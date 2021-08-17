U.S. markets close in 4 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,439.71
    -40.00 (-0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,290.26
    -335.14 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,608.26
    -185.50 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.40
    -36.02 (-1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.97
    -0.32 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.80
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0063 (-0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2650
    +0.0080 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0105 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6030
    +0.3230 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,715.82
    -595.70 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.88
    -23.47 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors With Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important September 24 Deadline in Securities Class Action – OTLY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important September 24, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Oatly securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Oatly class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2130.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics; (2) Oatly overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process; (3) Oatly exaggerated its success in China; and (4) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Oatly class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2130.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com



Recommended Stories

  • Oat milk shortage about to end? Oatly CEO weighs in

    Oatly CEO Toni Petersson chats with Yahoo Finance fresh off second quarter earnings. Is the oat milk shortage ending?

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Is Hulu Becoming Too Successful for Disney?

    Hulu has become more successful than Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) management anticipated since it took full control of the streaming video company in 2019. Hulu generated a profit in the company's third quarter, putting it well ahead of management's schedule for full-year profitability in fiscal 2023. Not only that, it could mean Disney has to pay an even bigger premium to take full ownership of Hulu in 2024.

  • It’s Kraft vs. Kraft in Venezuela’s Strange Take on Capitalism

    (Bloomberg) -- What’s left of Venezuela’s manufacturing sector has survived government expropriations, frequent blackouts, a currency collapse and equipment shortages. But now there’s another threat: competition from imported versions of the companies’ own products.Shops across Venezuela stock Mexican-made Oreo cookies right next to the locally produced version. Kraft Heinz Co.’s mayonnaise is being imported from Brazil and the U.S., even though the company also makes the sandwich spread in the

  • GM To Replace All Battery Modules In Some Chevy Bolt EVs As It Looks To Move Past Fire Incidents

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is set to start replacing all electric vehicle battery modules in some Chevy Bolts within weeks, Electrek reported on Monday. What Happened: GM has informed some owners they can book appointments from August 23 onwards to have all of the modules in their batteries replaced with new ones with a new eight-year 100,000 mile warranty. The Chevy Bolt EV has been recalled twice over risk of battery fire and a fix provided by the company in May did not fully work, forcing G

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Costing Many Steelworkers a $3,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- The second largest American steelmaker is struggling to meet a vaccine threshold that would give a potential $3,000 bonus to each worker.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. promised a $1,500 bonus to all of their 25,000 employees who receive a jab, with the cash bonus increasing to $3,000 if an individual’s work site hits 75%, according to company spokeswoman Patricia Persico. The program is based on vaccination rates per site, with “more than” 20 of 46 locations above the 75% rate. The company

  • Spirit Airlines revenue loss, BHP’s $5.7 billion Potash project, Bezos sues U.S. government

    Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: Spirit Airlines suffering a $50 million loss in revenue after having to cancel 2,800+ flights, BHP selling its oil-and-gas business to Australia’s Woodside Petroleum as it makes the shifts to a lower-carbon world, and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin suing the U.S. government after the company lost a NASA contract to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin goes toe-to-toe with NASA in federal court over award to SpaceX

    Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is taking NASA to court. The company filed a complaint with a federal claims court on Monday over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract solely to rival company SpaceX. The complaint, which Blue Origin successfully petitioned to have sealed, says NASA's evaluation of proposals for the the Human Landing System was "unlawful and improper."

  • What Is a Money Purchase Plan?

    Employees covered by company retirement plans are familiar with defined-contribution plans like 401(k), 403(b) or SEP-IRA accounts. A money purchase plan is another such employer-sponsored plan that can help you save for retirement. It is similar to these other accounts, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Money Purchase Plan? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen'

    The hiring logjam showed some signs of easing in July.

  • 3 Great Stocks for Your IRA

    An individual retirement account (IRA) can be an important piece of your retirement plan, but you need to invest in the right stocks to make the most of the account. A few different factors about your personal situation will determine which stocks are perfect for your IRA. Your age and risk tolerance dictate how you should balance growth, stability, and dividend income.

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • Engine No. 1 is all talk, no strategy with Exxon Mobil

    The tell: No specific recommendations on how Exxon should become a leader in profitable clean-energy production.

  • U.S. manufacturing production accelerates on autos in July

    Production at U.S. factories surged in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as auto makers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to work around a global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output jumped 1.4% last month after falling 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production rising 0.6%.

  • U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since April 2020

    U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since April 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

  • Ackman SPAC Hit With Investor Suit Questioning Its Legality

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest SPAC to ever hit the market is operating illegally as an investment company, a new lawsuit against billionaire Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. claims. Less than a month after the blank-check company abandoned plans for a deal with Universal Music Group, it’s facing a civil suit from a shareholder claiming that it fits the description of an investment company and should be regulated as one, starting with the “staggering” compensation paid to Pershing

  • NRG Energy 2020 Sustainability Report: Employee Engagement

    NRG invests in the well-being of employees. We provide programs that holistically support physical, emotional, and financial wellness, allowing our colleagues the opportunity to take control of the...