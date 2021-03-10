U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,865.75
    -7.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,789.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,747.00
    -41.75 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.50
    -3.20 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.58
    -0.43 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.10
    -6.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.28 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1885
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5460
    -0.0500 (-3.13%)
     

  • Vix

    24.03
    -1.44 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8120
    +0.3020 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,972.07
    +527.46 (+0.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.14
    -2.14 (-0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,040.82
    +12.88 (+0.04%)
     

Rosen, A Leading And Longstanding Law Firm, Encourages Exxon Mobil Corporation investors With Losses In Excess Of $1 Million To Secure Counsel Before Important March 29 Deadline - Xom

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo
Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) between February 28, 2018 and January 14, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important March 29, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Exxon securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Exxon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2021.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 29, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Exxon had overstated the value of its assets in the Permian Basin by at least $10 billion to $20 billion; (2) Exxon's aggressive production goals in the Permian Basin were unrealistic and overly optimistic; (3) Exxon therefore faced an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny; (4) Exxon lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Exxon class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2021.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-a-leading-and-longstanding-law-firm-encourages-exxon-mobil-corporation-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-1-million-to-secure-counsel-before-important-march-29-deadline--xom-301244030.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Prices Dip After Hitting $70

    Oil prices fell back after a huge rally last week, with analysts still seeing upside for prices despite high prices threatening demand

  • Greensill-Apollo Talks Derailed as JPMorgan Funds Taulia

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital’s talks to sell parts of its operating business to Athene Holding Ltd. were derailed after JPMorgan Chase & Co. extended a $3.8 billion lifeline to a key technology partner of the collapsed lender, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Taulia, a financial technology company that counts JPMorgan as an investor and strategic partner, landed the liquidity facility from the New York-based bank, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. Taulia’s clients had an immediate need for liquidity because of Greensill’s insolvency, the person said.A deal between Greensill and Athene, an annuity seller backed by Apollo Global Management Inc., is now improbable, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Losing a key technology supplier makes Greensill a less attractive target. Greensill’s most-prized business was supply-chain financing it provided with Taulia, which now has the funding to serve clients on its own. That leaves the London-based firm with little access to investment-grade companies as prospective clients.Greensill filed for administration in the U.K. On Monday, capping a stunning collapse for the specialty finance firm. Apollo emerged as the sole credible bidder for some of the company’s assets, according to U.K. court filings. The two sides held talks for at least a week, with Athene offering about $60 million for Greensill’s IT and intellectual property, according to court documents.Representatives for Apollo, Greensill and JPMorgan declined to comment. Taulia didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. JPMorgan’s involvement was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.The JPMorgan deal leaves Greensill without its major supplier of supply-chain financing for investment-grade firms. Around 90% of Greensill’s business derived from just five clients, according to court documents.Taulia provided much of the front-end technology that enabled businesses to have their supply chains financed by Greensill. Talks between San Francisco-based Taulia and Athene were stalling over how clients that were funded by Greensill will be financed going forward, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.Taulia has sought to diversify its business beyond Greensill, and the firm signed a strategic alliance with JPMorgan in April 2020. Taulia funded its notes exclusively through Greensill until 2019, and the vast majority of Greensill’s investment-grade funding deals come from Taulia, according to people familiar with the matter.The end of the talks probably leaves founder Lex Greensill without other options to save his firm. The startup said it was attempting to shake up working-capital finance, a low-margin business dominated by banks like Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc. Questions around the creditworthiness of many of its borrowers led to its fall into administration.Greensill collapsed into insolvency in little over a week once the lack of confidence began to sweep across the financial world. Greensill backers from Credit Suisse Group AG to Softbank Group Corp. and GAM Holding Corp. signaled doubts about the debt, upending the multibillion-dollar empire. Softbank’s Vision fund had substantially written down its holding in Greensill late last year.(Updates with Taulia clients in second paragraph, Greensill’s status starting in eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is ViacomCBS (VIAC) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 ‘Ariel Fund’, ‘Ariel Appreciation Fund’, ‘Ariel Focus Fund’, ‘Ariel International Fund’, and ‘Ariel Global Fund’ Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter of 2020, a return of 31.56% was recorded by Ariel fund, 23.57% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Oil Extends Slide on Strong Dollar as Market Volatility Climbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines as the dollar strengthened, adding more volatility to the market after a mixed industry report on U.S. stockpiles.Futures in New York have lost more than 3% over the past two sessions in a volatile start to the week that included a brief surge to an October 2018 high on Monday. A stronger dollar reduces the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. The American Petroleum Institute reported gasoline stockpiles fell last week, while crude inventories expanded, according to people familiar.Despite the dip this week, crude is expected to resume its upward trend, which may encourage more activity from U.S. drillers. Oil production across American shale patches next year is expected to climb to the highest annual rate since 2019, according to a government report.Oil is still up more than 30% this year as the market tightens amid output cuts from Saudi Arabia and OPEC+, and as the demand outlook improves with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines. Tensions have also escalated in the Middle East after a key crude export terminal in the kingdom was attacked on Sunday, adding to a recent series of assaults on the major producer.“Demand is expected to improve and supply is continuing to shrink, but some are feeling the burden of this massive rally,” said Kim Kwangrae, commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. “It’s a mixed market.”Elevated prices and reduced barrels from Middle East producers due to OPEC+ curbs is accelerating India’s push to diversify its sources of crude and pursue alternative energy, according to the chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. The output cuts are also have an impact on the shipping market, with tanker owners losing money hauling oil on a key route to China.See also: Tanker Rates to Ship U.S. Oil to Europe Rise 80% After ColdU.S. gasoline inventories dropped by 8.5 million barrels last week, while distillates -- a category that includes diesel -- fell by 4.8 million barrels. Crude stockpiles expanded by almost 13 million barrels, which would be a third weekly advance if confirmed by government figures on Wednesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The IRS may have more than a stimulus check for you following refund delays

