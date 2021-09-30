U.S. markets open in 9 hours 8 minutes

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors With Losses Over $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - ZEV, GIK

·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo
Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues it invsetigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV, GIK) resulting from allegations that Lightning eMotors may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Lightning eMotors securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2155.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: Lightning eMotors' stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 7, 2021 following a de-SPAC transaction with GigCapital3.

Then, on August 16, 2021, after the market closed, Lightning eMotors announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting a net loss of $46.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million during the prior-year period. The Company also withdrew its fiscal 2021 guidance, stating that it "no longer expects to meet full year guidance" citing among other things "chassis production disruptions."

On this news, Lightning eMotors' stock price fell $1.63 per share, or 16%, to close at $8.00 per share on August 17, 2021.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rosen-respected-investor-counsel-encourages-lightning-emotors-inc-fka-gigcapital3-inc-investors-with-losses-over-100k-to-inquire-about-class-action-investigation--zev-gik-301388394.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

