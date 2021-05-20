U.S. markets closed

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages ChemoCentryx, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline - CCXI

·3 min read
NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo
Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) between November 26, 2019 and May 3, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important July 6, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased ChemoCentryx securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the ChemoCentryx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2088.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 6, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuits, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's New Drug Application ("NDA") for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the ChemoCentryx class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2088.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-national-trial-lawyers-encourages-chemocentryx-inc-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-secure-counsel-before-important-deadline--ccxi-301295547.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

  • Creditors approve restructuring plan for troubled Thai Airways

    Thai Airways International's creditors have voted to approve the airline's restructuring plan, the flag carrier said on Wednesday, as it seeks to recover from financial problems suffered long before the coronavirus pandemic. The plan will allow for an extension on bond payments, interest and the option for debt-to-equity conversion, said Somboon Sangrungjang of law firm Kudun and Partners, which represents creditors including 87 savings cooperatives. The creditors proposed the appointment of finance ministry official Pornchai Thirawet, acting Thai Airways CEO Chansin Treenuchagron and former chief Piyasvasti Amranand, as plan administrators, the airline said on Wednesday.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin's Musk hangover infects crypto world, Tesla: 'The next microbubble... to get pricked'

    Bitcoin's intensifying sell-off that began after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's changed his mind on the digital currency last week has engulfed other cryptocurrencies.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks give up gains, logging back-to-back sessions of declines

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open lower after indexes post third straight day of selling

    Stock futures traded lower as the overnight session began Wednesday evening, with equities struggling to catch a break as inflation concerns remained at the center of investors' attention.

  • Taiwan’s Once Blistering Economy Is Battered From All Sides

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is facing major threats from a surge in coronavirus cases and drought-triggered power outages, potentially derailing one of Asia’s economic success stories this year.The island has gone from zero local cases earlier this month to recording 1,226 domestic infections in the past five days alone, and stocks fell Thursday after a soft lockdown was extended to the entire island. Schools were already closed, but the new rules mean masks are mandatory outdoors, with limits on social gatherings and the closure of many public facilities.If cases remain high, Taiwan may be forced into a full lockdown, which would spread the pain from the retail sector to exports in an economy heavily reliant on trade. On top of that, a drought has left hydroelectric plants operating at limited capacity, contributing to power outages in major cities across the island, including locations where the world’s biggest computer chip businesses operate.“The economy will be hit now and in the near future, there will be scars from Covid on economic growth,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. The power shortages mean “even a short blackout slows down the production line. So the chip shortage will be under even more pressure.”Read More: Complacency Let Covid Break Down Taiwan’s Only Line of DefensePang sees a downgrade in economic growth this year depending on how long a lockdown lasts. Gross domestic product rose at a blistering pace of 8.16% in the first quarter, underpinned by factory output and surging export growth, with the government predicting a full-year expansion of 4.64%.Power OutagesThe hit to GDP growth from the latest virus curbs could be as low as 0.16 percentage points if the outbreak ends by June 30 or as high as 0.53 points if it extends into the third quarter, National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin said at a briefing in Taipei Tuesday.Read More: Taiwan Aims to Keep Chip Production Humming as Covid SpreadsPower shortages are another complication. The drought has left hydroelectric plants operating at limited capacity. A dual coal- and gas-fired plant went offline last Thursday due to a technical error, and consumers across the island on Monday got mobile phone alerts ahead of yet another round of rolling blackouts. Authorities announced new restrictions on water access Wednesday.There’s unlikely to be any let-up in the drought: traditional “plum rains” in May and June will likely bring less precipitation than in previous years, Economics Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua warned in a video Tuesday, urging the public to limit their electricity and water use.The main reason for the repeated blackouts over the past week has been surging electricity use as factories run non-stop around the clock to keep up with overseas demand, Wang said.“The water shortage is unprecedented: that means it is difficult to predict the effect,” said Sam Chang, a bond trader at Hua Nan Securities Ltd. “While there is not much talk on this issue on the trading floors so far, it will definitely trigger the panic on the local bond markets.”Market SlumpStocks have taken the biggest knock so far, with the TWSE Index down more than 8% this month despite a 5% rebound Tuesday, which was driven by gains in chipmakers. The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index fell as much as 0.7% in early trade, while the local dollar was little changed. Taiwan Stocks Fall as Officials Extend Island-Wide Soft LockdownTaiwan is the world’s main supplier of advanced computer chips, with the island hosting the highest-end facilities of industry linchpins Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and ASE Technology Holding Co. -- a key supplier to an auto industry already struggling with shortages.Read More: The World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeWhile retail and consumption will bear the brunt of the latest virus curbs, exports and industrial production are expected to sustain double-digit growth in the second quarter, according to DBS Group Holdings Ltd. economist Ma Tieying. Semiconductor production is largely automated and factory disruption could be limited, she said. DBS is maintaining its full-year GDP growth forecast of 5%.Still, manufacturers have to deal with virus-related supply chain issues, including for high-value exports shipped by plane. China Airlines Ltd. this month said its airfreight capacity will be cut by 10% as a result of new Covid-related rules, imposed after its pilots were linked to the rapidly growing outbreak.The resurgence in virus cases increases the likelihood of more government support. Taiwan’s cabinet said last week it will increase the Covid-19 relief spending cap to NT$630 billion ($22.6 billion) from NT$210 billion. DBS’s Ma said there’s sufficient room for fiscal policy to be expanded, though limited scope for monetary easing from the central bank.Authorities are racing to contain the outbreak, hoping they can duplicate last year’s success in restricting its spread and the total death toll, which now stands at 14.Shaun Roache, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at S&P Global Ratings, said the virus outbreak will “dent rather than derail growth,” partly because of the robust outlook for exports and investment. However, the “surprise outbreak and tighter restrictions are likely to knock confidence more than in its regional peers experiencing a surge in cases, such as Singapore,” he said.(Adds decline in stocks in second paragraph, broader markets in 11th.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Remains Under Pressure Against British Pound