    File early and electronically in the face of a massive backlog at the tax agency.

  • OPEC+ Surprise Sends Oil Past Gulf Budget-Balancing Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared past fiscal breakeven prices for the Middle East’s four biggest producers after OPEC+ kept output largely unchanged and an attack on a highly protected Saudi Arabian oil facility.The late Sunday attack on an oil storage tank farm sent the global crude benchmark above $70 a barrel, days after the shock move by the OPEC+ cartel sparked a rally.If oil prices stay at current levels, “we would see fiscal surpluses for the larger Gulf Cooperation Council economies,” said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank. “This provides more fiscal space to support economic activity and recovery.”Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their Brent price forecasts after the OPEC decision.On Monday, Dubai-based lender Emirates NBD PJSC revised its average oil price upward to $67.50 per barrel this year, leading to narrower budget deficits, “assuming spending remains unchanged and governments continue to prioritize deficit reduction over boosting growth.”Budget deficits in the Arab Gulf, where economies are reliant on oil, widened after prices crashed in 2020. OPEC+ agreed last year to take about 10% of global supply off the market to stem the plunge. While the group has slowly rolled back some of those cuts, it is curtailing more than 7 million barrels of daily production.Still, Brent prices have averaged just below $60 so far this year -- below the breakeven level for most Gulf countries. Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy and OPEC’s biggest producer, has posted successive budget shortfalls in the past seven years, a trend the International Monetary Fund predicted would continue through 2024.And the OPEC+ decision may be eroded.“Compliance with OPEC restrictions may deteriorate, resulting in a smaller decline in average crude oil production this year relative to 2020,” wrote Khatija Haque, head of research and chief economist at Emirates NBD. “OPEC+ may decide to increase production more aggressively later this year, and governments could choose to increase spending to support the economic recovery in the non-oil sectors this year.”(Updates with missile attacks on Saudi facility from first paragraph, Emirates NBD report in fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers give tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    Anyone trying to keep track of where the markets might be heading, could be forgiven for displaying signs of dizziness. The markets are being violently pulled in opposite directions lately, making it difficult to form a coherent investing strategy. It is in time like this that some expert advice might provide a clearer picture. Hardly any on the Street come more highly regarded than billionaire David Tepper. The co-founder of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, Tepper is known for his brash and confident style, traits which could come in handy in today’s confused climate. Tepper made his fortune – and built his hedge fund – by investing in distressed assets and profiting mightily when markets reversed later on. And with $14 billion worth of assets under Appaloosa’s management, it’s natural for Wall Street to take notice when Tepper has something to say. “Basically, I think rates have temporarily made the most of the move and should be more stable in the next few months, which makes it safer to be in stocks for now,” Tepper noted. The billionaire believes the rising rates should settle and points out that with the Senate’s approval of the coronavirus fiscal stimulus package, it is currently “very difficult to be bearish.” With this in mind, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the scoop on two of Tepper’s recent new positions. These are Strong Buy stocks – and perhaps more interestingly, both are strong dividend payers, with annual yields exceeding 7%. We can turn to the Wall Street analysts to find out what else might have brought these stocks to Tepper’s attention. MPLX LP (MPLX) We’ll start with a long-established name in the energy sector. Marathon Petroleum, one of the giants of Big Oil, operates across the US, in the Rocky Mountains, the Midwest, and along the Gulf Coast, moving oil and natural gas products from the wells to the storage and distribution facilities. MPLX has benefited from the general economic reopening in the second half of 2020, with the stock gaining as