the state of New York in April, targets Porsche SE as well as former members of the management and supervisory boards of Volkswagen, Porsche SE said in its half-year report. Porsche SE, which holds 31.4% of Volkswagen, did not identify the plaintiffs and did not detail or quantify possible claims, saying the action had not yet been served.