    GBP/USD is trying to get above 1.4200.

  • JPMorgan Eyes $100 Million Payday on Trade Linked to Aramco Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan & Chase Co. is set to earn more than $100 million on a recent trade tied to the sale of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines, a windfall that stands out even in the sprawling interest-rate swap market, people familiar with the matter said.The bank is poised to book gains on a hedging transaction with U.S. investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC, which agreed last month to invest $12.4 billion in the pipelines, the people said. JPMorgan advised Aramco on the deal and was one of two banks that helped it arrange a loan of more than $10 billion offered to the buyers, the people said.Given the size of the financing, EIG separately entered into a so-called swap deal with JPMorgan to guard against fluctuations in interest rates. JPMorgan is in line for the nine-figure profit after markets moved in its favor, according to the people, who asked not be identified discussing sensitive information.Read more: Aramco Said to Tap Moelis to Raise Billions From Asset SalesWhile buyers in an acquisition this size normally turn to a group of lenders to manage their financing risk, JPMorgan was the sole bank on the hedging transaction, the people said. The size of the return was commensurate with the risk the bank took onto its books as counterparty on the swap, one of the people said.Fee PoolAramco wasn’t a counterparty on the swap trade, the people said. JPMorgan hasn’t yet booked the profits on the hedging transaction, and the size of the return could still change, the people said.Representatives for Aramco and JPMorgan declined to comment, while a spokesperson of EIG didn’t immediately provide comment.Bespoke hedges have long offered profits to Wall Street firms that can outstrip those from lending or advising on deals, though they can also prompt unhappy clients if gains get too large. JPMorgan’s payday highlights why global banks continue to chase big deals from Aramco, with the expectation of profiting from such ancillary work even if the Saudi energy company itself doesn’t dole out large advisory fees.Deal PushEIG is leading a consortium that’s buying a 49% interest in leasing rights over Aramco’s oil pipelines, according to an April statement. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. has said it’s also in talks to join the investor group.Advisers are getting ready for more deals from the state-owned energy company. Aramco is considering the sale of a stake in its vast natural gas pipeline network, Bloomberg News reported last month. It’s also reviewing its upstream business, a move that could Aramco bring in external investors to some of its oil and gas assets, people with knowledge of the matter have said.Aramco is one of JPMorgan’s biggest clients globally, with the relationship between the two stretching back decades. JPMorgan was among the roster of banks that worked on Aramco’s $29.4 billion IPO in 2019 -- still the world’s largest-ever listing. Banks on the listing shared a fee pool of just over $100 million, which was unusually small relative to the size of the IPO.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Puts Australia on Notice With Push to Diversify Iron Ore