more people returned to work and demand for fuel increased. Overall, shares are up 98% in the last 12 months. At the top line, revenues have rebounded from a dip in 2Q20, gaining 8.5% to reach $2.17 billion by Q4. Earnings, which turned sharply negative in 1Q20, rose steadily through the rest of the year, and came in at 64 cents per share in Q4. But perhaps the most important metric, for investors, was MPLX’s net cash position – for the full year 2020, the company generated $4.5 billion in cash, and returned over $3 billion of that to shareholders. In its most recent dividend declaration, the company announced a 68.75 cent payment per common share, or $2.75 annualized. This gives a yield of 10.5%, far above the average yield. And David Tepper, in the last quarter, bought heavily into MPLX, picking up more than 3.45 million shares of the stock. At current prices, these shares are now worth $89.77 million. As noted, this is a new position for Tepper, and it is a substantial one. Covering this stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz believes the company’s strong balance sheet justifies a positive sentiment. “[We] think MPLX is well positioned to continue steady cash flow and distributions into 2021+. Management reinforced MPC's commitment to MPLX contract renewals. Some modest price slippage on near-term barge renewables, but the chunkier contracts were either set more recently (longer runway) or are already tied to FERC oil dynamics. We like MPLX's improving FCF profile and solid balance sheet, which we think gives management more options for returning value through unit buybacks over the next year," Schultz wrote. To this end, Schultz gives MPLX a $29 price target, implying a 12% upside, to go along with his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) MPLX’s strong share appreciation has pushed the stock price close to the average price target. Shares are selling for $25.92 now, with an average target of $27.67 suggesting room for ~7% further growth. The stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 5 Buys and 1 Hold given over the past 3 months. (See MPLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Sticking with the energy sector, we’ll look at another midstream company that caught Tepper’s attention. Enterprise Products Partners, with a $50 billion market cap, is a major player in the midstream segment, and operates a network of assets including more than 50,000 pipeline miles, storage facilities for 160 million barrels of oil and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and shipping terminals on the Gulf Coast in Texas. The story here is similar to that for MPLX. Enterprise was hurt by the lockdowns put in place to combat the COVID pandemic, but in the last six months has seen a rebound in share value and revenues. Shares are up 40% in that time, while revenues in Q4 broke back above $7 billion. Overall, Enterprise’s 2020 performance showed declines from 2019 – but one important metric showed a gain. Of the company’s total cash flow, $5.9 billion, $2.7 billion was free cash flow (FCF), or cash available for distribution. This was up 8% year-over-year, and allowed the company to keep up its regular dividend payment – and even to raise the payment in the most recent declaration, from 44 cents per common share to 45 cents. With a $1.80 annualized payout per share, this gives a robust yield of 7.7%. Tepper’s new position in EPD is substantial. The hedge fund leader bought up 1.09 million shares of the stock for his first position, a buy that is now worth $25.23 million. Analyst Matt O’Brien, of JPMorgan, sides with the bulls, reiterating a Buy rating and $28 price target. This target conveys his confidence in EPD's ability to climb 20% from current levels. (To watch O’Brien's track record, click here) “With capex needs slowing, EPD expects to reach positive discretionary free cash flow in 2H21, enabling fully funding capex, growing cash distributions, and opportunistic buybacks... Overall, we continue to believe EPD offers the optimal mix of offense and defense, with attractive embedded operating leverage, notable barriers to entry, low leverage, and best-in-class financial flexibility,” O’Brien commented. Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on EPD are Buys, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $27, which indicates ~15% upside from the current share price of $23.38. (See EPD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • The third stimulus check: Will you still get a payment this time?

    More limited payments need just one more vote — and the president's signature.

  • Beyond Meat Shares Jump on Expanded Partnership With Walmart

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc.’s shares jumped after the faux-meat maker said it would broaden its product offerings at Walmart Inc.The maker of plant-based burgers will begin selling a meatless hot Italian sausage at 400 Walmart locations across the U.S. this week, Beyond said Tuesday in a statement. The company, which already sells some products at 2,400 of the retailer’s locations, will also expand its cookout-themed value pack to 500 of the stores.The expansion of the partnership that began in 2015 underscores the increasing demand for plant-based food, which is showing up in grocery stores and on restaurant menus worldwide. Already gaining traction before the pandemic, the category got a major boost in the supermarket aisles during 2020 as consumers, sometimes unable to find their favorite cuts of meat, increasingly cooked at home.Beyond shares climbed 4.4% at 9:36 a.m. in New York.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Forget Nio and XPeng. This company and Tesla will be the top two electric-vehicle plays by 2025, says UBS.

    Within the next four years it will be Volkswagen competing with Tesla for the crown of most EV sales globally, according to UBS.

  • JPMorgan to Launch ‘Cryptocurrency Exposure Basket’ of Bitcoin Proxy Stocks

    The debt instrument would lean heavily on MicroStrategy, Square and Riot Blockchain stocks.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship ETF Notches Its Best-Ever Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s primary ETF joined the broader tech rally, delivering a reprieve from a month of selling.On Tuesday, the $20.2 billion ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) joined a spectacular rebound in beaten-down tech shares, rising 10% for its biggest advance since it started in 2014. Tesla Inc., the ETF’s biggest holding, almost 20% for its steepest climb in a year, while other large stakes like Square Inc. and Teladoc Health Inc. climbed 12% and 11%, respectively.ARKK has been in a tailspin since hitting a record last month, plunging 30% from the Feb. 12 high before Tuesday’s rebound. It’s still down almost 2% so far in 2021 after rallying 149% last year.“It’s an impressive bounce, but we’ll see just how long it lasts,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc. “It’s hard to get excited about it when it -- and its largest holdings -- are in a short-term downtrend. It may take some work to regain its momentum.”Wood has risen to prominence by backing technology companies she believes will disrupt the markets in which they operate, from electric vehicle makers to fintech firms and genomics researchers.Despite a trickle of outflows recently, her family of funds has attracted more than $15 billion so far this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • Bitcoin’s Break Above $54K Could Open Path to New Price Record: Technical Analysis

    Bitcoin finds support at $50,000, with next resistance seen at $54,000, and then at the all-time high around $58,000.

  • Wisconsin court dismisses suit alleging Foxconn violated commitment to state

    Dairy State's then–Republican governor, Scott Walker, had delivered $3 billion in tax incentives to the Taipei-based contract electronics manufacturer.

  • How high can rates go? This chart shows this year’s sharp climb in long-term Treasury rates

    The yield on 30-year Treasury bonds is back to pre-COVID levels at 2.307% on Monday, while the 10-year rate likely has room to rise further.

  • Sorry Coinbase, You’re Not Worth $100B

    Coinbase is going to market at an opportune moment, but $100 billion is still a helluva lot of money in an industry teeming with competition.

  • Dow stumbles into close to end barely positive in Tuesday's final minutes but Nasdaq books best gain in 4 months

    Stocks finished higher Tuesday, but gains faltered in the final minutes of trading, as receding bond yields helped to send the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite to its best day since early November after it tumbled into correction territory on Monday. The Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 3.7% to 13,073, after registering on Monday its first fall by at least 10% from its Feb. 12 record peak, meeting the commonly used criteria for a correction. The day's gain was its best since Nov. 4, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed 1.4% higher at 3,875, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.1% to 31,832, but finished well off its intraday peak at 32,150 and barely missed ending at a record above 31,961.86, which it logged on Feb. 24. A recent run-up in yields has been fueling a rotation away from growth-oriented stocks, including many of the highflying tech-related shares that boomed during the pandemic-inspired lockdowns. Tech shares got a lift on Tuesday as the 10-year Treasury rate hit 1.53% from around 1.62% on Monday.