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing threw the spotlight on trade tensions with its top commodities supplier, Australia, after the government’s economic planning agency said it’s looking to diversify China’s supply of iron ore.Chinese firms should boost domestic exploration for the steel-making input, widen their sources of imports, and explore overseas ore resources, the National Development and Reform Commission said at its monthly briefing.The NDRC also said Australia should stop damaging economic and trade cooperation with China and take measures to promote the healthy development of bilateral ties.Iron ore is Australia’s biggest export earner, and relations with Canberra have taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks. But adding the mineral to a raft of curbs already in place on Australian commodities would be a risky move given near-record prices and China’s dependence on Australia’s high-quality supply for about two-thirds of its imports.“While an outright ban would be almost unimaginable, various forms of restrictions, delays or increased administrative burdens on Australian iron ore imports could yet happen,” Wood Mackenzie said in a recent note.Chinese industrial commodities prices powered on, meanwhile, recovering much of their poise after last week’s pullback.Citigroup said further gains for markets like steel, aluminum and coal are supported by solid demand and a policy agenda that includes “domestic production crackdowns for environmental, energy and safety control purposes,” according to a note from the bank.At the same time, an acceleration in credit tightening is unlikely in the foreseeable future after the central bank expressed only limited concern about the surge in commodities prices feeding through into CPI, Citigroup said.Otherwise, the day’s agenda is led by China’s agricultural imports for April. Purchases of corn, wheat and sorghum are likely to stay elevated, as China’s buying binge continues to help fuel a global grains rally.Events Today(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)China’s 2nd batch of April trade data, incl. agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product importsLONGi Green, Goldwind execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongEARNINGS: Daqo New EnergyToday’s ChartChina’s data dump for April suggests the economy’s expansion may have plateaued as policy makers seek to rein in commodities-intensive spending on real estate and infrastructure before new growth drivers of consumer spending and manufacturing investment have recovered.On the WireShaanxi province, China’s third-biggest coal producing region, hit a clean energy milestone last month when generation from renewables briefly topped thermal power for the first time.In a town on the edge of the Gobi desert is a sign in English and Chinese that reads “Oil Holy Land.” Nearby, a preserved drilling rig marks the spot of China’s first commercial oil well.JinkoSolar Announces Change to Senior ManagementChina Is Drafting Carbon Peaking Plans for Steel, Power SectorsAsian Copper Stocks Rise on Top Producer Chile’s Election ResultHuadian Power Downgraded to Sell by Citi on Rising Coal CostsBank of China, Citigroup, BNP Lead Green Bond Offshore MarketCGN Wind Energy Adds Zhejiang Province’s Largest Offshore FarmGCL-Poly Energy Says Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Resigns as AuditorBrazil Iron Ore Miners Seen Lifting Output Coming Months: IbramChina’s Tapering of Monetary Stimulus Could Pop Oil Price BubbleThe Week AheadWednesday, May 19China’s monthly loan primes rates, 09:30China’s April output data for base metals and oil productsHOLIDAY: Hong KongThursday, May 20China’s 3rd batch of April trade data, including country breakdowns for energy and commoditiesSMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 1USDA weekly crop export sales, 08:30 ESTFriday, May 21Ganfeng Lithium, EVE Energy, Huayou Cobalt execs among speakers at Macquarie Group conference in Hong KongChina weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street closes lower on weak telecom stocks despite strong retail earnings

    U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday, slumping on a sharp decline in telecom stocks and weak housing starts data that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot. AT&T Inc shed 5.8%, among the biggest percentage decliners in the benchmark S&P 500. It extended declines from Monday, when the telecoms firm said it would cut its dividend payout ratio as a result of its $43 billion media asset deal with Discovery Inc.

  • Bitcoin Whipsaws Investors With Same-Day Plunge, Rally of 30%

    (Bloomberg) -- A 31% plunge in the morning. A 33% surge in the afternoon.Such was the wild ride Bitcoin took investors on Wednesday, lopping off billions in value before comments from some prominent proponents helped propel it on a torrid rebound.The extreme price swings in an asset known for its turbulence caused outages on major crypto exchanges and dominated chatter on Wall Street. The tumult elicited a tweet from Elon Musk that implied Tesla Inc. wasn’t among the sellers, while Cathie Wood said her monitors flashed a “capitulation” that put the digital token “on sale.” Justin Sun, a tech entrepreneur who founded the cryptocurrency platform Tron, tweeted that he bought $152 million in Bitcoin for around $37,000 a coin.Read More: World’s Top Crypto Platforms Disrupted as Bitcoin, Ether TumbleDown to within a whisker of $30,000 just after 9 a.m. in New York, the coin pared its loss to 7% and periodically topped $40,000 again in the afternoon. It resumed declines into the next session and was trading around $35,500 as of 8:57 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday.Ether, the second-biggest coin, sank more than 40% Wednesday before cutting that nearly in half, and ended down 26%. It was down as much as 15% on Thursday.“The history of these assets has been littered with aggressive rallies and sickening selloffs,” said Stephane Ouellette, chief executive and co-founder of FRNT Financial.Rarely do they happen in a single session. The volatility dominated Wall Street on a day when stocks and commodities were also under pressure and the Federal Reserve was set to release minutes from its latest meeting. Frantic selling sparked outages on some of the biggest exchanges, from Coinbase Global Inc. to Binance. #Cryptotrading was trending on Twitter, where critics and fans alike were in a tither over the rout.Tesla CEO Musk touched off the wild moves last week. Bitcoin plunged when he announced the carmaker wouldn’t take it as a payment, but then reversed when he said the company had no plans to sell its corporate crypto holdings. He seemed to imply in a tweet Wednesday that Tesla is not selling into the rout.Volatility erupted in crypto-land last week when Musk retracted plans to accept Bitcoin for his company’s cars. Selling resumed over the weekend when the mercurial CEO seemed to suggest Tesla might want to sell its corporate holdings, but reversed after he tweeted that the carmaker had no plans to do so. A statement on the People’s Bank of China’s WeChat on Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff.While all were proximate causes for the rout, nothing could explain the frantic rout Wednesday morning, when the coin dropped thousands of dollars in price in a matter of minutes. Selling gave way to more selling as investors lured into crypto in search of a quick buck bolted for the exits. The selling accelerated when Bitcoin fell below its average price for the past 200 days.Chart-watchers pointed to key technical indicators as the coin sold off. Bitcoin bounced off the $30,000 level and many are waiting to see if it can break back above its 200-day moving average line. If it doesn’t, it could potentially retest Wednesday’s lows.Cryptocurrency-linked stocks also dropped, with shares of Coinbase falling near 13% at one point and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. slumping as much as 16%.Bitcoin had embarked on a multi-month rally following Tesla’s February announcement, soaring to its $64,870 peak, in large part due to the company’s embrace.Wiped OutAt the time, Tesla’s acceptance was hailed as a watershed moment for the coin, with many in the crypto world seeing it as yet another step in its evolution.All that’s been wiped out following Musk’s head-spinning tweets.“Realistically, it is not the first time Elon Musk’s tweets have been erratic and, frankly, wrong,” said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36. “The crypto markets are extremely emotionally driven and their participants are prone to overreacting to events they perceive as negative.”(Updates prices.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: ByteDance co-founder Zhang Yiming to step down as CEO

    Zhang Yiming, the co-founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, told employees of the Chinese technology giant in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday that he will step down as chief executive, to be succeeded by co-founder Rubo Liang. The move represents the biggest corporate shake-up at ByteDance since its launch in 2012. The company grew to become a dominant social media force in China and turned TikTok, a short-video app popular with teenagers, into a global sensation.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks log third straight day of losses as technology stocks slide

    Stocks paced toward a third straight day of declines, with technology shares leading the way lower as concerns over inflation persisted.

  • How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush

    A major gold rush may be about to kick off in Canada, with one little-known miner having surpassed all expectations with its latest drill results

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling with Chart Resistance Ahead of Fed Minutes

    Annual wage growth ticked a fraction higher to 1.5% in the March quarter in Australia. PPI in New Zealand was up 1.2% in the first quarter of 2021.

  • Asian Stocks, U.S Futures Steady; Yields Up on Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Thursday and Treasury yields held an advance after Federal Reserve minutes flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases. Commodities extended declines.Equities fluctuated in Japan, posted modest losses in Hong Kong and China, and rose in Australia. U.S. futures edged down after the S&P 500 pulled back for a third day. The Nasdaq 100 notched a small advance, boosted by late-day gains in tech stocks including Facebook Inc.The minutes indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was steady after climbing to 1.67%. A dollar gauge trimmed a rally.Commodities slid amid concern about inflation, potential curbs on monetary stimulus and China’s efforts to rein in raw material prices. Volatility swept over cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin posting a same-day plunge and rally of about 30% Wednesday. Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. Speculative ardor is also waning, underlined most recently by the gyrations in digital tokens. While U.S. policy makers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for a prolonged period, any hints of a timeline for paring back exceptional stimulus could exacerbate such trends.“It was a surprise to hear the talk about Fed tapering,” Joyce Chang, JPMorgan’s chair of global research, said on Bloomberg TV. “The market had been thinking there might be a couple of months before you really saw this particular issue come into focus.” Still, Chang said it was not the time to bet against the broader fundamentals right now on the outlook for growth.Oil stabilized after slumping to the lowest in three weeks with traders also concerned about growing supply from the U.S. and Iran.Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:37 a.m. in Tokyo. The index retreated 0.3%Nasdaq 100 contracts shed 0.2%. The gauge rose 0.2%Japan’s Topix index rose 0.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6%South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.5%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index retreated 0.6%CurrenciesThe Japanese yen was at 109.12 per dollar, up 0.1%The offshore yuan traded at 6.4349 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped less than 0.1%The euro was at $1.2182BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.67%Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 1.77%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate was steady at $63.29 a barrel after falling 3.3%Gold was at $1,870.15 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Who really pays more for car insurance — women or men?

    Half the population might be unpleasantly surprised by the results of a recent study.

  • OCC, Fed, FDIC Mulling Forming an Interagency Policy Team on Crypto

    "Prior to this meeting, Vice Chair Quarles, Chair McWilliams and I had talked about potentially putting together an interagency policy sprint team just on crypto because of exactly the concerns you've described," Hsu said.